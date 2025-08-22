Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) - August 22, 2025
Over 250 high school football games are scheduled across Pennsylvania on Friday, August 22, commencing the first full Friday night of the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.
One matchup to keep an eye on will be the La Salle College Explorers taking on Central Catholic. Losing just one game last season, La Salle will be eager to show their strength against a tough opponent.
Pennsylvania High School Football Scores - Friday, August 22, 2025
Class 6A
Class 6A has 62 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by St. Joseph's Prep up against American Heritage
Class 5A
PIAA Class 5A features 71 games across the state. One key contest to note is North Allegheny traveling to Woodland Hills.
Class 4A
PIAA Class 4A features 72 games across the state.
Class 3A
PIAA Class 3A features 68 games across the state.
Class 2A
PIAA Class 2A features 76 games across the state.
Class 1A
PIAA Class 1A features 63 games across the state.
8 Man
PIAA Class 8 Man features 3 games across the state.
Recommended Articles