Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

See every final score from Week 1 of Pennsylvania high school playoff football

The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Abington Heights 53, Wyoming Valley West 7

Aliquippa 21, Trinity 14

Apollo Ridge 28, Riverside 7

Bayard Rustin 42, Henderson 0

Bellefonte 34, Greater Johnstown 0

Bellwood-Antis 42, River Valley 16

Bermudian Springs 25, Big Spring 24

Berlin Brothersvalley 34, Everett 7

Berwick 49, Hanover Area 9

Bethel Park 38, North Hills 7

Bishop Canevin 50, Greensburg Central Catholic 35

Bishop Guilfoyle 38, Purchase Line 0

Bishop McCort 39, Bald Eagle Area 6

Bishop Shanahan 38, Interboro 7

Bloomsburg 34, Loyalsock Township 13

Cardinal O'Hara 44, Archbishop Ryan 21

Cedar Cliff 35, Cedar Crest 6

Central Dauphin 7, Cumberland Valley 6

Chartiers-Houston 26, South Side 21

Chestnut Ridge 22, Tussey Mountain 0

Clairton 50, Monessen 0

Claysburg-Kimmel 28, Glendale 6

Clearfield 14, University Prep 0

Coatesville 27, Perkiomen Valley 10

Conemaugh Township 41, Windber 28

Corry 12, Fort LeBoeuf 29

Council Rock South 27, Haverford 7

Crestwood 21, North Pocono 42

Dallas 17, Valley View 0

Delaware Valley 7, Pittston 6

Downingtown West 7, Owen J. Roberts 10

DuBois 48, Mifflin County 21

Dunmore 27, Riverside 7

East 21, Penncrest 28

Eastern Lebanon County 28, Kennard-Dale 21

Easton 28, Emmaus 7

Ellwood City 35, Keystone Oaks 13

Exeter Township 35, Lower Dauphin 0

Fort Cherry 48, Avella 14

Fort LeBoeuf 29, Corry 12

Frazier 27, California 12

Freeport 35, Beaver 27

Girard 0, Hickory 60

Grove City 7, North East 35

Halifax 30, Lancaster Catholic 14

Hazleton 20, Wilkes-Barre 46

Hickory 60, Girard 0

Highlands 14, Derry 0

Hollidaysburg 69, Taylor Allderdice 8

Homer-Center 30, Moshannon Valley 6

Hopewell 42, Southmoreland 6

Huntingdon 42, Tyrone 7

Jenkintown 8, Morrisville 42

Jeannette 38, Bentworth 24

Jersey Shore 73, Athens 14

Juniata Valley 23, Northern Cambria 20

Kane 7, Keystone 56

Kennett 35, Oxford 0

Keystone 56, Kane 7

Lackawanna Trail 50, Nativity BVM 6

Lakeland 49, Holy Redeemer 0

Laurel 35, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Leechburg 14, Neshannock 49

Marian Catholic 0, Tri-Valley 3

Marion Center 29, Cambria Heights 22

Mars 14, Thomas Jefferson 31

McDowell 1, Erie 0

McKeesport 44, Chartiers Valley 7

Mechanicsburg 35, Red Land 21

Meyersdale 28, Northern Bedford County 6

Middletown 21, Eastern York 19

Mifflinburg 56, Danville 14

Mohawk Area 17, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 14

Montgomery 33, Muncy 0

Montour 13, New Castle 14

Montoursville 43, Mount Carmel 42

Moon Area 48, Armstrong 21

Morrisville 42, Jenkintown 8

Nazareth 37, Northampton 36

Neshannock 49, Leechburg 14

Neshaminy 28, Central Bucks West 21

New Castle 14, Montour 13

North Catholic 56, Burrell 14

North East 35, Grove City 7

North Penn 42, Boyertown 14

North Pocono 42, Crestwood 21

Owen J. Roberts 10, Downingtown West 7

Parkland 49, Stroudsburg 14

Penn Cambria 41, Forest Hills 7

Penncrest 28, East 21

Pennridge 22, Plymouth Whitemarsh 21

Pope John Paul II 48, Springfield 0

Richland 35, United Valley 12

Ridley 6, Souderton 23

Scranton 16, Williamsport 43

Scranton Prep 42, Wyoming Area 0

Shaler Area 28, Kiski Area 8

Shamokin Area 37, Shikellamy 7

Sharon 52, Conneaut 0

Souderton 23, Ridley 6

South Allegheny 61, Waynesburg Central 13

Southern Columbia Area 41, Cowanesque Valley 20

Spring Grove 35, Muhlenberg 0

Springfield 49, Upper Dublin 27

Steelton-Highspire 46, Columbia 22

Strath Haven 35, Upper Moreland 21

Thomas Jefferson 31, Mars 14

Tri-Valley 3, Marian Catholic 0

Trinity 35, Schuylkill Valley 7

Troy 49, Wellsboro 8

Union/AC Valley Co-Op 42, Cameron County 12

Unionville 27, Wissahickon 14

Upper St. Clair 46, Plum 8

Warrior Run 41, South Williamsport 7

Warwick 42, Shippensburg 7

Washington 37, Beaver Falls 8

Wilkes-Barre 46, Hazleton 20

Williamsport 43, Scranton 16

Published
