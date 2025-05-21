High School

Pennsylvania boys high school volleyball Week 9 rankings

Meadville and Cumberland hold strong at No. 1 in their respective classes; The PIAA playoffs for the state's two classes will open up on June 3

Josh Rizzo

Seneca Valley middle blocker Jordan Hoover pushes the ball past a Penn-Trafford defender Tuesday night at Fox Chapel High School. The Raiders are ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 3A.
The date for the start of the Pennsylvania boys volleyball playoffs is slowly approaching. With district playoffs now underway, the top teams in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings will want to put themselves in the best position to pursue state gold. In Class 3A, No. 2 North Allegheny and No. 3 Seneca Valley will meet for the WPIAL title this week.

The Tigers are the gold standard for boys volleyball in Western Pennsylvania. North Allegheny has collected 22 WPIAL volleyball champions with the last coming in 2022. Seneca Valley has yet to claim a district championship. The Raiders have lost in the district final four times since 2015.

Regardless of who wins at Peters Township High School later this week, both teams will be headed to the PIAA playoffs, which start June 3 at various sites across the state.

Here's a look at the top 10 ranked teams in each class:

Class 3A

1. Cumberland Valley

2. North Allegheny

3. Seneca Valley

4. Governor Mifflin

5. Cedar Crest

6. Northeastern

7. Emmaus

8. Central Duaphin

9. Central York

10. Pennsbury

Class 2A

1. Meadville Area

2. Manheim Central

3. Shaler Area

4. York Suburban

5. Holy Redeemer

6. Ambridge

7. Saegertown

8. South Fayette

9. Seton LaSalle

10. Brandywine Heights

