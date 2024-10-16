High School

Top 25 Pennsylvania high school football rankings (10/16/2024)

La Salle College remains at the top, and Upper St. Clair rises to No. 2 after a thrilling win

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Upper St. Clair keeps rising up the Pennsylvania high school football Top 25.
Upper St. Clair keeps rising up the Pennsylvania high school football Top 25. / Brentaro Yamene

La Salle College had no letdown after its four-overtime win over St. Joseph's Prep, as the Explorers' win over Bonner & Prendie earned them their first appearance in the national SBLive/SI Top 25.

But here comes Upper St. Clair, which beat previous No. 1 Peters Township earlier this season and knocked off another ranked opponent last Friday.

HIGH SCHOOL ON SI PENNSYLVANIA TOP 25

1. La Salle College (8-0)

Last week: 1
La Salle took a big lead earlier against previously No. 10-ranked Bonner & Prendie and cruised from there to a 35-13 victory. Next up: Father Judge, Oct. 19

2. Upper St. Clair (8-0)

Last week: 4
Bethel Park entered its game against Upper St. Clair having scored at least 45 points every week, but the Panthers bottled them up in a gritty 14-10 win. That's three straight victories vs. previously unbeaten teams. Next up: Moon, Oct. 18

3. St. Joseph's Prep (4-2)

Last week: 2
St. Joseph's Prep rebounded from a tough loss to No. 1 La Salle College with an uneven 35-14 win over 4-4 Cardinal O'Hara. Next up: Roman Catholic, Oct. 18

4. Pine-Richland (7-0)

Last week: 3
Pine-Richland re-entered blowout mode after a 10-point win over Penn Hills, beating Greater Latrobe 42-0. Next up: North Allegheny, Oct. 18

5. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (5-2)

Last week: 5
Pittsburgh Central Catholic made it two straight blowouts with a 59-14 win over Norwin. Next up: Seneca Valley, Oct. 18

6. Peters Township (7-1)

Last week: 6
Peters Township cruised past South Fayette 38-3, and that loss to Upper St. Clair keeps looking better. Next up: Baldwin, Oct. 18

7. Malvern Prep (4-2)

Last week: 7
Malvern Prep changed its pattern of close games with an easy 41-0 win over Episcopal Academy. Next up: Haverford, Oct. 18

8. Imhotep Charter (7-1)

Last week: 9
Imhotep Charter blitzed Martin Luther King 50-0 for its fourth straight rout since losing to nationally ranked East St. Louis (Illinois). Next up: Simon Gratz, Oct. 19

9. Bonner & Prendie (5-1)

Last week: 8
It's difficult to knock Bonner & Prendie too much for losing to the clear No. 1 team in the state. Next up: Cardinal O'Hara, Oct. 18

10. Manheim Township (8-0)

Last week: 10
In a season full of blowouts, Manheim Township enjoyed its largest margin of victory this season with a 54-0 win over Reading. Next up: Penn Manor, Oct. 18

11. Thomas Jefferson (7-0)

Last week: 12
Ringgold (1-6) canceled its game against Thomas Jefferson due to "alleged incidents of misconduct," according to the school district. Next up: Chartiers Valley, Oct. 18

12. Bethel Park (7-1)

Last week: 11
Similar to Bonner & Prendie, it's hard to penalize Bethel Park too much for a quality loss. Next up: South Fayette, Oct. 18

13. Freedom (8-0)

Last week: 14
Freedom gave up its highest point total this season but still scored twice as many as its opponent in a 42-21 win over Northampton. Next up: Easton, Oct. 18

14. North Allegheny (7-1)

Last week: 15
North Allegheny posted an easy 38-3 win over Canon-McMillan leading up to a huge game against a Top 5 team this week. Next up: Pine-Richland, Oct. 18

15. State College (7-1)

Last week: 18
State College continued to roll since its one-point loss to Harrisburg, beating Central Dauphin East 55-17. Next up: Carlisle, Oct. 18

16. Parkland (7-1)

Last week: 16
Another week, another easy win for Parkland, which beat Allentown Central Catholic 49-16. Next up: Whitehall, Oct. 18

17. Bishop McDevitt (7-1)

Last week: 17
Bishop McDevitt won its sixth in a row since a two-point loss to Harrisburg, beating Central Dauphin 28-10. Next up: Central Dauphin East, Oct. 18

18. Harrisburg (6-2)

Last week: 13
Harrisburg suffered the upset loss of the week with a 24-21 loss to previously 3-4 Cumberland Valley. Next up: Central Dauphin, Oct. 18

19. Roman Catholic (6-2)

Last week: 21
Semaj Beals broke Kyle McCord's career Philadelphia city passing record with 6,927 yards as Roman Catholic routed Father Judge 54-24. Next up: St. Joseph's Prep, Oct. 18

20. Central York (7-1)

Last week: 19
Central York routed Red Lion 63-16, but the Panthers face a big test this week against the No. 5-ranked team in Ohio. Next up: Archbishop Hoban, Oct. 18

21. Aliquippa (6-1)

Last week: 20
Aliquippa took Blackhawk down 48-13, scoring all of its points in the first half to induce a running clock. Next up: Montour, Oct. 18

22. Central Bucks South (8-0)

Last week: 23
Central Bucks South followed a series of gritty wins against good teams with a 63-0 drubbing of Abington. Next up: Neshaminy, Oct. 18

23. McDowell (6-2)

Last week: 24
McDowell eked out a 38-35 win over a solid team from Ohio, Austintown-Fitch. Next up: Girard College, Oct. 19

24. Easton (7-1)

Last week: 25
Easton continued its string of impressive victories with a 49-20 triumph over Liberty leading up to a big Top 25 matchup this week. Next up: Freedom, Oct. 18

25. Montour (8-0)

Last week: NR
Montour cracks the rankings with a 47-13 win over Ambridge and will climb further with a win over a fellow Top 25 team this week. Next up: Aliquippa, Oct. 18

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
MIKE SWANSON, SBLIVE SPORTS

Mike Swanson is the Trending News Editor for SBLive Sports. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

Home/Pennsylvania