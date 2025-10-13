Pennsylvania High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season has concluded, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Pennsylvania high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
PIAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Line Mountain (8-0)
2. Belmont Charter (7-0)
3. Port Allegany (8-0)
4. Fort Cherry (8-0)
5. Clairton (7-1)
6. Laurel (7-0)
7. Lackawanna Trail (6-1)
8. Bishop Guilfoyle (5-1)
9. California (7-1)
10. Meyersdale (6-1)
11. Homer-Center (6-2)
12. South Side (7-1)
13. Montgomery (7-1)
14. Bishop Canevin (4-2)
15. Wilmington Area (6-2)
16. Windber (5-2)
17. Westinghouse (5-2)
18. Marian Catholic (5-2)
19. Greenville (7-1)
20. Leechburg (5-2)
21. Juniata Valley (6-2)
22. Jefferson-Morgan (6-1)
23. Tri-Valley (6-2)
24. Jeannette (5-3)
25. Bentworth (6-2)
PIAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Schuylkill Haven (8-0)
2. River Valley (7-1)
3. Marion Center (8-0)
4. Williams Valley (7-1)
5. Richland (7-0)
6. Warrior Run (7-1)
7. Mt. Union (7-0)
8. South Allegheny (8-0)
9. Southern Columbia Area (7-1)
10. Cambria Heights (7-1)
11. Bishop McCort (7-0)
12. Farrell (5-2)
13. Karns City (6-2)
14. Lakeland (7-1)
15. Troy (7-1)
16. Lansdale Catholic (6-1)
17. Bloomsburg (7-1)
18. Seton LaSalle (6-1)
19. Washington (7-1)
20. Riverside (6-2)
21. Tussey Mountain (5-3)
22. Palisades (5-3)
23. Steelton-Highspire (2-2)
24. Loyalsock Township (5-3)
25. Minersville (5-2)
PIAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Avonworth (8-0)
2. Berwick (8-0)
3. Notre Dame-Green Pond (6-0)
4. Northwestern Lehigh (8-0)
5. Wyoming Area (7-1)
6. Imani Christian Academy (7-1)
7. Mifflinburg (6-2)
8. Southmoreland (8-0)
9. North Catholic (7-1)
10. Oil City (7-1)
11. Hickory (6-1)
12. Huntingdon (6-1)
13. North East (5-0)
14. Penn Cambria (7-1)
15. Elizabeth Forward (7-1)
16. Hopewell (6-2)
17. Trinity (6-2)
18. Brockway (6-3)
19. Forest Hills (6-2)
20. Annville-Cleona (7-1)
21. Corry (5-2)
22. Neumann-Goretti (4-2)
23. Highlands (5-3)
24. Berks Catholic (5-2)
25. North Schuylkill (4-3)
PIAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Punxsutawney (8-0)
2. Susquehanna Township (7-0)
3. Southern Lehigh (8-0)
4. Shamokin Area (8-0)
5. North Pocono (8-0)
6. Twin Valley (8-0)
7. McKeesport (6-2)
8. Lampeter-Strasburg (6-1)
9. General McLane (7-1)
10. West York Area (7-1)
11. Albert Gallatin (8-0)
12. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (5-1)
13. Jersey Shore (6-2)
14. Cardinal O'Hara (6-2)
15. Bethlehem Catholic (5-2)
16. Wyomissing (6-1)
17. Thomas Jefferson (6-2)
18. Pope John Paul II (6-2)
19. New Castle (6-2)
20. West Perry (6-2)
21. Athens (6-1)
22. Mars (6-2)
23. Bishop Shanahan (6-2)
24. Blue Mountain (4-3)
25. Archbishop Ryan (5-2)
PIAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Peters Township (7-0)
2. Hollidaysburg (8-0)
3. New Oxford (8-0)
4. Chester (8-0)
5. Solanco (7-1)
6. Springfield (7-0)
7. Warwick (7-1)
8. Conestoga Valley (8-0)
9. DuBois (5-2)
10. Penn-Trafford (7-1)
11. Roman Catholic (4-3)
12. Whitehall (7-1)
13. Bayard Rustin (6-2)
14. Pittston (7-1)
15. Upper St. Clair (6-2)
16. Aliquippa (5-2)
17. Shippensburg (6-1)
18. Pine-Richland (6-1)
19. Woodland Hills (6-2)
20. Muhlenberg (7-1)
21. East (6-2)
22. Moon Area (5-3)
23. Strath Haven (7-1)
24. Exeter Township (7-1)
25. Bishop McDevitt (6-2)
PIAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. La Salle College (5-1)
2. Easton (8-0)
3. Nazareth (6-1)
4. Parkland (7-0)
5. Central Catholic (6-1)
6. Central York (7-0)
7. Harrisburg (8-0)
8. Downingtown West (6-2)
9. Coatesville (6-1)
10. North Allegheny (7-1)
11. Wilson (7-1)
12. St. Joseph's Prep (3-4)
13. Downingtown East (5-2)
14. State College (7-1)
15. North Penn (6-2)
16. Pennridge (7-1)
17. Souderton (6-1)
18. Central Bucks West (6-2)
19. Neshaminy (6-2)
20. Butler (6-2)
21. Imhotep Charter (5-3)
22. Owen J. Roberts (7-1)
23. Ridley (6-1)
24. Freedom (4-3)
25. Central (5-2)