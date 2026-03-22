Pennsylvania High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Champions & Runners-Up
The 2026 Pennsylvania girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Delaware County Christian Knights
Runner-Up: Williamsburg Pirates
CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers
Runner-Up: Neshannock Lancers
CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Runner-Up: Holy Redeemer Royals
CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Oakland Catholic
Runner-Up: Neumann-Goretti Saints
CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: South Fayette Lions
Runner-Up: Archbishop Wood Vikings
CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Upper Dublin Cardinals
Runner-Up: Dallastown Wildcats
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Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.