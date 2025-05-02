High School

Penn Hills graduate Corey Thomas Jr. gets opportunity for tryout from New York Giants

Thomas started his college career at Akron, but a one-year stop with the Virginia Cavaliers helped raise his profile

Josh Rizzo

Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Jam Jackson (9) and safety Corey Thomas Jr. (right) celebrate an interception by Thomas against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Corey Thomas Jr. spent five years shuffling around Akron's defense. But the extra year granted to him by the COVID-19 pandemic provided him with another opportunity.

Thomas' extra year took him to Charlottesville, Va., where he was cemented as a safety with the University of Virginia football team. Thomas, a Penn Hills graduate, showed enough that he earned a camp invite from the New York Giants.

Thomas finished with 47 tackles and intercepted two passes for the Cavaliers, who finished 5-7.

Things weren't always easy for Thomas in college. While Thomas was at Akron, the Zips went 7-47.

The highlight of Thomas' year with Virginia came against Pitt. Thomas intercepted a pass late in the game to help cap Virginia's upset of the then No. 18-ranked Panthers.

JOSH RIZZO

