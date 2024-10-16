Top 25 Pennsylvania high school football rankings (10/16/2024)
La Salle College had no letdown after its four-overtime win over St. Joseph's Prep, as the Explorers' win over Bonner & Prendie earned them their first appearance in the national SBLive/SI Top 25.
But here comes Upper St. Clair, which beat previous No. 1 Peters Township earlier this season and knocked off another ranked opponent last Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI PENNSYLVANIA TOP 25
1. La Salle College (8-0)
Last week: 1
La Salle took a big lead earlier against previously No. 10-ranked Bonner & Prendie and cruised from there to a 35-13 victory. Next up: Father Judge, Oct. 19
2. Upper St. Clair (8-0)
Last week: 4
Bethel Park entered its game against Upper St. Clair having scored at least 45 points every week, but the Panthers bottled them up in a gritty 14-10 win. That's three straight victories vs. previously unbeaten teams. Next up: Moon, Oct. 18
3. St. Joseph's Prep (4-2)
Last week: 2
St. Joseph's Prep rebounded from a tough loss to No. 1 La Salle College with an uneven 35-14 win over 4-4 Cardinal O'Hara. Next up: Roman Catholic, Oct. 18
4. Pine-Richland (7-0)
Last week: 3
Pine-Richland re-entered blowout mode after a 10-point win over Penn Hills, beating Greater Latrobe 42-0. Next up: North Allegheny, Oct. 18
5. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (5-2)
Last week: 5
Pittsburgh Central Catholic made it two straight blowouts with a 59-14 win over Norwin. Next up: Seneca Valley, Oct. 18
6. Peters Township (7-1)
Last week: 6
Peters Township cruised past South Fayette 38-3, and that loss to Upper St. Clair keeps looking better. Next up: Baldwin, Oct. 18
7. Malvern Prep (4-2)
Last week: 7
Malvern Prep changed its pattern of close games with an easy 41-0 win over Episcopal Academy. Next up: Haverford, Oct. 18
8. Imhotep Charter (7-1)
Last week: 9
Imhotep Charter blitzed Martin Luther King 50-0 for its fourth straight rout since losing to nationally ranked East St. Louis (Illinois). Next up: Simon Gratz, Oct. 19
9. Bonner & Prendie (5-1)
Last week: 8
It's difficult to knock Bonner & Prendie too much for losing to the clear No. 1 team in the state. Next up: Cardinal O'Hara, Oct. 18
10. Manheim Township (8-0)
Last week: 10
In a season full of blowouts, Manheim Township enjoyed its largest margin of victory this season with a 54-0 win over Reading. Next up: Penn Manor, Oct. 18
11. Thomas Jefferson (7-0)
Last week: 12
Ringgold (1-6) canceled its game against Thomas Jefferson due to "alleged incidents of misconduct," according to the school district. Next up: Chartiers Valley, Oct. 18
12. Bethel Park (7-1)
Last week: 11
Similar to Bonner & Prendie, it's hard to penalize Bethel Park too much for a quality loss. Next up: South Fayette, Oct. 18
13. Freedom (8-0)
Last week: 14
Freedom gave up its highest point total this season but still scored twice as many as its opponent in a 42-21 win over Northampton. Next up: Easton, Oct. 18
14. North Allegheny (7-1)
Last week: 15
North Allegheny posted an easy 38-3 win over Canon-McMillan leading up to a huge game against a Top 5 team this week. Next up: Pine-Richland, Oct. 18
15. State College (7-1)
Last week: 18
State College continued to roll since its one-point loss to Harrisburg, beating Central Dauphin East 55-17. Next up: Carlisle, Oct. 18
16. Parkland (7-1)
Last week: 16
Another week, another easy win for Parkland, which beat Allentown Central Catholic 49-16. Next up: Whitehall, Oct. 18
17. Bishop McDevitt (7-1)
Last week: 17
Bishop McDevitt won its sixth in a row since a two-point loss to Harrisburg, beating Central Dauphin 28-10. Next up: Central Dauphin East, Oct. 18
18. Harrisburg (6-2)
Last week: 13
Harrisburg suffered the upset loss of the week with a 24-21 loss to previously 3-4 Cumberland Valley. Next up: Central Dauphin, Oct. 18
19. Roman Catholic (6-2)
Last week: 21
Semaj Beals broke Kyle McCord's career Philadelphia city passing record with 6,927 yards as Roman Catholic routed Father Judge 54-24. Next up: St. Joseph's Prep, Oct. 18
20. Central York (7-1)
Last week: 19
Central York routed Red Lion 63-16, but the Panthers face a big test this week against the No. 5-ranked team in Ohio. Next up: Archbishop Hoban, Oct. 18
21. Aliquippa (6-1)
Last week: 20
Aliquippa took Blackhawk down 48-13, scoring all of its points in the first half to induce a running clock. Next up: Montour, Oct. 18
22. Central Bucks South (8-0)
Last week: 23
Central Bucks South followed a series of gritty wins against good teams with a 63-0 drubbing of Abington. Next up: Neshaminy, Oct. 18
23. McDowell (6-2)
Last week: 24
McDowell eked out a 38-35 win over a solid team from Ohio, Austintown-Fitch. Next up: Girard College, Oct. 19
24. Easton (7-1)
Last week: 25
Easton continued its string of impressive victories with a 49-20 triumph over Liberty leading up to a big Top 25 matchup this week. Next up: Freedom, Oct. 18
25. Montour (8-0)
Last week: NR
Montour cracks the rankings with a 47-13 win over Ambridge and will climb further with a win over a fellow Top 25 team this week. Next up: Aliquippa, Oct. 18
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports