The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025
Academy at Palumbo 56, New Hope-Solebury 0
Albert Gallatin 48, Greensburg Salem 33
Allentown Central Catholic 19, Trinity 16
American Heritage 31, St. Joseph's Prep 28
Annville-Cleona 18, Biglerville 9
Apollo Ridge 20, Leechburg 16
Archbishop Carroll 28, William Tennent 0
Archbishop Wood 39, Central Bucks South 28
Athens 47, South Williamsport 27
Avella 41, Mapletown 6
Avonworth 35, Burrell 6
Bayard Rustin 19, Unionville 14
Bellefonte 21, Tyrone 20
Bellwood-Antis 28, Clearfield 21
Belmont Charter 8, Executive Education Academy 6
Benjamin Franklin 44, Overbrook 6
Bensalem 19, Upper Darby 7
Bentworth 47, Brownsville 6
Berlin Brothersvalley 35, Claysburg-Kimmel 7
Berwick 24, Lake-Lehman 7
Bethel Park 43, Seneca Valley 26
Big Spring 23, Shippensburg 20
Bishop Guilfoyle 42, Penns Valley Area 18
Bishop McCort 39, Bedford 7
Bishop Shanahan 51, Roxborough 0
Blackhawk 14, Beaver Falls 12
Bloomsburg 30, Danville 10
Boiling Springs 35, Littlestown 13
Boyertown 20, Upper Perkiomen 17
Butler 32, Shaler Area 26
California 44, Serra Catholic 14
Cameron County 54, Bucktail 6
Canton 17, Northwest Area 6
Cardinal O'Hara 49, Universal Audenried Charter School 0
Carlynton 20, Carrick 12
Catasauqua 28, Mahanoy Area 0
Cathedral Prep 29, Erie 23
Cedar Crest 25, Lower Dauphin 21
Central 30, Olney 24
Central Bucks East 20, Ridley 14
Chambersburg 27, Gettysburg 15
Chestnut Ridge 27, Greater Johnstown 6
Chichester 27, Radnor 13
Coatesville 35, Garnet Valley 10
Cochranton 20, Iroquois 12
Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 38, Shenandoah Valley 19
Conemaugh Township 29, Purchase Line 6
Conestoga Valley 28, Penn Manor 0
Conneaut 48, Warren 6
Connellsville 28, Greater Latrobe 13
Conrad Weiser 29, Abington 22
Cornell 29, Brashear 15
Corry 49, Titusville 10
Deer Lakes 23, Keystone Oaks 7
Derry 33, Ligonier Valley 14
Dover 44, Northeastern 7
Eastern York 49, Columbia 0
Easton 26, Central Bucks West 7
Edison/Fareira 46, Renaissance Academy 6
Ephrata 45, Red Lion 6
Everett 34, West Branch 12
Exeter Township 64, Daniel Boone 7
Fairview 28, Slippery Rock 21
Fleetwood 54, Kutztown 34
Forest Hills 42, Westmont Hilltop 13
Fort Cherry 49, Northgate 6
Fort LeBoeuf 29, Meadville 22
Frankford 50, Council Rock South 8
Frazier 51, Summit Academy 0
Freeport 28, Indiana 0
Girard 20, Sharpsville 14
Governor Mifflin 35, Pleasant Valley 20
Harding 28, Cambridge Springs 22
Harriton 43, Kensington 18
Haverford 41, Harry S. Truman 7
Henderson 40, Plymouth Whitemarsh 35
Hershey 42, Milton Hershey 26
Highland 49, McDowell 9
Highlands 31, Armstrong 28
Hollidaysburg 34, Altoona 7
Holy Cross 32, Montrose 6
Homer-Center 24, Northern Cambria 21
Honesdale 19, East Stroudsburg North 9
Hopewell 56, Riverside 0
Huntingdon 14, Bald Eagle Area 6
Imani Christian Academy 19, Clairton 12
J.P. McCaskey 20, John Bartram 6
Jefferson-Morgan 42, Chartiers-Houston 7
Jenkintown 15, KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy 8
Jersey Shore 27, Dallas 7
Juniata 18, Selinsgrove 7
Kane 34, Smethport 8
Karns City 61, St. Marys 6
Kennard-Dale 31, Hanover 13
Keystone 55, Brookville 6
Kirtland 30, Central Clarion (Clarion/Clarion-Limestone/North Clarion) 7
Kiski Area 21, Knoch 0
La Salle College 23, Central Catholic 6
Lackawanna Trail 35, Tunkhannock 21
Lakeland 52, Carbondale Area 14
Lampeter-Strasburg 45, Solanco 44
Lancaster Catholic 43, Camp Hill 7
Laurel 43, Ellwood City 14
Laurel Highlands 27, Uniontown 0
Line Mountain 38, Lewisburg 6
Lower Merion 21, Upper Merion Area 20
Lower Moreland 33, Vaux 0
Manheim Central 47, West Philadelphia 42
Manheim Township 7, Cumberland Valley 0
Marian Catholic 42, Hanover Area 24
Marion Center 48, Conemaugh Valley 6
Marple Newtown 42, Hatboro-Horsham 21
Mars 42, Beaver 7
Martin Luther King 13, South Philadelphia 6
Mechanicsburg 38, Carlisle 7
Meyersdale 37, Curwensville 19
Middletown 13, Donegal 8
Midd-West 27, Central Columbia 7
Mifflin County 42, Central Mountain 0
Mifflinburg 47, Loyalsock Township 13
Minersville 35, Halifax 13
Mohawk Area 37, Neshannock 20
Monessen 44, Charleroi 0
Montgomery 14, Hughesville 6
Montour 27, Central Valley 20
Montoursville 58, Wellsboro 0
Moon Area 14, Trinity 13
Morrisville 25, Samuel Fels 8
Mt. Pleasant 29, Jeannette 23
Mt. Union 29, Tussey Mountain 18
Muhlenberg 45, Schuylkill Valley 14
Nazareth 46, Hazleton 7
Neshaminy 30, Emmaus 0
New Brighton 20, Shenango 7
New Castle 12, Penn Hills 0
New Oxford 48, Bermudian Springs 7
Newport 24, Juniata Valley 19
North Allegheny 28, Woodland Hills 26
North Catholic 47, Seton LaSalle 14
North East 36, Grove City 34
North Penn 42, Downingtown East 21
North Penn-Mansfield 21, Wyalusing Valley 14
North Pocono 56, Greater Nanticoke Area 0
North Schuylkill 62, Mount Carmel 20
North Star 35, Moshannon Valley 13
Northeast 56, Conwell-Egan Catholic 7
Northern Lebanon 35, Pine Grove 0
Northern Lehigh 41, Lehighton 26
Northwestern 39, Lakeview 0
Notre Dame-Green Pond 21, Garden Spot 3
Octorara Area 34, Hamburg 6
Oil City 50, Harbor Creek 14
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 27, Rochester 0
Owen J. Roberts 32, Conestoga 10
Oxford 16, Great Valley 14
Palisades 21, Bristol 15
Palmyra 30, Lebanon 0
Parkland 19, George Washington 6
Pen Argyl 14, Tamaqua 6
Penn Cambria 50, Somerset 10
Penn Wood 40, Norristown 32
Penn-Trafford 34, Norwin 31
Penncrest 40, Sun Valley 11
Pennridge 31, Liberty 21
Pequea Valley 22, Delaware County Christian 12
Peters Township 42, Canon-McMillan 14
Philipsburg-Osceola 48, Central 24
Pittston 46, Mid Valley 9
Plum 42, Franklin Regional 13
Pocono Mountain East 42, Louis E. Dieruff 27
Pocono Mountain West 38, Scranton 19
Port Allegany 70, Bradford 33
Portage 18, West Shamokin 7
Pottsgrove 34, Methacton 24
Providence Day 29, Roman Catholic 28
Quaker Valley 38, Freedom Area 20
Reading 28, Phoenixville 6
Red Land 17, Cedar Cliff 14
Redbank Valley 32, Ridgway 21
Reynolds 60, Eisenhower 25
Richland 21, Central Cambria 6
River 36, Perry Traditional Academy 12
River Valley 33, Penns Manor 0
Riverside 17, Dunmore 14
Salisbury Township 28, Panther Valley 6
Saucon Valley 42, Bangor 21
Schuylkill Haven 34, Blue Mountain 27
Sebring McKinley 22, Kennedy Catholic 6
Seneca 42, Saegertown 20
Shady Side Academy 28, Greensburg Central Catholic 26
Shamokin Area 34, Pottsville 14
Shikellamy 33, Milton 15
Souderton 31, Spring-Ford 7
South Allegheny 33, Ringgold 21
South Fayette 38, Chartiers Valley 10
South Park 33, East Allegheny 26
South Side 48, Sto-Rox 6
Southern Huntingdon County 13, Northern Bedford County 7
Southern Lehigh 35, Quakertown 14
Southmoreland 40, Valley 0
Spring Grove 34, Northern York 0
Springfield 33, Perkiomen Valley 31
State College 41, Gateway 14
Strath Haven 44, Interboro 7
Stroudsburg 14, Wallenpaupack Area 7
Susquehanna Township 42, South Western 14
Susquehannock 10, Delone Catholic 7
Taylor Allderdice 30, Fox Chapel 7
Thomas Jefferson 69, Baldwin 6
Tri-Valley 50, York Catholic 14
Troy 57, Sayre 8
Twin Valley 45, Berks Catholic 19
Union City 15, Maplewood 8
Union/AC Valley Co-Op 42, Otto-Eldred 6
Upper Moreland 21, Council Rock North 6
Upper St. Clair 35, Mt. Lebanon 14
Valley View 14, Scranton Prep 10
Warrior Run 21, Muncy 7
Warwick 35, Avon Grove 12
Washington 28, McGuffey 7
Waynesboro 27, Greencastle-Antrim 21
West Catholic 34, York Suburban 0
West Perry 49, Susquenita 21
West Scranton 20, Old Forge 7
West York Area 42, Eastern Lebanon County 7
Western Beaver 42, Ambridge 7
Western Wayne 32, Susquehanna 0
Whitehall 38, Wilkes-Barre 14
Williams Valley 54, Upper Dauphin Area 0
Williamsport 31, Wyoming Valley West 20
Wilmington Area 21, Greenville 7
Wilson 35, Cheltenham 24
Windber 38, Glendale 20
Wissahickon 21, Upper Dublin 16
Wyoming Area 24, Crestwood 21
Wyomissing 49, Southern Columbia Area 28
Yough 21, Brentwood 14