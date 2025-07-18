High School

Penn Hills Confirms Charles Morris Remains Head Football Coach Amid Social Media Rumors

Despite swirling speculation online, the school district affirms its confidence in Coach Morris as he prepares to lead the Indians into the 2025 football season

Josh Rizzo

Penn Hills High School has debunked rumors that Charles Morris is no longer the school's head football coach. Morris is set to lead the Indians into the 2025 season which begins with a meeting with New Castle on August 22.
The Penn Hills athletic department rushed to shut down a rumor Thursday night that Charles Morris was dismissed as its head football coach.

Rumors Debunked by District

The district put out a message through its X account.

"Contrary to rumors being spread on social media, Charles Morris remains our head football coach," the account wrote. "The district has the fullest confidence in Coach Morris as he leads our team into a new season, and we look forward to continued success on and off the field."

Morris’ Track Record at Penn Hills

Morris, a Penn Hills graduate, was hired to take over the Indians program in 2022. The Indians finished 7-5 last season and reached the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.

Penn Hills beat Moon in the first round before being knocked out by Upper St. Clair. The Indians are 21-13 under Morris' leadership, including a Northeast Conference championship in 2023. Penn Hills has reached the playoffs in two of his first three seasons.

Looking Ahead to 2025

Penn Hills will open this season with a non-conference road game Aug. 22 at New Castle.

