La Salle vs St. Joseph's: Live score updates of top Pennsylvania high school football matchup — October 4, 2025
The No. 1 La Salle College Explorers (4-1) play the No. 2 St. Joseph's Prep Hawks (2-3) on Saturday night at Franklin Field.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET
Players to Watch
La Salle College
- Joey O'Brien, Sr., S — 5-star committed to Notre Dame
- Gavin Sidwar, Sr., QB — 3-star committed to Missouri
- Grayson McKeogh, Sr., OT — 3-star committed to Notre Dame
- Zykee Scott, Jr., LB — 3-star uncommitted
St. Joseph's Prep
Jett Harrison, So., WR — 4-star uncommitted
Alexander Haskell, Sr., DL — 3-star uncommitted
Simaj Hill, Sr., S — 3-star committed to West Virginia
Brandon Lockley, Jr., S — 3-star uncommitted
Charlie Foulke IV, Jr., QB — 3-star uncommitted
