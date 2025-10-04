High School

La Salle vs St. Joseph's: Live score updates of top Pennsylvania high school football matchup — October 4, 2025

Get game updates from the showdown between the Explorers and the Hawks

Jack Butler

A St. Joseph's Prep defensive lineman in a game against North Allegheny in 2023.
A St. Joseph's Prep defensive lineman in a game against North Allegheny in 2023.

The No. 1 La Salle College Explorers (4-1) play the No. 2 St. Joseph's Prep Hawks (2-3) on Saturday night at Franklin Field.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET

Players to Watch

La Salle College

  • Joey O'Brien, Sr., S — 5-star committed to Notre Dame
  • Gavin Sidwar, Sr., QB — 3-star committed to Missouri
  • Grayson McKeogh, Sr., OT — 3-star committed to Notre Dame
  • Zykee Scott, Jr., LB — 3-star uncommitted

St. Joseph's Prep

Jett Harrison, So., WR — 4-star uncommitted
Alexander Haskell, Sr., DL — 3-star uncommitted
Simaj Hill, Sr., S — 3-star committed to West Virginia
Brandon Lockley, Jr., S — 3-star uncommitted
Charlie Foulke IV, Jr., QB — 3-star uncommitted

Pick 'EM

Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win.

Updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

Published
