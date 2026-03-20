Pennsylvania High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - March 19-21, 2026
The 2026 Pennsylvania high school girls basketball state playoffs conclude on Sunday, March 21, with final games for all divisions.
High School On SI has brackets for every division in the PIAA high school girls basketball playoffs.
The state championships begin on March 19th.
Pennsylvania High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - March 19-21, 2026
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Delaware County Christian vs. Williamsburg - 03/20
CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Neshannock - 03/19
CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Holy Redeemer vs. Greensburg Central Catholic - 03/19
CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Oakland Catholic vs. Neumann-Goretti - 03/21
CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Archbishop Wood vs. South Fayette - 03/21
CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Dallastown vs. Upper Dublin - 03/20
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Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.