Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Abington Heights 53, Wyoming Valley West 7
Aliquippa 21, Trinity 14
Apollo Ridge 28, Riverside 7
Bayard Rustin 42, Henderson 0
Bellefonte 34, Greater Johnstown 0
Bellwood-Antis 42, River Valley 16
Bermudian Springs 25, Big Spring 24
Berlin Brothersvalley 34, Everett 7
Berwick 49, Hanover Area 9
Bethel Park 38, North Hills 7
Bishop Canevin 50, Greensburg Central Catholic 35
Bishop Guilfoyle 38, Purchase Line 0
Bishop McCort 39, Bald Eagle Area 6
Bishop Shanahan 38, Interboro 7
Bloomsburg 34, Loyalsock Township 13
Cardinal O'Hara 44, Archbishop Ryan 21
Cedar Cliff 35, Cedar Crest 6
Central Dauphin 7, Cumberland Valley 6
Chartiers-Houston 26, South Side 21
Chestnut Ridge 22, Tussey Mountain 0
Clairton 50, Monessen 0
Claysburg-Kimmel 28, Glendale 6
Clearfield 14, University Prep 0
Coatesville 27, Perkiomen Valley 10
Conemaugh Township 41, Windber 28
Council Rock South 27, Haverford 7
Dallas 17, Valley View 0
Delaware Valley 7, Pittston 6
Downingtown West 7, Owen J. Roberts 10
DuBois 48, Mifflin County 21
Dunmore 27, Riverside 7
East 21, Penncrest 28
Eastern Lebanon County 28, Kennard-Dale 21
Easton 28, Emmaus 7
Ellwood City 35, Keystone Oaks 13
Exeter Township 35, Lower Dauphin 0
Fort Cherry 48, Avella 14
Frazier 27, California 12
Freeport 35, Beaver 27
Grove City 7, North East 35
Halifax 30, Lancaster Catholic 14
Hazleton 20, Wilkes-Barre 46
Highlands 14, Derry 0
Hollidaysburg 69, Taylor Allderdice 8
Homer-Center 30, Moshannon Valley 6
Hopewell 42, Southmoreland 6
Huntingdon 42, Tyrone 7
Jeannette 38, Bentworth 24
Jersey Shore 73, Athens 14
Juniata Valley 23, Northern Cambria 20
Kennett 35, Oxford 0
Lackawanna Trail 50, Nativity BVM 6
Lakeland 49, Holy Redeemer 0
Laurel 35, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Marian Catholic 0, Tri-Valley 3
Marion Center 29, Cambria Heights 22
McDowell 1, Erie 0
McKeesport 44, Chartiers Valley 7
Mechanicsburg 35, Red Land 21
Meyersdale 28, Northern Bedford County 6
Middletown 21, Eastern York 19
Mifflinburg 56, Danville 14
Mohawk Area 17, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 14
Montgomery 33, Muncy 0
Montour 13, New Castle 14
Montoursville 43, Mount Carmel 42
Moon Area 48, Armstrong 21
Nazareth 37, Northampton 36
Neshaminy 28, Central Bucks West 21
North Catholic 56, Burrell 14
North Penn 42, Boyertown 14
North Pocono 42, Crestwood 21
Parkland 49, Stroudsburg 14
Penn Cambria 41, Forest Hills 7
Pennridge 22, Plymouth Whitemarsh 21
Pope John Paul II 48, Springfield 0
Richland 35, United Valley 12
Scranton Prep 42, Wyoming Area 0
Shaler Area 28, Kiski Area 8
Shamokin Area 37, Shikellamy 7
Sharon 52, Conneaut 0
South Allegheny 61, Waynesburg Central 13
Southern Columbia Area 41, Cowanesque Valley 20
Spring Grove 35, Muhlenberg 0
Springfield 49, Upper Dublin 27
Steelton-Highspire 46, Columbia 22
Strath Haven 35, Upper Moreland 21
Trinity 35, Schuylkill Valley 7
Troy 49, Wellsboro 8
Union/AC Valley Co-Op 42, Cameron County 12
Unionville 27, Wissahickon 14
Upper St. Clair 46, Plum 8
Warrior Run 41, South Williamsport 7
Warwick 42, Shippensburg 7
Washington 37, Beaver Falls 8
Williamsport 43, Scranton 16