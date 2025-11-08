Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025
The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — November 7, 2025
Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025
Aliquippa 14, New Castle 0
Avonworth 56, Freeport 7
Bayard Rustin 42, Kennett 7
Bellefonte 17, Juniata 6
Belmont Charter 19, Morrisville 0
Berks Catholic 38, Bermudian Springs 6
Bishop Canevin 50, Frazier 7
Bishop McDevitt 47, Mechanicsburg 7
Bishop McCort 33, Marion Center 0
Bishop Shanahan 42, Pope John Paul II 21
Central Catholic 44, Canon-McMillan 7
Central Valley 34, Highlands 10
Central York 42, Cedar Cliff 7
Chestnut Ridge 13, Berlin Brothersvalley 0
Clairton 38, Jeannette 33
Coatesville 14, Council Rock South 0
Delaware Valley 27, Abington Heights 24
Easton 38, Liberty 20
Exeter Township 41, Conestoga Valley 34
Fort Cherry 36, Neshannock 9
Hickory 34, Fort LeBoeuf 16
Hollidaysburg 25, DuBois 24
Imani Christian Academy 59, Hopewell 21
Juniata Valley 38, Claysburg-Kimmel 25
Karns City 42, Central Clarion 14
Lackawanna Trail 41, Tri-Valley 14
Lakeland 27, Dunmore 7
Laurel 40, Chartiers-Houston 21
Line Mountain 20, Montgomery 14
Manheim Township 49, Hempfield 7
Meyersdale 20, Conemaugh Township 14
Mifflinburg 35, Montoursville 12
Moon Area 20, Penn-Trafford 13
Neshaminy 49, Owen J. Roberts 21
New Oxford 31, Spring Grove 26
North Allegheny 35, Norwin 17
North Catholic 55, Elizabeth Forward 32
North Penn 43, Souderton 14
North Pocono 38, Dallas 6
Notre Dame-Green Pond 59, Tamaqua 16
Parkland 35, Nazareth 14
Penn Cambria 33, Huntingdon 6
Pennridge 21, Downingtown East 9
Peters Township 42, Bethel Park 14
Pine-Richland 42, Shaler Area 10
Punxsutawney 28, Clearfield 8
Richland 35, Bellwood-Antis 13
Scranton Prep 42, Berwick 7
Seton LaSalle 42, Mohawk Area 7
Shamokin Area 37, Jersey Shore 0
Sharon 49, North East 21
Solanco 56, Warwick 24
Southern Columbia Area 41, Bloomsburg 21
Springfield 21, Penncrest 14
State College 41, McDowell 7
Steel Valley 42, Ellwood City 6
Steelton-Highspire 52, Halifax 13
Strath Haven 21, Unionville 20
Susquehanna Township 50, Eastern Lebanon County 13
Thomas Jefferson 28, McKeesport 3
Trinity 42, Annville-Cleona 21
Troy 48, Warrior Run 34
Twin Valley 55, West Perry 15
Upper St. Clair 36, Woodland Hills 26
Washington 31, South Allegheny 7
Western Beaver 41, Apollo Ridge 14
West York Area 20, Middletown 0
Wilkes-Barre 42, Williamsport 14
Wilson 28, William Penn 14
York Catholic 33, Delone Catholic 24