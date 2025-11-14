Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — November 14, 2025
There are 34 high school football games scheduled across Pennsylvania on Friday, November 14, continuing the 2025 high school football postseason. You can follow every game live on our Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.
One marquee matchup to look out for will be Whitehall vs Roman Catholic. This contest will be one of the many highlights of the week.
Pennsylvania High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 14, 2025
PIAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
Class 6A has four games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Parkland vs Pennridge.
PIAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
PIAA Class 5A features seven games across the state. One key contest to note is Solanco vs New Oxford.
PIAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
PIAA Class 4A features six games across the state, Twin Valley vs West York Area being one of the highlights.
PIAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
PIAA Class 3A features seven games across the state. Sharon vs Hickory will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.
PIAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
PIAA Class 2A features six games across the state. Check out Farrell vs Karns City.
PIAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
PIAA Class 1A features six games across the state. Redbank Valley vs Port Allegany will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.
