Top 25 Pennsylvania high school football rankings (08/27/2024)
After starting the season with an off week, St. Joseph's Prep begins its 2024 slate with a trip to three-time defending Ohio Division I state champion St. Edward on Saturday.
The two biggest climbers in the poll this week were La Salle College, who jumped 10 spots from No. 21 to No. 11 and Central York, who rose seven spots from No. 25 to No. 18.
SBLive Pennsylvania Power 25
1. St. Joseph's Prep, Philadelphia (0-0)
After an off week to start the season, the defending PIAA Class 6A state champions head west to face the defending Division I state champions from Ohio in St. Edward on Saturday afternoon.
2. North Allegheny, Wexford (1-0)
Last Week: 3
Three different Tigers found the endzone in North Allegheny's 22-20 win over St. Frances Academy Regional (Maryland). Interceptions by Connor Frank and Korey Pitts in the second half sealed the victory. North Allegheny faces Gateway on Friday.
3. Peters Township, McMurray (1-0)
Last Week: 4
The upset of the opening weekend was brewing in Canonsburg, until it wasn't. Canon-McMillan jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter and then Peters Township responded with six unanswered touchdowns for a 42-17 win on the road. Nick Courie scored three touchdowns, all in the second half. The Indians host McKeesport this Friday.
4. Pine-Richland, Gibsonia (1-0)
Last Week: 5
Pine-Richland showed Hilliard Davidson (Ohio) a rushing attack for the ages in their 35-24 road win. Junior Maclane Miller jumped on everybody's Mr. Football radar with a 234-yard and three touchdown performance on the ground. The Rams return to Pennsylvania where they will host Pittsburgh Central Catholic on Friday night.
5. Bishop McDevitt, Harrisburg (1-0)
Last Week: 6
Stone Saunders lived up to the billing as Bishop McDevitt earned a 45-15 win over Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore). The Kentucky commit threw for 269 yards and four touchdowns on the day. He found Dominic Diaz-Ellis for six catches, 170 yards, and two scores. The Crusaders face Harrisburg next Saturday.
6. Manheim Township, Lancaster (1-0)
Last Week: 8
Declan Clancy took the Blue Streaks on his shoulders and led them to a 42-14 victory over Cumberland Valley. The senior led Manheim Township 201 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns on the night. Cumberland Valley kept it close through most of the first half, but a late second quarter touchdown opened the floodgates to a dominant second half. Manheim Township will host Central York on Thursday.
7. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (0-1)
Last Week: 2
Pittsburgh Central Catholic dropped their opener to St. Frances Academy (Maryland), 44-16. The Vikings face another ranked team on Friday when they head to Pine-Richland.
8. Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (1-0)
Last Week: 9
Things looked bleak for Imhotep Charter when their first three drives ended with no points. However, the Panthers' offense would be unstoppable from the second quarter onward, scoring touchdowns on next five drives including a pick-six. Imhotep Charter earned a 38-20 win over Clarkson North (Ontario, Canada) The Panthers will host South Shore (New York) on Saturday night.
9. Parkland, Allentown (1-0)
Last Week: 11
It was a one-sided affair from start to finish as Parkland defeated George Washington, 62-12 to kick off the season. Two-way threat TJ Lawrence led the Trojans with three touchdowns on offense. Parkland will face Freedom this Friday night to open Eastern Pennsylvania Conference play.
10. Nazareth (1-0)
Last Week: 12
Nazareth took care of business on Friday night, never trailing in their 42-7 win over Hazleton Area. Virginia Tech bound Peyton Falzone threw two touchdown passes while running for two more in the contest. The Blue Eagles head to Whitehall to open Eastern Pennsylvania Conference play.
11. La Salle College, Wyndmoor (1-0)
Last Week: 21
If there was one result that shocked the Pennsylvania football world, it came from the state capital where La Salle College defeated then-No. 7 Harrisburg, 45-7. The Explorers, who finished last season with a 6-5 record, controlled the contest from start to finish. Rutgers commit Gavin Sidwar threw for 268 yards and five touchdowns. There is no rest for the Explorers as they face Malvern Prep on Friday night.
12. Harrisburg (0-1)
Last Week: 7
Harrisburg fell in their opener to then-No. 22 La Salle College, 45-7. The Cougars will hit the road on Saturday to face Bishop McDevitt.
13. Malvern Prep (9-1)
Last Week: 14
Malvern Prep was off this week. They open the season against La Salle College, pitting two teams both ranked in the top-15 on Friday night.
14. Aliquippa (0-0)
Last Week: 15
Aliquippa was off this week. The Quips open the season by hosting Belle Vernon on Friday night.
15. Thomas Jefferson, Jefferson Hills (1-0)
Last Week: 20
Everybody on the Thomas Jefferson roster got some playing time as the Jaguars earned a road victory over Baldwin, 63-12. Three different Jaguars completed passes and 11 different players shared 33 carries for a combined 268 yards. Emmet Forte and Tyler Eber led TeeJay with two touchdowns each. This may be the most balanced team in the state. Thomas Jefferson will head to Central Valley on Friday night.
16. Belle Vernon (1-0)
Last Week: 17
New division and same results for Belle Vernon. The Leopards' offense was unstoppable in their 55-30 win at West Allegheny on Friday. It will be defending state champion against defending state champion when Belle Vernon heads to Aliquippa on Friday night.
17. McKeesport (0-1)
Last Week: 13
McKeesport fell in a thriller to Lake (Ohio) on Friday, 36-35. Lake blocked a fourth quarter punt, recovering it in the end zone to tie the game at 21-21. After scoring in the second overtime, Lake converted a two-point conversation to seal the victory. McKeesport will head to Peters Township on Friday.
18. Central York (1-0)
Last Week: 25
It was all Panthers all day as Central York shutout Central Dauphin, 47-0. The Rams only managed 40 yards of total offense against an impenetrable Central York defense. On the other side of the ball, the Panthers scored at will, leading 44-0 at halftime. Central York heads to Manheim Township this week.
19. Manheim Central (1-0)
Last Week: 18
There was no getting through the Manheim Central defense as the Barons opened the season with a 24-8 win over West Philadelphia. The Barons defense only allowed 144 yards, most of those coming late in the contest. West Philadelphia's only score came on a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the second quarter. Manheim Central heads to Ephrata on Friday.
20. McDowell, Erie (1-0)
Last Week: 19
McDowell got all they could handle out of Woodland Hills, coming from behind on multiple occasions to win 34-28. When the Trojans trailed, the solution was to give the ball to Stephon Porter, who tallied three touchdowns on the night. McDowell will host Walsh Jesuit (Ohio) on Friday night.
21. Downingtown East, Exton (0-1)
Last Week: 10
Downingtown East falls in a heartbreaker at North Penn, 28-25. The Cougars will look to bounce back when they host Toms River North (New Jersey) on Friday.
22. Roman Catholic, Philadelphia (1-0)
Last Week: 23
It was all Cahillites, all night in a 45-12 victory over Neumann-Goretti. Roman Catholic scored on their first two plays from scrimmage and went up 24-0 by the end of the first quarter. Senior quarterback Semaj Beals was electric, going 23-of-30 for 289 yards and four touchdowns. Roman Catholic is back in action on Saturday, facing St. John's (Washington, D.C.)
23. State College (1-0)
Last Week: NR
The debates on the best team in central Pennsylvania begin with State College. The Little Lions added more evidence to that claim with a 49-14 win at Gateway on Friday night. Eddie Corkery kept finding senior Ty Salazer, who hauled in seven catches for 97 yards. Six different Lions found the end zone, including Cooper Brushwood who caught a 48-yard touchdown pass and a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Little Lions host Altoona on Friday night.
24. Erie Cathedral Prep (1-0)
Last Week: 22
Erie Cathedral Prep gave their crosstown rival no room to breathe, earning an 18-6 win on opening weekend. The Ramblers' defense was menacing all night, getting through the line for four sacks as well as forcing four interceptions. The Ramblers head to Sharon on Friday in a battle of the unbeatens.
25. Cocalico, Denver (1-0)
Last Week: 24
Don't let the score fool you, Cocalico was in control of this contest the entire time. The Eagles were dominant on the ground in their 28-14 win over Elizabethtown, racking up 252 rushing yards. Cocalico heads to New Oxford on Friday night.
Stay tuned to SBLive Pennsylvania all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Pennsylvania high school football scoreboards all season long.