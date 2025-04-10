North Allegheny High School (Pennsylvania) announces 2025 football schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Keystone State and High School On SI Pennsylvania will share these as we see them.
North Allegheny High School, coming off a 10-2 season, which was good for the 19th spot in the state’s final 2024 High School on SI Poll, has announced its upcoming schedule. Both losses on the season for the Tigers came against 6A state finalist Central Catholic.
In 2025, North Allegheny will open their 10-game season on August 22 in the second annual KDKA Kickoff Classic, a two-day, five-game event that will be played at The Wolvarena, home of Woodland HIlls High School.
North Allegheny 2025 Football Schedule
8/22 @ Woodland Hills 5:00 pm
8/29 @ Gateway 7:00 pm
9/05 Penn Hills 7:30 pm
9/12 Hempfield 7:30 pm
9/19 @ Norwin* 7:00 pm
9/26 Central Catholic 7:30 pm
10/03 Mt. Lebanon 7:30 pm
10/10 Canon-McMillan 7:30 pm
10/17 @ Pine-Richland 7:00 pm
10/24 @ Seneca Valley 7:00 pm
