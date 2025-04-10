High School

North Allegheny High School (Pennsylvania) announces 2025 football schedule

The toughest tests on paper for the Tigers are when they meet Pittsburgh’s Central Catholic and Pine-Richland, who finished 8th and 10th, respectively, in the 2024 Final High School on SI Poll

St. Joseph's Prep's Anthony Sacca flies in to make a tackle during the 2023 PIAA Class 6A state championship game against North Allegheny.
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Keystone State and High School On SI Pennsylvania will share these as we see them.

North Allegheny High School, coming off a 10-2 season, which was good for the 19th spot in the state’s final 2024 High School on SI Poll, has announced its upcoming schedule.  Both losses on the season for the Tigers came against 6A state finalist Central Catholic.

In 2025, North Allegheny will open their 10-game season on August 22 in the second annual KDKA Kickoff Classic, a two-day, five-game event that will be played at The Wolvarena, home of Woodland HIlls High School.

North Allegheny 2025 Football Schedule

8/22       @ Woodland Hills 5:00 pm 

8/29       @ Gateway 7:00 pm 

9/05       Penn Hills 7:30 pm  

9/12       Hempfield 7:30 pm  

9/19       @ Norwin* 7:00 pm

9/26       Central Catholic 7:30 pm   

10/03     Mt. Lebanon 7:30 pm 

10/10     Canon-McMillan 7:30 pm  

10/17     @ Pine-Richland 7:00 pm 

10/24     @ Seneca Valley 7:00 pm

A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

