Pennsylvania High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season has concluded, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Pennsylvania high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
PIAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Line Mountain (5-0)
2. Port Allegany (5-0)
3. Westinghouse (4-0)
4. Laurel (4-0)
5. Jefferson-Morgan (5-0)
6. Belmont Charter (5-0)
7. Reynolds (5-0)
8. Marian Catholic (5-0)
9. Fort Cherry (5-0)
10. Clairton (4-1)
11. Lackawanna Trail (4-1)
12. Wilmington Area (4-1)
13. Juniata Valley (4-1)
14. California (4-1)
15. Meyersdale (4-1)
16. Leechburg (4-1)
17. Bishop Canevin (2-1)
18. Bishop Guilfoyle (3-1)
19. Greenville (4-1)
20. Windber (4-1)
21. Eisenhower (4-1)
22. Montgomery (4-1)
23. Homer-Center (3-2)
24. Greensburg Central Catholic (3-2)
25. Kane (4-1)
PIAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Schuylkill Haven (6-0)
2. Richland (5-0)
3. South Allegheny (6-0)
4. Bishop McCort (5-0)
5. Cambria Heights (5-1)
6. Marion Center (6-0)
7. Pen Argyl (5-0)
8. River Valley (5-1)
9. Lakeland (5-1)
10. Riverside (5-1)
11. Warrior Run (5-1)
12. Southern Columbia Area (5-1)
13. Williams Valley (5-1)
14. Bloomsburg (5-1)
15. Western Beaver (5-0)
16. Mt. Union (5-0)
17. Karns City (4-2)
18. Seton LaSalle (4-1)
19. Troy (5-1)
20. Farrell (4-1)
21. Steel Valley (3-2)
22. Lansdale Catholic (4-1)
23. Apollo Ridge (4-2)
24. Loyalsock Township (4-2)
25. Washington (5-1)
PIAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Avonworth (6-0)
2. Berwick (6-0)
3. Huntingdon (5-0)
4. North Catholic (6-0)
6. North East (5-0)
7. Northwestern Lehigh (6-0)
8. Mifflinburg (4-1)
9. Southmoreland (6-0)
10. Forest Hills (5-1)
11. Montoursville (5-1)
12. Oil City (5-1)
13. Freeport (5-1)
14. Wyoming Area (5-1)
15. Imani Christian Academy (5-1)
16. Penn Cambria (5-1)
17. Brockway (5-2)
18. Hickory (5-1)
19. Neumann-Goretti (3-2)
20. Elizabeth Forward (5-1)
21. Berks Catholic (4-2)
22. Girard (5-1)
23. Hopewell (3-2)
24. Big Spring (4-1)
25. Trinity (4-2)
PIAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Punxsutawney (6-0)
2. Wyomissing (6-0)
3. Susquehanna Township (6-0)
4. Southern Lehigh (6-0)
5. Bethlehem Catholic (5-1)
6. West York Area (6-0)
7. Jersey Shore (5-1)
8. North Pocono (6-0)
9. General McLane (5-1)
10. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (4-1)
11. Twin Valley (5-0)
12. Pope John Paul II (5-1)
13. Lampeter-Strasburg (5-1)
14. Cardinal O'Hara (5-1)
15. Albert Gallatin (6-0)
16. Edison/Fareira (5-0)
17. Mars (4-1)
18. West Perry (5-1)
19. Thomas Jefferson (5-1)
20. Chartiers Valley (5-1)
21. New Castle (5-1)
22. Athens (5-1)
23. McKeesport (4-2)
24. Bishop Shanahan (4-1)
25. Shikellamy (4-2)
PIAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Hollidaysburg (6-0)
2. Conestoga Valley (6-0)
3. New Oxford (6-0)
4. Chester (6-0)
5. Springfield (5-0)
6. Peters Township (5-0)
7. Solanco (5-1)
8. Roman Catholic (3-2)
9. Penn-Trafford (5-1)
10. Warwick (5-1)
11. DuBois (4-2)
12. Ephrata (4-1)
13. Whitehall (5-1)
14. South Fayette (5-1)
15. Wissahickon (6-0)
16. Exeter Township (5-0)
17. Strath Haven (5-1)
18. Pine-Richland (4-1)
19. Pittston (5-1)
20. Spring Grove (4-2)
21. Woodland Hills (4-2)
22. Shippensburg (4-1)
23. Mechanicsburg (5-1)
24. South Western (3-3)
25. Red Land (5-1)
PIAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Harrisburg (6-0)
2. Easton (6-0)
3. Central York (6-0)
4. La Salle College (4-1)
5. Coatesville (5-0)
6. Central Catholic (5-1)
7. Pennridge (6-0)
8. Parkland (5-0)
9. Nazareth (4-1)
10. St. Joseph's Prep (2-3)
11. Liberty (5-1)
12. North Penn (4-2)
13. State College (5-1)
14. Downingtown East (4-1)
15. Wilson (5-1)
16. Souderton (5-1)
17. Boyertown (4-1)
18. North Allegheny (5-1)
19. Haverford (5-2)
20. Neshaminy (5-1)
21. Downingtown West (4-2)
22. Central Bucks West (4-2)
23. Central (4-2)
24. Imhotep Charter (2-3)
25. Norwin (4-2)