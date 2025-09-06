Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Central 37, Frankford 0
University Prep 56, Carrick 12
Archbishop Wood 7, Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic 35
Juniata Valley 12, Glendale 8
Coudersport 22, Otto-Eldred 48
Kane 24, Ridgway 13
Portage 28, Conemaugh Valley 20
Riverview 21, Cornell 35
Maplewood 14, Cochranton 30
Chartiers-Houston 35, Mapletown 28
Saegertown 26, Lakeview 22
Schuylkill Haven 54, Shenandoah Valley 6
Conemaugh Township 21, River Valley 39
West Shamokin 0, Penns Manor 28
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7, Seton LaSalle 39
North Star 14, Meyersdale 22
New Brighton 38, Northgate 0
West Greene 8, Fort Cherry 55
United Valley 27, Northern Cambria 21
Washington 44, Union Area 6
Wilmington Area 55, Northern Bedford County 22
Windber 12, Tussey Mountain 13
Troy 42, South Williamsport 13
Towanda 17, North Penn-Mansfield 24
Shenango 24, Mohawk Area 0
Western Wayne 0, Wyoming Area 50
Greensburg Salem 26, Valley 13
Southern Huntingdon County 35, Moshannon Valley 0
Mercer 0, Reynolds 32
New Hope-Solebury 8, Springfield Township 54
Homer-Center 6, Marion Center 20
Minersville 42, Mahanoy Area 6
Nativity BVM 0, Williams Valley 49
Westmont Hilltop 0, Richland 55
Yough 0, Ringgold 40
Ligonier Valley 0, Jeannette 31
Pottsville 19, Tamaqua 21
Simon Gratz 20, Twin Valley 67
Northern Lebanon 13, Delone Catholic 21
Iroquois 0, Eisenhower 34
Sharon 49, Slippery Rock 6
Loyalsock Township 34, Hughesville 6
Trinity 27, Montour 35
Pine Grove 0, Tri-Valley 24
Thomas Jefferson 22, McKeesport 7
Marian Catholic 39, Panther Valley 12
Neshannock 26, Ellwood City 20
Curwensville 21, Mt. Union 49
Muncy 48, Cowanesque Valley 6
Port Allegany 27, Central Clarion (Clarion/Clarion-Limestone/North Clarion) 14
Smethport 22, Cameron County 38
Cambridge Springs 13, Greenville 42
Bishop Canevin 211, Steel Valley 6
Bethlehem Center 3, Monessen 20
Bentworth 45, Charleroi 0
Wilkes-Barre 16, Valley View 14
York Suburban 6, Red Lion 27
Northampton 27, Parkland 38
North Penn 42, Quakertown 7
Nazareth 30, Wilson 20
Saucon Valley 6, Palmerton 19
Milton 0, Southern Columbia Area 35
Mifflinburg 48, Mount Carmel 20
Warrior Run 48, Midd-West 20
Old Forge 0, Mid Valley 42
West Allegheny 65, McGuffey 7
Kutztown 15, Octorara Area 28
James Buchanan 21, Newport 26
Harbor Creek 14, North East 20
Titusville 16, Grove City 34
Freeport 42, Quaker Valley 7
Penn Cambria 18, Forest Hills 22
Girard 32, Fairview 26
Palisades 42, Catasauqua 14
South Allegheny 53, Carlynton 0
Camp Hill 12, Susquenita 44
Purchase Line 0, Cambria Heights 28
Brownsville 27, Uniontown 34
St. Marys 24, Brookville 14
Southern Lehigh 21, Lehighton 20
Laurel Highlands 7, Southmoreland 54
Lewisburg 24, Bloomsburg 35
Bishop McCort 34, Chestnut Ridge 0
Everett 19, Berlin Brothersvalley 35
Bellwood-Antis 6, Huntingdon 7
Bedford 14, Central Cambria 13
Beaver Falls 6, South Side 26
Bald Eagle Area 21, Penns Valley Area 0
Line Mountain 35, Juniata 0
Apollo Ridge 16, Greensburg Central Catholic 35
Jersey Shore 49, Selinsgrove 6
Wyoming Valley West 0, North Pocono 48
Honesdale 6, Wallenpaupack Area 37
Upper Perkiomen 41, Sun Valley 13
Bristol 35, Hamburg 14
Middletown 16, Greencastle-Antrim 19
Upper Darby 0, Strath Haven 21
Lower Merion 21, Springfield 62
Kennard-Dale 8, Spring Grove 61
Solanco 42, Penn Manor 14
Waynesboro 21, Shippensburg 28
Hampton 25, Shaler Area 24
Greater Johnstown 8, Somerset 34
General McLane 28, Oil City 7
Warren 14, Franklin 6
Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 12, Roman Catholic 21
Pittston 48, Greater Nanticoke Area 13
Seneca Valley 20, Pine-Richland 49
Hanover 22, Eastern York 35
Lancaster Catholic 14, Eastern Lebanon County 28
Maret 21, Penn Wood 18
East Stroudsburg North 0, William Allen 16
Pottsgrove 6, Oxford 7
Mars 13, North Hills 10
New Oxford 14, South Western 7
Penn-Trafford 25, Moon Area 24
East Pennsboro 42, Milton Hershey 28
West York Area 45, Donegal 8
Mifflin County 0, Mechanicsburg 19
Tunkhannock 7, Crestwood 46
Mt. Lebanon 0, Peters Township 35
McDowell 9, Chardon 26
Ridley 42, Marple Newtown 10
Lower Dauphin 35, Northern York 24
Liberty 49, Stroudsburg 17
Derry 24, Deer Lakes 21
Kiski Area 10, Hempfield Area 43
La Salle College 28, Salesianum 17
Norristown 22, Kennett 31
Hollidaysburg 40, Allegany 13
Palmyra 0, Hershey 48
Imhotep Charter 14, DeMatha 30
Danville 21, Montoursville 33
Corry 29, Fort LeBoeuf 31
West Scranton 0, Hazleton 40
Norwin 35, Greater Latrobe 0
Owen J. Roberts 31, Great Valley 12
Harry S. Truman 12, Pennridge 41
Harrisburg 48, State College 45
Hempfield 19, Governor Mifflin 20
Red Land 48, Gettysburg 34
Plum 23, Gateway 14
Hickory 55, Conneaut 7
Upper St. Clair 49, Franklin Regional 6
Philipsburg-Osceola 15, Clearfield 27
Fox Chapel 20, Knoch 18
Indiana 6, Chartiers Valley 42
Fleetwood 31, Schuylkill Valley 24
Tyrone 28, Central 6
Central Mountain 0, Williamsport 42
Westinghouse 50, Brashear 6
Mt. Pleasant 21, Burrell 28
Bradford 13, Punxsutawney 58
Pleasant Valley 0, Exeter Township 42
Biglerville 43, Northeastern 0
Jim Thorpe 0, Blue Mountain 47
Blackhawk 49, North Catholic 65
Methacton 7, Bishop Shanahan 46
Lackawanna Trail 12, Berwick 33
Bishop Guilfoyle 7, Bellefonte 0
Bethlehem Catholic 48, Berks Catholic 41
Garden Spot 31, Ephrata 40
East Stroudsburg South 21, Whitehall 62
Upper Merion Area 13, East 34
DuBois 56, Karns City 42
Archbishop Carroll 14, Wissahickon 38
Littlestown 21, Annville-Cleona 13
Emmaus 41, Reading 14
Downingtown West 16, Perkiomen Valley 17
Lampeter-Strasburg 10, Cocalico 6
Spring-Ford 17, Downingtown East 21
Dallastown 28, Manheim Central 16
Canton 22, Athens 56
Pennsbury 6, Council Rock South 20
Conestoga 0, Radnor 40
Archbishop Ryan 14, Cardinal O'Hara 17
Cheltenham 38, Neshaminy 29
Coatesville 35, Abraham Lincoln 6
Hopewell 49, Ambridge 2
Chambersburg 7, Bishop McDevitt 41
Delaware Valley 21, Central York 46
Pope John Paul II 18, Bayard Rustin 17
West Mifflin 41, Baldwin 0
Armstrong 28, Bethel Park 56
Albert Gallatin 28, Connellsville 14
Avonworth 23, Aliquippa 7
Central Bucks West 13, Souderton 0
Council Rock North 7, Central Bucks East 50
Central Bucks South 21, Upper Dublin 0
Warwick 34, Cedar Crest 12
Central Dauphin East 3, Cedar Cliff 14
Carlisle 0, Central Dauphin 41
South Fayette 21, Canon-McMillan 38
Meadville 34, Butler 48
Altoona 17, Cumberland Valley 16
Bensalem 24, Abington 11
Lebanon 6, Conrad Weiser 218
Erasmus Hall 32, Easton 44
Sharpsville 21, Brookfield 46
Riverside 26, Cathedral Prep 7
Austintown-Fitch 28, Erie 0
Unionville 50, Pottstown 6
Redbank Valley 6, Brockway 42
Imani Christian Academy 41, Beaver 3
Penn Hills 0, North Allegheny 35
William Penn 34, Manheim Township 43