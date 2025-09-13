High School

Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

Ben Dagg

Scenes from ELCO and Conrad-Weiser
Scenes from ELCO and Conrad-Weiser / Zavier Gussett / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Abington Heights 45, Valley View 7

Academy of the New Church 42, Jenkintown 12

Albert Gallatin 40, Northern 24

Aliquippa 19, Mars 6

Allentown Central Catholic 30, Pocono Mountain East 3

Altoona 21, Central Dauphin 38

Annville-Cleona 42, Hamburg 0

Apollo Ridge 42, Carlynton 0

Archbishop Wood 26, Father Judge 27

Baldwin 12, Chartiers Valley 62

Bald Eagle Area 14, Tyrone 21

Bangor 13, Pottsville 44

Beaver 51, Hopewell 50

Beaver Falls 8, Western Beaver 36

Bellefonte 21, Clearfield 18

Bellwood-Antis 20, Central 0

Bensalem 7, Quakertown 21

Berks Catholic 41, Pequea Valley 0

Berlin Brothersvalley 0, Wilmington Area 35

Berwick 48, Hazleton 6

Bethel Park 41, West Mifflin 7

Bethlehem Center 35, Carmichaels 6

Big Spring 37, Milton Hershey 19

Biglerville 7, Delone Catholic 21

Bishop McDevitt 48, Cedar Cliff 13

Bloomsburg 42, Warrior Run 28

Boiling Springs 6, Middletown 35

Bradford 20, DuBois 59

Brentwood 42, Springdale 0

Brockway 21, Brookville 14

Butler 6, Hollidaysburg 33

California 8, Bentworth 7

Cambria Heights 25, Marion Center 26

Cameron County 12, Union/AC Valley Co-Op 36

Camp Hill 12, Newport 47

Canon-McMillan 31, Armstrong 21

Cardinal O'Hara 19, Upper Darby 0

Carlisle 7, Central Dauphin East 27

Carmichaels 6, Bethlehem Center 35

Catasauqua 33, Salisbury Township 7

Central Bucks South 21, Central Bucks East 14

Central Bucks West 43, Abington 15

Central Cambria 35, Greater Johnstown 14

Central Columbia 7, Danville 43

Central Dauphin 38, Altoona 21

Central Dauphin East 27, Carlisle 7

Central Mountain 3, Selinsgrove 27

Central Valley 49, McGuffey 6

Central York 50, Spring Grove 13

Chambersburg 6, Harrisburg 49

Chartiers Valley 62, Baldwin 12

Chartiers-Houston 14, Fort Cherry 44

Cheltenham 20, Council Rock South 28

Clairton 43, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Claysburg-Kimmel 31, Juniata Valley 44

Clearfield 18, Bellefonte 21

Coatesville 28, Perkiomen Valley 13

Cocalico 29, Garden Spot 24

Conemaugh Valley 0, Northern Cambria 41

Conestoga 0, Ridley 55

Conestoga Valley 31, Ephrata 7

Conneaut 20, Titusville 14

Conrad Weiser 26, Fleetwood 23

Corry 40, Girard 7

Council Rock North 14, Upper Dublin 25

Council Rock South 28, Cheltenham 20

Crestwood 49, Western Wayne 7

Cumberland Valley 14, State College 24

Curwensville 14, Southern Huntingdon County 6

Dallas 24, Wilkes-Barre 21

Danville 43, Central Columbia 7

Delaware County Christian 0, Red Lion Christian Academy 53

Delaware Valley 44, Scranton Prep 49

Delone Catholic 21, Biglerville 7

DeMatha 44, Roman Catholic 7

Derry 13, Burrell 7

Donegal 20, Lampeter-Strasburg 30

Dover 6, New Oxford 36

Downingtown West 30, Spring-Ford 0

DuBois 59, Bradford 20

Dunmore 28, Lackawanna Trail 30

East Allegheny 15, Highlands 42

Eastern Lebanon County 0, Twin Valley 60

Eastern York 28, Kennard-Dale 26

East Pennsboro 21, Greencastle-Antrim 12

Ellwood City 21, Mohawk Area 15

Emmaus 41, Stroudsburg 10

Ephrata 7, Conestoga Valley 31

Erie 7, McDowell 37

Everett 24, Northern Bedford County 13

Exeter Township 43, Governor Mifflin 15

Fairview 7, Harbor Creek 48

Farrell 66, Mercer 0

Father Judge 27, Archbishop Wood 26

Fleetwood 23, Conrad Weiser 26

Fort Cherry 44, Chartiers-Houston 14

Fox Chapel 14, Penn Hills 49

Franklin Regional 7, Greater Latrobe 13

Frazier 19, Jeannette 61

Garden Spot 24, Cocalico 29

Gettysburg 36, Northern York 20

Girard 7, Corry 40

Glendale 12, Moshannon Valley 14

Governor Mifflin 15, Exeter Township 43

Greater Johnstown 14, Central Cambria 35

Greater Latrobe 13, Franklin Regional 7

Greater Nanticoke Area 6, Tunkhannock 42

Greencastle-Antrim 12, East Pennsboro 21

Greensburg Central Catholic 0, Clairton 43

Grove City 33, Slippery Rock 20

Hamburg 0, Annville-Cleona 42

Hampton 3, Upper St. Clair 62

Hanover Area 40, Old Forge 0

Harbor Creek 48, Fairview 7

Harrisburg 49, Chambersburg 6

Harry S. Truman 7, Souderton 48

Hatboro-Horsham 22, West Philadelphia 30

Hazleton 6, Berwick 48

Hempfield 6, J.P. McCaskey 56

Henderson 28, Upper Merion Area 6

Hickory 21, Sharon 19

Highlands 42, East Allegheny 15

Hollidaysburg 33, Butler 6

Homer-Center 38, Penns Manor 14

Honesdale 21, Mid Valley 42

Hopewell 50, Beaver 51

Hughesville 0, Lewisburg 36

Imani Christian Academy 72, Valley 0

Indiana 48, Laurel Highlands 7

James Buchanan 12, Juniata 19

Jeannette 61, Frazier 19

Jenkintown 12, Academy of the New Church 42

Jersey Shore 42, Shamokin Area 43

J.P. McCaskey 56, Hempfield 6

Juniata 19, James Buchanan 12

Juniata Valley 44, Claysburg-Kimmel 31

Kane 18, Keystone 49

Kennard-Dale 26, Eastern York 28

Keystone 49, Kane 18

Kutztown 28, Schuylkill Valley 35

Lackawanna Trail 30, Dunmore 28

Lakeland 14, Wyoming Area 38

Lakeview 24, Maplewood 40

Lampeter-Strasburg 30, Donegal 20

Lansdale Catholic 28, Archbishop Carroll 7

Laurel Highlands 7, Indiana 48

Lehighton 35, Palmerton 0

Lewisburg 36, Hughesville 0

Liberty 41, Northampton 34

Loyalsock Township 42, Midd-West 20

Mahanoy Area 0, Schuylkill Haven 69

Maplewood 40, Lakeview 24

Marian Catholic 34, Shenandoah Valley 6

Marion Center 26, Cambria Heights 25

Mars 6, Aliquippa 19

McDowell 37, Erie 7

McGuffey 6, Central Valley 49

McKeesport 20, Belle Vernon 7

Meadville 14, Oil City 17

Mercyhurst Prep 16, Seneca 7

Mercer 0, Farrell 66

Meyersdale 23, Windber 24

Mid Valley 42, Honesdale 21

Middletown 35, Boiling Springs 6

Midd-West 20, Loyalsock Township 42

Mifflinburg 35, Montoursville 7

Milton 25, South Williamsport 0

Milton Hershey 19, Big Spring 37

Mohawk Area 15, Ellwood City 21

Montgomery 28, Wyalusing Valley 6

Montoursville 7, Mifflinburg 35

Moshannon Valley 14, Glendale 12

Mount Carmel 16, Southern Columbia Area 49

Mt. Union 48, West Branch 6

Muncy 35, Northwest Area 0

Nativity BVM 13, Tri-Valley 42

New Castle 53, Yough 0

New Oxford 36, Dover 6

Newport 47, Camp Hill 12

North Catholic 49, Quaker Valley 0

North Pocono 38, Wallenpaupack Area 13

North Schuylkill 14, Southern Lehigh 34

Northern Bedford County 13, Everett 24

Northern Cambria 41, Conemaugh Valley 0

Northern York 20, Gettysburg 36

Northampton 34, Liberty 41

Northwest Area 0, Muncy 35

Notre Dame-Green Pond 55, Saucon Valley 13

Oil City 17, Meadville 14

Old Forge 0, Hanover Area 40

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6, South Allegheny 28

Palmerton 0, Lehighton 35

Palmyra 12, Shippensburg 13

Penncrest 14, Springfield 36

Penn Cambria 35, Bedford 10

Penn Hills 49, Fox Chapel 14

Pennridge 14, Pennsbury 0

Penns Manor 14, Homer-Center 38

Penns Valley Area 0, Philipsburg-Osceola 39

Pequea Valley 0, Berks Catholic 41

Perkiomen Valley 13, Coatesville 28

Philipsburg-Osceola 39, Penns Valley Area 0

Plum 20, Shaler Area 27

Pocono Mountain East 3, Allentown Central Catholic 30

Pocono Mountain West 13, Whitehall 45

Port Allegany 68, Smethport 6

Portage 26, River Valley 56

Pottsville 44, Bangor 13

Quaker Valley 0, North Catholic 49

Quakertown 21, Bensalem 7

Radnor 6, Strath Haven 56

Reading 0, Wilson 49

Red Land 56, Waynesboro 14

Red Lion Christian Academy 53, Delaware County Christian 0

Reynolds 50, Sharpsville 0

Ridley 55, Conestoga 0

River Valley 56, Portage 26

Roman Catholic 7, DeMatha 44

Salisbury Township 7, Catasauqua 33

Saucon Valley 13, Notre Dame-Green Pond 55

Schuylkill Haven 69, Mahanoy Area 0

Schuylkill Valley 35, Kutztown 28

Scranton 51, West Scranton 6

Scranton Prep 49, Delaware Valley 44

Selinsgrove 27, Central Mountain 3

Seneca 7, Mercyhurst Prep 16

Shaler Area 27, Plum 20

Shamokin Area 43, Jersey Shore 42

Sharon 19, Hickory 21

Sharpsville 0, Reynolds 50

Shenandoah Valley 6, Marian Catholic 34

Shikellamy 35, Williamsport 14

Shippensburg 13, Palmyra 12

Slippery Rock 20, Grove City 33

Smethport 6, Port Allegany 68

Solanco 35, Warwick 7

Souderton 48, Harry S. Truman 7

South Allegheny 28, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6

South Fayette 27, Elizabeth Forward 24

Southern Columbia Area 49, Mount Carmel 16

Southern Huntingdon County 6, Curwensville 14

Southern Lehigh 34, North Schuylkill 14

South Park 7, Steel Valley 56

South Williamsport 0, Milton 25

Spring-Ford 0, Downingtown West 30

Springfield 36, Penncrest 14

Spring Grove 13, Central York 50

Spring Mills 52, Connellsville 0

Springdale 0, Brentwood 42

State College 24, Cumberland Valley 14

Steel Valley 56, South Park 7

Strath Haven 56, Radnor 6

Stroudsburg 10, Emmaus 41

Sun Valley 14, Wissahickon 27

Susquehanna Township 55, West Perry 7

Susquenita 3, Trinity 48

Taylor Allderdice 40, Uniontown 0

Titusville 14, Conneaut 20

Trinity 48, Susquenita 3

Tri-Valley 42, Nativity BVM 13

Troy 51, Athens 35

Tunkhannock 42, Greater Nanticoke Area 6

Twin Valley 60, Eastern Lebanon County 0

Tyrone 21, Bald Eagle Area 14

Union/AC Valley Co-Op 36, Cameron County 12

Uniontown 0, Taylor Allderdice 40

Unionville 35, Upper Perkiomen 7

Upper Dublin 25, Council Rock North 14

Upper Merion Area 6, Henderson 28

Upper Perkiomen 7, Unionville 35

Upper St. Clair 62, Hampton 3

Valley 0, Imani Christian Academy 72

Valley View 7, Abington Heights 45

Wallenpaupack Area 13, North Pocono 38

Warrior Run 28, Bloomsburg 42

Warwick 7, Solanco 35

Washington 35, Waynesburg Central 14

Waynesboro 14, Red Land 56

Waynesburg Central 14, Washington 35

West Branch 6, Mt. Union 48

Western Beaver 36, Beaver Falls 8

Western Wayne 7, Crestwood 49

West Mifflin 7, Bethel Park 41

West Perry 7, Susquehanna Township 55

West Philadelphia 30, Hatboro-Horsham 22

West Scranton 6, Scranton 51

West York Area 27, York Suburban 2

Whitehall 45, Pocono Mountain West 13

Wilkes-Barre 21, Dallas 24

Williamsport 14, Shikellamy 35

Wilmington Area 35, Berlin Brothersvalley 0

Wilson 49, Reading 0

Windber 24, Meyersdale 23

Wissahickon 27, Sun Valley 14

Wyalusing Valley 6, Montgomery 28

Wyoming Area 38, Lakeland 14

York Suburban 2, West York Area 27

Yough 0, New Castle 53

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

