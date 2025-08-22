High School

Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) - August 22, 2025

Get PIAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season kicks off on August 22, 2025

Ben Dagg

The start of the football season is just days away for La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor.
The start of the football season is just days away for La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor.

Over 250 high school football games are scheduled across Pennsylvania on Friday, August 22, commencing the first full Friday night of the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.

One matchup to keep an eye on will be the La Salle College Explorers taking on Central Catholic. Losing just one game last season, La Salle will be eager to show their strength against a tough opponent.

Pennsylvania High School Football Scores - Friday, August 22, 2025

Class 6A

Class 6A has 62 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by St. Joseph's Prep up against American Heritage



Class 5A

PIAA Class 5A features 71 games across the state. One key contest to note is North Allegheny traveling to Woodland Hills.



Class 4A

PIAA Class 4A features 72 games across the state.



Class 3A

PIAA Class 3A features 68 games across the state.



Class 2A

PIAA Class 2A features 76 games across the state.



Class 1A

PIAA Class 1A features 63 games across the state.



8 Man

PIAA Class 8 Man features 3 games across the state.



Published
Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

