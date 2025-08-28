Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) - August 28, 2025
There are 28 high school football games are scheduled across Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 28. You can follow every game live on Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.
One marquee matchup to look out for will be Juanita traveling to Steelton-Highspire. Juanita will look to continue its strong start after opening their season off with a win.
Pennsylvania High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, August 28
This weekend in Pennsylvania will continue to bring excitement as the PIAA football season keeps rolling.
Philadelphia Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28
There are 24 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area. A big matchup to keep an eye on will be Penncrest taking on Strath Haven. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Pittsburgh Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28
There are 2 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area. One being Albert Gallatin vs Carrick. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Harrisburg Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28
There are 4 games scheduled across the Harrisburg metro area. Two undefeated teams square off when Eastern York plays Frankfort. You can follow every game on our Harrisburg Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
