Pennsylvania high school football computer rankings (10/28/2024)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every classification of Pennsylvania high school football through Week 10

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Upper St. Clair is the No. 1 high school football team in our Pennsylvania Class AAAAA computer rankings.
/ Brentaro Yamene

After Week 10 of the Pennsylvania high school football season, High School on SI's state computer rankings are updated for each classification.

The Class AAAAAA computer rankings have La Salle College in the No. 1 spot, followed by Harrisburg and Central Bucks South

Upper St. Clair holds the top position in the Class AAAAA computer rankings. New Oxford is No. 2, and Pine-Richland is No. 3. 

SBLive’s formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive’s latest Pennsylvania football computer rankings, as of October 28, 2024:

8-MAN

1. Delaware County Christian (6-0) 

0.962 pts 

2. Perkiomen (4-3) 

0.639 pts

3. Coventry Christian (2-4) 

0.421 pts

4. Mercersburg Academy (1-6) 

0.287 pts

5. Girard College (0-6) 

0.103 pts

8-man complete rankings

CLASS A

1. Fort Cherry (10-0) 

0.961 pts 

2. Port Allegany (12-0) 

0.936 pts

3. Clairton (10-0) 

0.894 pts

4. Lackawanna Trail (9-1) 

0.870 pts

5. Bishop Canevin (7-2) 

0.869 pts

6. Northern Cambria (9-1) 

0.854 pts

7. Bishop Guilfoyle (9-1) 

0.843 pts

8. Neshannock (9-1) 

0.832 pts

9. Jefferson-Morgan (10-0) 

0.796 pts

10. Northern Bedford County (8-2) 

0.787 pts

Class A complete rankings

CLASS AA

1. Ellwood City (9-0) 

1.006 pts 

2. Cambria Heights (10-0) 

0.928 pts

3. Seton LaSalle (10-0) 

0.902 pts

4. South Park (9-1) 

0.868 pts

5. Williams Valley (9-1) 

0.832 pts

6. Troy (10-0) 

0.824 pts

7. Schuylkill Haven (9-1) 

0.818 pts

8. River Valley (8-2) 

0.801 pts

9. Western Beaver (8-2) 

0.778 pts

10. Richland (8-2) 

0.744 pts

Class AA complete rankings

CLASS AAA

1. Northwestern Lehigh (10-0) 

0.984 pts 

2. Danville (10-0) 

0.969 pts

3. Scranton Prep (9-1) 

0.967 pts

4. Sharon (9-1) 

0.926 pts

5. Penn Cambria (10-0) 

0.919 pts

6. Lewisburg (9-1) 

0.911 pts

7. Western Wayne (9-1) 

0.887 pts

8. Notre Dame-Green Pond (9-1) 

0.846 pts

9. Imani Christian Academy (10-0) 

0.836 pts

10. Hickory (8-1) 

0.828 pts

Class AAA complete rankings

CLASS AAAA

1. Shamokin Area (10-0) 

0.995 pts 

2. Lampeter-Strasburg (10-0) 

0.946 pts

3. Thomas Jefferson (9-0) 

0.940 pts

4. Pope John Paul II (9-1) 

0.936 pts

5. Clearfield (10-0) 

0.914 pts

6. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (6-2) 

0.891 pts

7. Montour (8-1) 

0.883 pts

8. Springfield (11-2) 

0.866 pts

9. Southern Lehigh (8-2) 

0.865 pts

10. Susquehanna Township (9-1) 

0.863 pts

Class AAAA complete rankings

CLASS AAAAA

1. Upper St. Clair (10-0) 

1.073 pts 

2. New Oxford (10-0) 

1.002 pts

3. Pine-Richland (8-1) 

0.954 pts

4. Bayard Rustin (9-1) 

0.926 pts

5. Bethel Park (9-1) 

0.919 pts

6. Conrad Weiser (10-0) 

0.904 pts

7. Hollidaysburg (9-1) 

0.893 pts

8. Mechanicsburg (10-0) 

0.886 pts

9. Peters Township (8-2) 

0.866 pts

10. Aliquippa (7-2) 

0.862 pts

Class AAAAA complete rankings

CLASS AAAAAA

1. La Salle College (10-0) 

1.164 pts 

2. Harrisburg (8-2) 

1.107 pts

3. Central Bucks South (10-0) 

1.035 pts

4. Easton (9-1) 

1.023 pts

5. Central Bucks West (10-1) 

1.003 pts

6. Freedom (9-1) 

0.998 pts

7. North Allegheny (9-1) 

0.971 pts

8. Downingtown West (9-1) 

0.928 pts

9. Haverford (10-1) 

0.905 pts

10. North Penn (8-2) 

0.901 pts

Class AAAAAA complete rankings

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

