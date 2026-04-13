New Pittsburgh Steelers Youth Football Complex Expected to Open This Month

An area, which has been economically depressed since the decline of the steel industry, is about to get a huge shot in the arm with the opening of a new sports complex with a high school football stadium serving as the facility’s centerpiece.

Hazelwood Green is Set to Revitalize a Region of Pittsburgh

Hazelwood Green is a project spearheaded by the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, which will operate the complex through its Steelers Charities arm.

The state-of-the-art facility, which is being built on 178 acres of land adjacent to the Monongahela River, once served as the site of the LTV Steel Pittsburgh Works.

Pittsburgh High School Football Power Central Catholic Will Make the Site It's Home

According to published reports, Pittsburgh area high school football power Central Catholic will play its home games at Hazelwood Green.

First look at the new Hazelwood Green Stadium which owned by the Pittsburgh Steelers! The Stadium can seat up to 3K people and will be the home to Central Catholic this upcoming season!



Via: TikTok/HighFlyer412#WPIAL pic.twitter.com/FVXF4KVVmP — PA Today (@PA_TodaySports) April 11, 2026

A Tradition of Championships in Western PA

Central Catholic football has won six Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic League (WPIAL) championships and three Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) state championships, most recently in 2015.

Steelers Charities and the Richard King Mellon Foundation Have Led the Project

Steelers Charities received a $10 million grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to fund the project.

The stadium features seating for 3,000 spectators, lights and a synthetic turf field, emblazoned with the Steelers logo. The facility will also be multi-sport, capable of hosting youth football games, clinics hosted by Steelers players, soccer and more.

Under Construction Since 2023, the Facility Opens in April

The facility is part of a development plan managed by Almono Partners, which selected Tishman Speyer to oversee the stadium design in 2022. Construction began in 2023 and the stadium is expected to open this month.

The Rooney Family Is Excited to Make a Positive Impact on the Community

“We are excited to be part of this special project which will provide the young athletes of our region access to a state-of-the-art facility at Hazelwood Green,” said Dan Rooney, Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy, when the project was announced. “Not only will the field be utilized for various clinics and games in the community, but the Steelers plan to use the field for community programming and player-led initiatives. It is a very exciting announcement, and we are appreciative of the efforts of so many people in the community to help make this a reality, in particular the Richard King Mellon Foundation and Tishman Speyer.”