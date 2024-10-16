Pennsylvania high school football computer rankings (10/14/2024)
After Week 8 of the Pennsylvania high school football season, High School on SI's updated computer rankings are live entering Week 9.
Class AAAAAA computer rankings sees four teams at 8-0 with La Salle College keeping the No. 1 spot. Central Bucks South sits at No. 2, Freedom at No. 3 and Manheim Township at No. 4.
Pine-Rchland moves to the top of the Class AAAAA computer rankings for this week. Upper St. Clair stays at No. 2.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Pennsylvania football computer rankings, as of Oct. 14, 2024:
PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
CLASS A | KEYSTONE STATE (8-Man)
