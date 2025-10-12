Penn State Interim Head Coach Got His Start at Gateway High
James Franklin was notorious during his time at Penn State for taking recruiting trips on Friday night and landing near the fields in a helicopter. Usually, associated head coach Terry Smith was a long for the ride.
Smith, a 1987 Gateway High School graduate, was elevated to serve as the interim head coach following Franklin's dismissal Sunday afternoon. Franklin was dismissed after Penn State was suprised by Northwestern, 22-21.
It was the third consecutive loss for the Nittany Lions, who have lost three straight and tumbled otu of the national rankings.
High-Visibility as a player
Smith, who played quarterback, led Gateway during one of the most high-profile WPIAL championship games in league history. In 1986, Smith led the Gators against North Hills, which was ranked No. 1-nationally by the USA Today.
In a defensive war at Three Rivers Stadium, Smith scored the only touchdown in a 7-6 upset win. Smith also led Gateway to a WPIAL title in 1985.
Productive in college
Smith went on to Penn State after graduating from Gateway. He caugh 108 passes during his career and hauled in 15 touchdowns.
During Smith's senior season, he finished with 846 receiving yards on 55 catches. He was drafted by Washington in the 11th round of the 1992 NFL Draft, but never played in the regular season.
Smith played in the CFL from 1993 with the Toronto Argonauts and Shreveport Pirates.
Back to School
Smith spent five years as an assistant coach before landing the job the top job with Gateway in 2002.
Smith led the Gators to four appearances in the WPIAL Class 4A title game and piled up a 101-30 record from 2002 to 2012.
Smith's most notable player during this time period was Justin King, who went on to play for the St. Louis Rams and Indianapolis Colts.
Leaving Gateway, heading to State College
Smith left Gateway after the school district made being Athletic Director a half-time position. Smith had previously been football coach and athletic director.
Smith spent one season as an assistant at Temple before being hired by Franklin for his first season in 2014. Franklin said during his introductory press conference he was excited about his coaching staff.
"Terry Smith is our defensive recruiting coordinator," Franklin said. "He's going to coach the corners. I got to know Terry years ago from recruiting and going into Gateway (Pa.) High School and was always so impressed with him, the fact that he was able to leave the high school ranks and get some college experience was very important as well. Then for us to be able to get a guy with really strong Penn State ties on our staff I thought was very important and I'm excited about what he's going to bring to the table."
