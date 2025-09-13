Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025
The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — September 12, 2025
Abington Heights 45, Valley View 7
Academy of the New Church 42, Jenkintown 12
Albert Gallatin 40, Northern 24
Aliquippa 19, Mars 6
Allentown Central Catholic 30, Pocono Mountain East 3
Altoona 21, Central Dauphin 38
Annville-Cleona 42, Hamburg 0
Apollo Ridge 42, Carlynton 0
Archbishop Wood 26, Father Judge 27
Baldwin 12, Chartiers Valley 62
Bald Eagle Area 14, Tyrone 21
Bangor 13, Pottsville 44
Beaver 51, Hopewell 50
Beaver Falls 8, Western Beaver 36
Bellefonte 21, Clearfield 18
Bellwood-Antis 20, Central 0
Bensalem 7, Quakertown 21
Berks Catholic 41, Pequea Valley 0
Berlin Brothersvalley 0, Wilmington Area 35
Berwick 48, Hazleton 6
Bethel Park 41, West Mifflin 7
Bethlehem Center 35, Carmichaels 6
Big Spring 37, Milton Hershey 19
Biglerville 7, Delone Catholic 21
Bishop McDevitt 48, Cedar Cliff 13
Bloomsburg 42, Warrior Run 28
Boiling Springs 6, Middletown 35
Bradford 20, DuBois 59
Brentwood 42, Springdale 0
Brockway 21, Brookville 14
Butler 6, Hollidaysburg 33
California 8, Bentworth 7
Cambria Heights 25, Marion Center 26
Cameron County 12, Union/AC Valley Co-Op 36
Camp Hill 12, Newport 47
Canon-McMillan 31, Armstrong 21
Cardinal O'Hara 19, Upper Darby 0
Carlisle 7, Central Dauphin East 27
Carmichaels 6, Bethlehem Center 35
Catasauqua 33, Salisbury Township 7
Central Bucks South 21, Central Bucks East 14
Central Bucks West 43, Abington 15
Central Cambria 35, Greater Johnstown 14
Central Columbia 7, Danville 43
Central Dauphin 38, Altoona 21
Central Dauphin East 27, Carlisle 7
Central Mountain 3, Selinsgrove 27
Central Valley 49, McGuffey 6
Central York 50, Spring Grove 13
Chambersburg 6, Harrisburg 49
Chartiers Valley 62, Baldwin 12
Chartiers-Houston 14, Fort Cherry 44
Cheltenham 20, Council Rock South 28
Clairton 43, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Claysburg-Kimmel 31, Juniata Valley 44
Clearfield 18, Bellefonte 21
Coatesville 28, Perkiomen Valley 13
Cocalico 29, Garden Spot 24
Conemaugh Valley 0, Northern Cambria 41
Conestoga 0, Ridley 55
Conestoga Valley 31, Ephrata 7
Conneaut 20, Titusville 14
Conrad Weiser 26, Fleetwood 23
Corry 40, Girard 7
Council Rock North 14, Upper Dublin 25
Council Rock South 28, Cheltenham 20
Crestwood 49, Western Wayne 7
Cumberland Valley 14, State College 24
Curwensville 14, Southern Huntingdon County 6
Dallas 24, Wilkes-Barre 21
Danville 43, Central Columbia 7
Delaware County Christian 0, Red Lion Christian Academy 53
Delaware Valley 44, Scranton Prep 49
Delone Catholic 21, Biglerville 7
DeMatha 44, Roman Catholic 7
Derry 13, Burrell 7
Donegal 20, Lampeter-Strasburg 30
Dover 6, New Oxford 36
Downingtown West 30, Spring-Ford 0
DuBois 59, Bradford 20
Dunmore 28, Lackawanna Trail 30
East Allegheny 15, Highlands 42
Eastern Lebanon County 0, Twin Valley 60
Eastern York 28, Kennard-Dale 26
East Pennsboro 21, Greencastle-Antrim 12
Ellwood City 21, Mohawk Area 15
Emmaus 41, Stroudsburg 10
Ephrata 7, Conestoga Valley 31
Erie 7, McDowell 37
Everett 24, Northern Bedford County 13
Exeter Township 43, Governor Mifflin 15
Fairview 7, Harbor Creek 48
Farrell 66, Mercer 0
Father Judge 27, Archbishop Wood 26
Fleetwood 23, Conrad Weiser 26
Fort Cherry 44, Chartiers-Houston 14
Fox Chapel 14, Penn Hills 49
Franklin Regional 7, Greater Latrobe 13
Frazier 19, Jeannette 61
Garden Spot 24, Cocalico 29
Gettysburg 36, Northern York 20
Girard 7, Corry 40
Glendale 12, Moshannon Valley 14
Governor Mifflin 15, Exeter Township 43
Greater Johnstown 14, Central Cambria 35
Greater Latrobe 13, Franklin Regional 7
Greater Nanticoke Area 6, Tunkhannock 42
Greencastle-Antrim 12, East Pennsboro 21
Greensburg Central Catholic 0, Clairton 43
Grove City 33, Slippery Rock 20
Hamburg 0, Annville-Cleona 42
Hampton 3, Upper St. Clair 62
Hanover Area 40, Old Forge 0
Harbor Creek 48, Fairview 7
Harrisburg 49, Chambersburg 6
Harry S. Truman 7, Souderton 48
Hatboro-Horsham 22, West Philadelphia 30
Hazleton 6, Berwick 48
Hempfield 6, J.P. McCaskey 56
Henderson 28, Upper Merion Area 6
Hickory 21, Sharon 19
Highlands 42, East Allegheny 15
Hollidaysburg 33, Butler 6
Homer-Center 38, Penns Manor 14
Honesdale 21, Mid Valley 42
Hopewell 50, Beaver 51
Hughesville 0, Lewisburg 36
Imani Christian Academy 72, Valley 0
Indiana 48, Laurel Highlands 7
James Buchanan 12, Juniata 19
Jeannette 61, Frazier 19
Jenkintown 12, Academy of the New Church 42
Jersey Shore 42, Shamokin Area 43
J.P. McCaskey 56, Hempfield 6
Juniata 19, James Buchanan 12
Juniata Valley 44, Claysburg-Kimmel 31
Kane 18, Keystone 49
Kennard-Dale 26, Eastern York 28
Keystone 49, Kane 18
Kutztown 28, Schuylkill Valley 35
Lackawanna Trail 30, Dunmore 28
Lakeland 14, Wyoming Area 38
Lakeview 24, Maplewood 40
Lampeter-Strasburg 30, Donegal 20
Lansdale Catholic 28, Archbishop Carroll 7
Laurel Highlands 7, Indiana 48
Lehighton 35, Palmerton 0
Lewisburg 36, Hughesville 0
Liberty 41, Northampton 34
Loyalsock Township 42, Midd-West 20
Mahanoy Area 0, Schuylkill Haven 69
Maplewood 40, Lakeview 24
Marian Catholic 34, Shenandoah Valley 6
Marion Center 26, Cambria Heights 25
Mars 6, Aliquippa 19
McDowell 37, Erie 7
McGuffey 6, Central Valley 49
McKeesport 20, Belle Vernon 7
Meadville 14, Oil City 17
Mercyhurst Prep 16, Seneca 7
Mercer 0, Farrell 66
Meyersdale 23, Windber 24
Mid Valley 42, Honesdale 21
Middletown 35, Boiling Springs 6
Midd-West 20, Loyalsock Township 42
Mifflinburg 35, Montoursville 7
Milton 25, South Williamsport 0
Milton Hershey 19, Big Spring 37
Mohawk Area 15, Ellwood City 21
Montgomery 28, Wyalusing Valley 6
Montoursville 7, Mifflinburg 35
Moshannon Valley 14, Glendale 12
Mount Carmel 16, Southern Columbia Area 49
Mt. Union 48, West Branch 6
Muncy 35, Northwest Area 0
Nativity BVM 13, Tri-Valley 42
New Castle 53, Yough 0
New Oxford 36, Dover 6
Newport 47, Camp Hill 12
North Catholic 49, Quaker Valley 0
North Pocono 38, Wallenpaupack Area 13
North Schuylkill 14, Southern Lehigh 34
Northern Bedford County 13, Everett 24
Northern Cambria 41, Conemaugh Valley 0
Northern York 20, Gettysburg 36
Northampton 34, Liberty 41
Northwest Area 0, Muncy 35
Notre Dame-Green Pond 55, Saucon Valley 13
Oil City 17, Meadville 14
Old Forge 0, Hanover Area 40
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6, South Allegheny 28
Palmerton 0, Lehighton 35
Palmyra 12, Shippensburg 13
Penncrest 14, Springfield 36
Penn Cambria 35, Bedford 10
Penn Hills 49, Fox Chapel 14
Pennridge 14, Pennsbury 0
Penns Manor 14, Homer-Center 38
Penns Valley Area 0, Philipsburg-Osceola 39
Pequea Valley 0, Berks Catholic 41
Perkiomen Valley 13, Coatesville 28
Philipsburg-Osceola 39, Penns Valley Area 0
Plum 20, Shaler Area 27
Pocono Mountain East 3, Allentown Central Catholic 30
Pocono Mountain West 13, Whitehall 45
Port Allegany 68, Smethport 6
Portage 26, River Valley 56
Pottsville 44, Bangor 13
Quaker Valley 0, North Catholic 49
Quakertown 21, Bensalem 7
Radnor 6, Strath Haven 56
Reading 0, Wilson 49
Red Land 56, Waynesboro 14
Red Lion Christian Academy 53, Delaware County Christian 0
Reynolds 50, Sharpsville 0
Ridley 55, Conestoga 0
River Valley 56, Portage 26
Roman Catholic 7, DeMatha 44
Salisbury Township 7, Catasauqua 33
Saucon Valley 13, Notre Dame-Green Pond 55
Schuylkill Haven 69, Mahanoy Area 0
Schuylkill Valley 35, Kutztown 28
Scranton 51, West Scranton 6
Scranton Prep 49, Delaware Valley 44
Selinsgrove 27, Central Mountain 3
Seneca 7, Mercyhurst Prep 16
Shaler Area 27, Plum 20
Shamokin Area 43, Jersey Shore 42
Sharon 19, Hickory 21
Sharpsville 0, Reynolds 50
Shenandoah Valley 6, Marian Catholic 34
Shikellamy 35, Williamsport 14
Shippensburg 13, Palmyra 12
Slippery Rock 20, Grove City 33
Smethport 6, Port Allegany 68
Solanco 35, Warwick 7
Souderton 48, Harry S. Truman 7
South Allegheny 28, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6
South Fayette 27, Elizabeth Forward 24
Southern Columbia Area 49, Mount Carmel 16
Southern Huntingdon County 6, Curwensville 14
Southern Lehigh 34, North Schuylkill 14
South Park 7, Steel Valley 56
South Williamsport 0, Milton 25
Spring-Ford 0, Downingtown West 30
Springfield 36, Penncrest 14
Spring Grove 13, Central York 50
Spring Mills 52, Connellsville 0
Springdale 0, Brentwood 42
State College 24, Cumberland Valley 14
Steel Valley 56, South Park 7
Strath Haven 56, Radnor 6
Stroudsburg 10, Emmaus 41
Sun Valley 14, Wissahickon 27
Susquehanna Township 55, West Perry 7
Susquenita 3, Trinity 48
Taylor Allderdice 40, Uniontown 0
Titusville 14, Conneaut 20
Trinity 48, Susquenita 3
Tri-Valley 42, Nativity BVM 13
Troy 51, Athens 35
Tunkhannock 42, Greater Nanticoke Area 6
Twin Valley 60, Eastern Lebanon County 0
Tyrone 21, Bald Eagle Area 14
Union/AC Valley Co-Op 36, Cameron County 12
Uniontown 0, Taylor Allderdice 40
Unionville 35, Upper Perkiomen 7
Upper Dublin 25, Council Rock North 14
Upper Merion Area 6, Henderson 28
Upper Perkiomen 7, Unionville 35
Upper St. Clair 62, Hampton 3
Valley 0, Imani Christian Academy 72
Valley View 7, Abington Heights 45
Wallenpaupack Area 13, North Pocono 38
Warrior Run 28, Bloomsburg 42
Warwick 7, Solanco 35
Washington 35, Waynesburg Central 14
Waynesboro 14, Red Land 56
Waynesburg Central 14, Washington 35
West Branch 6, Mt. Union 48
Western Beaver 36, Beaver Falls 8
Western Wayne 7, Crestwood 49
West Mifflin 7, Bethel Park 41
West Perry 7, Susquehanna Township 55
West Philadelphia 30, Hatboro-Horsham 22
West Scranton 6, Scranton 51
West York Area 27, York Suburban 2
Whitehall 45, Pocono Mountain West 13
Wilkes-Barre 21, Dallas 24
Williamsport 14, Shikellamy 35
Wilmington Area 35, Berlin Brothersvalley 0
Wilson 49, Reading 0
Windber 24, Meyersdale 23
Wissahickon 27, Sun Valley 14
Wyalusing Valley 6, Montgomery 28
Wyoming Area 38, Lakeland 14
York Suburban 2, West York Area 27
Yough 0, New Castle 53
