Pennsylvania high school football: 15 games to watch in week 2
The Pennsylvania high school football season is off and running with the first week in the books.
As we head into the second week of the season, there are more than 250 games on the docket and we have picked the 15 for you to keep an eye on as the weekend progresses.
The top game in the state just might be one that only involves one team from Pennsylvania, as St. Joseph's Prep heads west to Ohio to take on St. Edward at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Lakewood Stadium.
St. Joseph's Prep, No. 1 in the SBLive Pennsylvania Power 25 and No. 9 nationally has won two straight and five of the last six PIAA Class 6A state titles, while St. Edward, No. 2 in the SBLive Ohio Power 25 and No. 15 nationally, is the three-time defending Division I state champion in Ohio (Class 6A equivalent).
This will be the season opener for St. Joseph's Prep, while St. Edward opened the 2024 campaign last week with a 28-0 win over Pickerington North.
SBLive Pennsylvania will be live at Lakewood Stadium with updates and stories from the game.
There are five games involving SBLive Pennsylvania Power 25 teams facing off against one another this week, as No. 3 Peters Township hosts No. 17 McKeesport, No. 7 Pittsburgh Central Catholic goes to No. 4 Pine-Richland, No. 13 Malvern Prep visits No. 11 La Salle College and No. 16 Belle Vernon plays at No. 14 Aliquippa on Friday, while No. 12 Harrisburg plays No. 5 Bishop McDevitt on Saturday.
15 games to watch in Pennsylvania high school football this week (All games are Friday, August 30 at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
No. 17 McKeesport at No. 3 Peters Township
No. 7 Pittsburgh Central Catholic at No. 4 Pine-Richland
No. 13 Malvern Prep at No. 11 La Salle College
No. 16 Belle Vernon at No. 14 Aliquippa
No. 15 Thomas Jefferson at Central Valley
No. 18 Central York at Manheim Township, Thursday, 7:00 p.m.
Walsh Jesuit (Ohio) at No. 20 McDowell
No. 25 Cocalico at New Oxford
Northern Lehigh at Northwestern Lehigh, Thursday, 7:00 p.m.
No. 1 St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania) at St. Edward, Saturday, 2:00 p.m.
No. 12 Harrisburg at No. 5 Bishop McDevitt, Saturday, 12:00 p.m.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sblivepa