Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025

High School

See every final score from Week 1 of Pennsylvania high school football

Ben Dagg

Wilson hosted Cedar Crest for a District 3 6A football playoff game at John Gurski Stadium on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. The Bulldogs led 21-3 over the Falcons at the halfway mark.
Wilson hosted Cedar Crest for a District 3 6A football playoff game at John Gurski Stadium on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. The Bulldogs led 21-3 over the Falcons at the halfway mark.

The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Academy at Palumbo 56, New Hope-Solebury 0

Albert Gallatin 48, Greensburg Salem 33

Allentown Central Catholic 19, Trinity 16

American Heritage 31, St. Joseph's Prep 28

Annville-Cleona 18, Biglerville 9

Apollo Ridge 20, Leechburg 16

Archbishop Carroll 28, William Tennent 0

Archbishop Wood 39, Central Bucks South 28

Athens 47, South Williamsport 27

Avella 41, Mapletown 6

Avonworth 35, Burrell 6

Bayard Rustin 19, Unionville 14

Bellefonte 21, Tyrone 20

Bellwood-Antis 28, Clearfield 21

Belmont Charter 8, Executive Education Academy 6

Benjamin Franklin 44, Overbrook 6

Bensalem 19, Upper Darby 7

Bentworth 47, Brownsville 6

Berlin Brothersvalley 35, Claysburg-Kimmel 7

Berwick 24, Lake-Lehman 7

Bethel Park 43, Seneca Valley 26

Big Spring 23, Shippensburg 20

Bishop Guilfoyle 42, Penns Valley Area 18

Bishop McCort 39, Bedford 7

Bishop Shanahan 51, Roxborough 0

Blackhawk 14, Beaver Falls 12

Bloomsburg 30, Danville 10

Boiling Springs 35, Littlestown 13

Boyertown 20, Upper Perkiomen 17

Butler 32, Shaler Area 26

California 44, Serra Catholic 14

Cameron County 54, Bucktail 6

Canton 17, Northwest Area 6

Cardinal O'Hara 49, Universal Audenried Charter School 0

Carlynton 20, Carrick 12

Catasauqua 28, Mahanoy Area 0

Cathedral Prep 29, Erie 23

Cedar Crest 25, Lower Dauphin 21

Central 30, Olney 24

Central Bucks East 20, Ridley 14

Chambersburg 27, Gettysburg 15

Chestnut Ridge 27, Greater Johnstown 6

Chichester 27, Radnor 13

Coatesville 35, Garnet Valley 10

Cochranton 20, Iroquois 12

Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 38, Shenandoah Valley 19

Conemaugh Township 29, Purchase Line 6

Conestoga Valley 28, Penn Manor 0

Conneaut 48, Warren 6

Connellsville 28, Greater Latrobe 13

Conrad Weiser 29, Abington 22

Cornell 29, Brashear 15

Corry 49, Titusville 10

Deer Lakes 23, Keystone Oaks 7

Derry 33, Ligonier Valley 14

Dover 44, Northeastern 7

Eastern York 49, Columbia 0

Easton 26, Central Bucks West 7

Edison/Fareira 46, Renaissance Academy 6

Ephrata 45, Red Lion 6

Everett 34, West Branch 12

Exeter Township 64, Daniel Boone 7

Fairview 28, Slippery Rock 21

Fleetwood 54, Kutztown 34

Forest Hills 42, Westmont Hilltop 13

Fort Cherry 49, Northgate 6

Fort LeBoeuf 29, Meadville 22

Frankford 50, Council Rock South 8

Frazier 51, Summit Academy 0

Freeport 28, Indiana 0

Girard 20, Sharpsville 14

Governor Mifflin 35, Pleasant Valley 20

Harding 28, Cambridge Springs 22

Harriton 43, Kensington 18

Haverford 41, Harry S. Truman 7

Henderson 40, Plymouth Whitemarsh 35

Hershey 42, Milton Hershey 26

Highland 49, McDowell 9

Highlands 31, Armstrong 28

Hollidaysburg 34, Altoona 7

Holy Cross 32, Montrose 6

Homer-Center 24, Northern Cambria 21

Honesdale 19, East Stroudsburg North 9

Hopewell 56, Riverside 0

Huntingdon 14, Bald Eagle Area 6

Imani Christian Academy 19, Clairton 12

J.P. McCaskey 20, John Bartram 6

Jefferson-Morgan 42, Chartiers-Houston 7

Jenkintown 15, KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy 8

Jersey Shore 27, Dallas 7

Juniata 18, Selinsgrove 7

Kane 34, Smethport 8

Karns City 61, St. Marys 6

Kennard-Dale 31, Hanover 13

Keystone 55, Brookville 6

Kirtland 30, Central Clarion (Clarion/Clarion-Limestone/North Clarion) 7

Kiski Area 21, Knoch 0

La Salle College 23, Central Catholic 6

Lackawanna Trail 35, Tunkhannock 21

Lakeland 52, Carbondale Area 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 45, Solanco 44

Lancaster Catholic 43, Camp Hill 7

Laurel 43, Ellwood City 14

Laurel Highlands 27, Uniontown 0

Line Mountain 38, Lewisburg 6

Lower Merion 21, Upper Merion Area 20

Lower Moreland 33, Vaux 0

Manheim Central 47, West Philadelphia 42

Manheim Township 7, Cumberland Valley 0

Marian Catholic 42, Hanover Area 24

Marion Center 48, Conemaugh Valley 6

Marple Newtown 42, Hatboro-Horsham 21

Mars 42, Beaver 7

Martin Luther King 13, South Philadelphia 6

Mechanicsburg 38, Carlisle 7

Meyersdale 37, Curwensville 19

Middletown 13, Donegal 8

Midd-West 27, Central Columbia 7

Mifflin County 42, Central Mountain 0

Mifflinburg 47, Loyalsock Township 13

Minersville 35, Halifax 13

Mohawk Area 37, Neshannock 20

Monessen 44, Charleroi 0

Montgomery 14, Hughesville 6

Montour 27, Central Valley 20

Montoursville 58, Wellsboro 0

Moon Area 14, Trinity 13

Morrisville 25, Samuel Fels 8

Mt. Pleasant 29, Jeannette 23

Mt. Union 29, Tussey Mountain 18

Muhlenberg 45, Schuylkill Valley 14

Nazareth 46, Hazleton 7

Neshaminy 30, Emmaus 0

New Brighton 20, Shenango 7

New Castle 12, Penn Hills 0

New Oxford 48, Bermudian Springs 7

Newport 24, Juniata Valley 19

North Allegheny 28, Woodland Hills 26

North Catholic 47, Seton LaSalle 14

North East 36, Grove City 34

North Penn 42, Downingtown East 21

North Penn-Mansfield 21, Wyalusing Valley 14

North Pocono 56, Greater Nanticoke Area 0

North Schuylkill 62, Mount Carmel 20

North Star 35, Moshannon Valley 13

Northeast 56, Conwell-Egan Catholic 7

Northern Lebanon 35, Pine Grove 0

Northern Lehigh 41, Lehighton 26

Northwestern 39, Lakeview 0

Notre Dame-Green Pond 21, Garden Spot 3

Octorara Area 34, Hamburg 6

Oil City 50, Harbor Creek 14

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 27, Rochester 0

Owen J. Roberts 32, Conestoga 10

Oxford 16, Great Valley 14

Palisades 21, Bristol 15

Palmyra 30, Lebanon 0

Parkland 19, George Washington 6

Pen Argyl 14, Tamaqua 6

Penn Cambria 50, Somerset 10

Penn Wood 40, Norristown 32

Penn-Trafford 34, Norwin 31

Penncrest 40, Sun Valley 11

Pennridge 31, Liberty 21

Pequea Valley 22, Delaware County Christian 12

Peters Township 42, Canon-McMillan 14

Philipsburg-Osceola 48, Central 24

Pittston 46, Mid Valley 9

Plum 42, Franklin Regional 13

Pocono Mountain East 42, Louis E. Dieruff 27

Pocono Mountain West 38, Scranton 19

Port Allegany 70, Bradford 33

Portage 18, West Shamokin 7

Pottsgrove 34, Methacton 24

Providence Day 29, Roman Catholic 28

Quaker Valley 38, Freedom Area 20

Reading 28, Phoenixville 6

Red Land 17, Cedar Cliff 14

Redbank Valley 32, Ridgway 21

Reynolds 60, Eisenhower 25

Richland 21, Central Cambria 6

River 36, Perry Traditional Academy 12

River Valley 33, Penns Manor 0

Riverside 17, Dunmore 14

Salisbury Township 28, Panther Valley 6

Saucon Valley 42, Bangor 21

Schuylkill Haven 34, Blue Mountain 27

Sebring McKinley 22, Kennedy Catholic 6

Seneca 42, Saegertown 20

Shady Side Academy 28, Greensburg Central Catholic 26

Shamokin Area 34, Pottsville 14

Shikellamy 33, Milton 15

Souderton 31, Spring-Ford 7

South Allegheny 33, Ringgold 21

South Fayette 38, Chartiers Valley 10

South Park 33, East Allegheny 26

South Side 48, Sto-Rox 6

Southern Huntingdon County 13, Northern Bedford County 7

Southern Lehigh 35, Quakertown 14

Southmoreland 40, Valley 0

Spring Grove 34, Northern York 0

Springfield 33, Perkiomen Valley 31

State College 41, Gateway 14

Strath Haven 44, Interboro 7

Stroudsburg 14, Wallenpaupack Area 7

Susquehanna Township 42, South Western 14

Susquehannock 10, Delone Catholic 7

Taylor Allderdice 30, Fox Chapel 7

Thomas Jefferson 69, Baldwin 6

Tri-Valley 50, York Catholic 14

Troy 57, Sayre 8

Twin Valley 45, Berks Catholic 19

Union City 15, Maplewood 8

Union/AC Valley Co-Op 42, Otto-Eldred 6

Upper Moreland 21, Council Rock North 6

Upper St. Clair 35, Mt. Lebanon 14

Valley View 14, Scranton Prep 10

Warrior Run 21, Muncy 7

Warwick 35, Avon Grove 12

Washington 28, McGuffey 7

Waynesboro 27, Greencastle-Antrim 21

West Catholic 34, York Suburban 0

West Perry 49, Susquenita 21

West Scranton 20, Old Forge 7

West York Area 42, Eastern Lebanon County 7

Western Beaver 42, Ambridge 7

Western Wayne 32, Susquehanna 0

Whitehall 38, Wilkes-Barre 14

Williams Valley 54, Upper Dauphin Area 0

Williamsport 31, Wyoming Valley West 20

Wilmington Area 21, Greenville 7

Wilson 35, Cheltenham 24

Windber 38, Glendale 20

Wissahickon 21, Upper Dublin 16

Wyoming Area 24, Crestwood 21

Wyomissing 49, Southern Columbia Area 28

Yough 21, Brentwood 14

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

