Pennsylvania high school football schedules, top games to watch in 2025

Jack Butler

The Bishop McDevitt Crusaders take the field for the PIAA Class 5A football championship game against Roman Catholic at Cumberland Valley High School, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Silver Spring Township, Pa.
The Bishop McDevitt Crusaders take the field for the PIAA Class 5A football championship game against Roman Catholic at Cumberland Valley High School, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Silver Spring Township, Pa. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season is almost upon us, and High School On SI has every team's schedule for the upcoming season.

The season begins on Thursday, August 22.

Top Pennsylvania high school football games to watch in 2025 season

St. Joseph's Prep vs. American Heritage (FL) - 8/22 at 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland vs. Central Catholic - 8/29 at 7:30 p.m.

Harrisburg vs. Bishop McDevitt - 8/30 at 1 p.m.

Harrisburg vs. State College - 9/5 at 7 p.m.

Imhotep Charter vs. Malvern Prep - 9/12 at 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair vs. Peters Township - 9/26 at 7 p.m.

La Salle College vs. St. Joseph's Prep - 10/4 at 7 p.m.

Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic vs. Roman Catholic - 10/24 at 7 p.m.

JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

