Pennsylvania high school football schedules, top games to watch in 2025
See schedules for every team for the upcoming 2025 season
The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season is almost upon us, and High School On SI has every team's schedule for the upcoming season.
The season begins on Thursday, August 22.
Top Pennsylvania high school football games to watch in 2025 season
St. Joseph's Prep vs. American Heritage (FL) - 8/22 at 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland vs. Central Catholic - 8/29 at 7:30 p.m.
Harrisburg vs. Bishop McDevitt - 8/30 at 1 p.m.
Harrisburg vs. State College - 9/5 at 7 p.m.
Imhotep Charter vs. Malvern Prep - 9/12 at 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair vs. Peters Township - 9/26 at 7 p.m.
La Salle College vs. St. Joseph's Prep - 10/4 at 7 p.m.
Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic vs. Roman Catholic - 10/24 at 7 p.m.
