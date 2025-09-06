High School

Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025

ELCO and Conrad-Weiser met for a Week 2 high school football matchup at Conrad-Weiser in Berks County, Pennsylvania on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. The 4th quarter saw three touchdowns combined, and the Scouts won 28-14 as the Raiders fell to 0-2 on the year.
The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Central 37, Frankford 0

University Prep 56, Carrick 12

Archbishop Wood 7, Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic 35

Juniata Valley 12, Glendale 8

Coudersport 22, Otto-Eldred 48

Kane 24, Ridgway 13

Portage 28, Conemaugh Valley 20

Riverview 21, Cornell 35

Maplewood 14, Cochranton 30

Chartiers-Houston 35, Mapletown 28

Saegertown 26, Lakeview 22

Schuylkill Haven 54, Shenandoah Valley 6

Conemaugh Township 21, River Valley 39

West Shamokin 0, Penns Manor 28

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7, Seton LaSalle 39

North Star 14, Meyersdale 22

New Brighton 38, Northgate 0

West Greene 8, Fort Cherry 55

United Valley 27, Northern Cambria 21

Washington 44, Union Area 6

Wilmington Area 55, Northern Bedford County 22

Windber 12, Tussey Mountain 13

Troy 42, South Williamsport 13

Towanda 17, North Penn-Mansfield 24

Shenango 24, Mohawk Area 0

Western Wayne 0, Wyoming Area 50

Greensburg Salem 26, Valley 13

Southern Huntingdon County 35, Moshannon Valley 0

Mercer 0, Reynolds 32

New Hope-Solebury 8, Springfield Township 54

Homer-Center 6, Marion Center 20

Minersville 42, Mahanoy Area 6

Nativity BVM 0, Williams Valley 49

Westmont Hilltop 0, Richland 55

Yough 0, Ringgold 40

Ligonier Valley 0, Jeannette 31

Pottsville 19, Tamaqua 21

Simon Gratz 20, Twin Valley 67

Northern Lebanon 13, Delone Catholic 21

Iroquois 0, Eisenhower 34

Sharon 49, Slippery Rock 6

Loyalsock Township 34, Hughesville 6

Trinity 27, Montour 35

Pine Grove 0, Tri-Valley 24

Thomas Jefferson 22, McKeesport 7

Marian Catholic 39, Panther Valley 12

Neshannock 26, Ellwood City 20

Curwensville 21, Mt. Union 49

Muncy 48, Cowanesque Valley 6

Port Allegany 27, Central Clarion (Clarion/Clarion-Limestone/North Clarion) 14

Smethport 22, Cameron County 38

Cambridge Springs 13, Greenville 42

Bishop Canevin 211, Steel Valley 6

Bethlehem Center 3, Monessen 20

Bentworth 45, Charleroi 0

Wilkes-Barre 16, Valley View 14

York Suburban 6, Red Lion 27

Northampton 27, Parkland 38

North Penn 42, Quakertown 7

Nazareth 30, Wilson 20

Saucon Valley 6, Palmerton 19

Milton 0, Southern Columbia Area 35

Mifflinburg 48, Mount Carmel 20

Warrior Run 48, Midd-West 20

Old Forge 0, Mid Valley 42

West Allegheny 65, McGuffey 7

Kutztown 15, Octorara Area 28

James Buchanan 21, Newport 26

Harbor Creek 14, North East 20

Titusville 16, Grove City 34

Freeport 42, Quaker Valley 7

Penn Cambria 18, Forest Hills 22

Girard 32, Fairview 26

Palisades 42, Catasauqua 14

South Allegheny 53, Carlynton 0

Camp Hill 12, Susquenita 44

Purchase Line 0, Cambria Heights 28

Brownsville 27, Uniontown 34

St. Marys 24, Brookville 14

Southern Lehigh 21, Lehighton 20

Laurel Highlands 7, Southmoreland 54

Lewisburg 24, Bloomsburg 35

Bishop McCort 34, Chestnut Ridge 0

Everett 19, Berlin Brothersvalley 35

Bellwood-Antis 6, Huntingdon 7

Bedford 14, Central Cambria 13

Beaver Falls 6, South Side 26

Bald Eagle Area 21, Penns Valley Area 0

Line Mountain 35, Juniata 0

Apollo Ridge 16, Greensburg Central Catholic 35

Jersey Shore 49, Selinsgrove 6

Wyoming Valley West 0, North Pocono 48

Honesdale 6, Wallenpaupack Area 37

Upper Perkiomen 41, Sun Valley 13

Bristol 35, Hamburg 14

Middletown 16, Greencastle-Antrim 19

Upper Darby 0, Strath Haven 21

Lower Merion 21, Springfield 62

Kennard-Dale 8, Spring Grove 61

Solanco 42, Penn Manor 14

Waynesboro 21, Shippensburg 28

Hampton 25, Shaler Area 24

Greater Johnstown 8, Somerset 34

General McLane 28, Oil City 7

Warren 14, Franklin 6

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 12, Roman Catholic 21

Pittston 48, Greater Nanticoke Area 13

Seneca Valley 20, Pine-Richland 49

Hanover 22, Eastern York 35

Lancaster Catholic 14, Eastern Lebanon County 28

Maret 21, Penn Wood 18

East Stroudsburg North 0, William Allen 16

Pottsgrove 6, Oxford 7

Mars 13, North Hills 10

New Oxford 14, South Western 7

Penn-Trafford 25, Moon Area 24

East Pennsboro 42, Milton Hershey 28

West York Area 45, Donegal 8

Mifflin County 0, Mechanicsburg 19

Tunkhannock 7, Crestwood 46

Mt. Lebanon 0, Peters Township 35

McDowell 9, Chardon 26

Ridley 42, Marple Newtown 10

Lower Dauphin 35, Northern York 24

Liberty 49, Stroudsburg 17

Derry 24, Deer Lakes 21

Kiski Area 10, Hempfield Area 43

La Salle College 28, Salesianum 17

Norristown 22, Kennett 31

Hollidaysburg 40, Allegany 13

Palmyra 0, Hershey 48

Imhotep Charter 14, DeMatha 30

Danville 21, Montoursville 33

Corry 29, Fort LeBoeuf 31

West Scranton 0, Hazleton 40

Norwin 35, Greater Latrobe 0

Owen J. Roberts 31, Great Valley 12

Harry S. Truman 12, Pennridge 41

Harrisburg 48, State College 45

Hempfield 19, Governor Mifflin 20

Red Land 48, Gettysburg 34

Plum 23, Gateway 14

Hickory 55, Conneaut 7

Upper St. Clair 49, Franklin Regional 6

Philipsburg-Osceola 15, Clearfield 27

Fox Chapel 20, Knoch 18

Indiana 6, Chartiers Valley 42

Fleetwood 31, Schuylkill Valley 24

Tyrone 28, Central 6

Central Mountain 0, Williamsport 42

Westinghouse 50, Brashear 6

Mt. Pleasant 21, Burrell 28

Bradford 13, Punxsutawney 58

Pleasant Valley 0, Exeter Township 42

Biglerville 43, Northeastern 0

Jim Thorpe 0, Blue Mountain 47

Blackhawk 49, North Catholic 65

Methacton 7, Bishop Shanahan 46

Lackawanna Trail 12, Berwick 33

Bishop Guilfoyle 7, Bellefonte 0

Bethlehem Catholic 48, Berks Catholic 41

Garden Spot 31, Ephrata 40

East Stroudsburg South 21, Whitehall 62

Upper Merion Area 13, East 34

DuBois 56, Karns City 42

Archbishop Carroll 14, Wissahickon 38

Littlestown 21, Annville-Cleona 13

Emmaus 41, Reading 14

Downingtown West 16, Perkiomen Valley 17

Lampeter-Strasburg 10, Cocalico 6

Spring-Ford 17, Downingtown East 21

Dallastown 28, Manheim Central 16

Canton 22, Athens 56

Pennsbury 6, Council Rock South 20

Conestoga 0, Radnor 40

Archbishop Ryan 14, Cardinal O'Hara 17

Cheltenham 38, Neshaminy 29

Coatesville 35, Abraham Lincoln 6

Hopewell 49, Ambridge 2

Chambersburg 7, Bishop McDevitt 41

Delaware Valley 21, Central York 46

Pope John Paul II 18, Bayard Rustin 17

West Mifflin 41, Baldwin 0

Armstrong 28, Bethel Park 56

Albert Gallatin 28, Connellsville 14

Avonworth 23, Aliquippa 7

Central Bucks West 13, Souderton 0

Council Rock North 7, Central Bucks East 50

Central Bucks South 21, Upper Dublin 0

Warwick 34, Cedar Crest 12

Central Dauphin East 3, Cedar Cliff 14

Carlisle 0, Central Dauphin 41

South Fayette 21, Canon-McMillan 38

Meadville 34, Butler 48

Altoona 17, Cumberland Valley 16

Bensalem 24, Abington 11

Lebanon 6, Conrad Weiser 218

Erasmus Hall 32, Easton 44

Sharpsville 21, Brookfield 46

Riverside 26, Cathedral Prep 7

Austintown-Fitch 28, Erie 0

Unionville 50, Pottstown 6

Redbank Valley 6, Brockway 42

Imani Christian Academy 41, Beaver 3

Penn Hills 0, North Allegheny 35

William Penn 34, Manheim Township 43

