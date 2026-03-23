Pennsylvania High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 Pennsylvania boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Sankofa Freedom Academy

Runner-Up: Neighborhood Academy

CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Sweickley Academy

Runner-Up: Old Forge Devils

CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Trinity Hillers

Runner-Up: West Catholic Burrs

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Devon Prep Tide

Runner-Up: Obama Academy of International Studies Eagles

CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic Friars

Runner-Up: West York Area Bulldogs

CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Central Dauphin Rams

Runner-Up: Imhotep Charter Panthers

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