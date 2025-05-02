Penn Hills graduate Corey Thomas Jr. gets opportunity for tryout from New York Giants
Corey Thomas Jr. spent five years shuffling around Akron's defense. But the extra year granted to him by the COVID-19 pandemic provided him with another opportunity.
Thomas' extra year took him to Charlottesville, Va., where he was cemented as a safety with the University of Virginia football team. Thomas, a Penn Hills graduate, showed enough that he earned a camp invite from the New York Giants.
Thomas finished with 47 tackles and intercepted two passes for the Cavaliers, who finished 5-7.
Things weren't always easy for Thomas in college. While Thomas was at Akron, the Zips went 7-47.
The highlight of Thomas' year with Virginia came against Pitt. Thomas intercepted a pass late in the game to help cap Virginia's upset of the then No. 18-ranked Panthers.
