Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

Ben Dagg

Nazareth vs Whitehall
Nazareth vs Whitehall

The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Aliquippa 14, New Castle 0

Avonworth 56, Freeport 7

Bayard Rustin 42, Kennett 7

Bellefonte 17, Juniata 6

Belmont Charter 19, Morrisville 0

Berks Catholic 38, Bermudian Springs 6

Bishop Canevin 50, Frazier 7

Bishop McDevitt 47, Mechanicsburg 7

Bishop McCort 33, Marion Center 0

Bishop Shanahan 42, Pope John Paul II 21

Central Catholic 44, Canon-McMillan 7

Central Valley 34, Highlands 10

Central York 42, Cedar Cliff 7

Chestnut Ridge 13, Berlin Brothersvalley 0

Clairton 38, Jeannette 33

Coatesville 14, Council Rock South 0

Delaware Valley 27, Abington Heights 24

Easton 38, Liberty 20

Exeter Township 41, Conestoga Valley 34

Fort Cherry 36, Neshannock 9

Hickory 34, Fort LeBoeuf 16

Hollidaysburg 25, DuBois 24

Imani Christian Academy 59, Hopewell 21

Juniata Valley 38, Claysburg-Kimmel 25

Karns City 42, Central Clarion 14

Lackawanna Trail 41, Tri-Valley 14

Lakeland 27, Dunmore 7

Laurel 40, Chartiers-Houston 21

Line Mountain 20, Montgomery 14

Manheim Township 49, Hempfield 7

Meyersdale 20, Conemaugh Township 14

Mifflinburg 35, Montoursville 12

Moon Area 20, Penn-Trafford 13

Neshaminy 49, Owen J. Roberts 21

New Oxford 31, Spring Grove 26

North Allegheny 35, Norwin 17

North Catholic 55, Elizabeth Forward 32

North Penn 43, Souderton 14

North Pocono 38, Dallas 6

Notre Dame-Green Pond 59, Tamaqua 16

Parkland 35, Nazareth 14

Penn Cambria 33, Huntingdon 6

Pennridge 21, Downingtown East 9

Peters Township 42, Bethel Park 14

Pine-Richland 42, Shaler Area 10

Punxsutawney 28, Clearfield 8

Richland 35, Bellwood-Antis 13

Scranton Prep 42, Berwick 7

Seton LaSalle 42, Mohawk Area 7

Shamokin Area 37, Jersey Shore 0

Sharon 49, North East 21

Solanco 56, Warwick 24

Southern Columbia Area 41, Bloomsburg 21

Springfield 21, Penncrest 14

State College 41, McDowell 7

Steel Valley 42, Ellwood City 6

Steelton-Highspire 52, Halifax 13

Strath Haven 21, Unionville 20

Susquehanna Township 50, Eastern Lebanon County 13

Thomas Jefferson 28, McKeesport 3

Trinity 42, Annville-Cleona 21

Troy 48, Warrior Run 34

Twin Valley 55, West Perry 15

Upper St. Clair 36, Woodland Hills 26

Washington 31, South Allegheny 7

Western Beaver 41, Apollo Ridge 14

West York Area 20, Middletown 0

Wilkes-Barre 42, Williamsport 14

Wilson 28, William Penn 14

York Catholic 33, Delone Catholic 24

