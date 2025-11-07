High School

Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — November 7, 2025

Get PIAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs continue on November 7, 2025

Ben Dagg

Blue Mountain vs Lehighton
Blue Mountain vs Lehighton / Bill Snook

There are 74 high school football games scheduled across Pennsylvania on Friday, November 7, continuing the 2025 high school football postseason. You can follow every game live on our Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.

One marquee matchup to look out for will be Souderton vs North Penn. This contest will be one of the many highlights of the week.

Pennsylvania High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 7, 2025

PIAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

Class 6A has 14 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Cedar Cliff vs Central York.

View full 6A scoreboard

PIAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

PIAA Class 5A features 14 games across the state. One key contest to note is Kennett vs Bayard.

View full 5A scoreboard

PIAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

PIAA Class 4A features 12 games across the state, Bishop Shanahan vs Pope John Paul II being one of the highlights.

View full 4A scoreboard

PIAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

PIAA Class 3A features 18 games across the state. Scranton Prep vs Berwick will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.

View full 3A scoreboard

PIAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

PIAA Class 2A features 29 games across the state. Check out Central Clarion vs Karns City.

View full 2A scoreboard

PIAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

PIAA Class 1A features 23 games across the state. Frazier vs Bishop Canevin will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.

View full 1A scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Pennsylvania