Pennsylvania high school basketball makes move toward adding shot clock
Two more rounds of voting are needing to approve the rule
The PIAA board voted 22-9 to accept implementation of a shot clock starting in the 2028-29 season, according to the Altoona Mirror.
The rule for a 35-second shot clock has to pass two more votes to be implemented.
"I do wish we would go with the shot clock," Lebanon girls coach Jaime Walborn told LancasterOnline. "It keeps the game moving and forces players to make quick decisions and play with some urgency. It just makes it more competitive."
In June, the PIAA steering committee did not recommend adding a 35-second shot clock to basketball, but the PIAA board voted for it anyways.
In April, the PIAA surveyed schools, and most favored adding a shot clock, according to LancasterOnline.
