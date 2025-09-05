Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — September 5, 2025
There are 255 high school football games are scheduled across Pennsylvania on Friday, September 5, continuing the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.
One matchup to keep an eye on will be the La Salle College Explorers traveling to the Salesianum Sallies. This cross state matchup will be one of the highlights of the week.
Pennsylvania High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 5, 2025
PIAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
Class 6A has 62 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Imhotep Charter vs Dematha.
PIAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
PIAA Class 5A features 69 games across the state. One key contest to note is Seneca Valley taking on Pine-Richland.
PIAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
PIAA Class 4A features 70 games across the state, Archbishop Wood taking on Monsignor Bonner being one of the highlights
PIAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
PIAA Class 3A features 59 games across the state. Hickory vs Conneaut will be a good matchup to keep an eye on
PIAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
PIAA Class 2A features 62 games across the state. Look out for Reynolds hosting Mercer.
PIAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
PIAA Class 1A features 59 games across the state. Clairton hosting Shady Side Academy will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.
PIAA 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
PIAA Class 8 Man features 1 game across the state.
