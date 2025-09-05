High School

Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — September 5, 2025

Get PIAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continues September 5, 2025

The Central York football team enters the field for a game against Manheim Township on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. Central York won 36-28.
The Central York football team enters the field for a game against Manheim Township on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. Central York won 36-28.

There are 255 high school football games are scheduled across Pennsylvania on Friday, September 5, continuing the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.

One matchup to keep an eye on will be the La Salle College Explorers traveling to the Salesianum Sallies. This cross state matchup will be one of the highlights of the week.

Pennsylvania High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 5, 2025

PIAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

Class 6A has 62 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Imhotep Charter vs Dematha.

View full 6A scoreboard

PIAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

PIAA Class 5A features 69 games across the state. One key contest to note is Seneca Valley taking on Pine-Richland.

View full 5A scoreboard

PIAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

PIAA Class 4A features 70 games across the state, Archbishop Wood taking on Monsignor Bonner being one of the highlights

View full 4A scoreboard

PIAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

PIAA Class 3A features 59 games across the state. Hickory vs Conneaut will be a good matchup to keep an eye on

View full 3A scoreboard

PIAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

PIAA Class 2A features 62 games across the state. Look out for Reynolds hosting Mercer.

View full 2A scoreboard

PIAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

PIAA Class 1A features 59 games across the state. Clairton hosting Shady Side Academy will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.

View full 1A scoreboard

PIAA 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

PIAA Class 8 Man features 1 game across the state.

View full 8 Man scoreboard

Published
