Pennsylvania High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 Pennsylvania girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Delaware County Christian Knights

Runner-Up: Williamsburg Pirates

CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers

Runner-Up: Neshannock Lancers

CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Runner-Up: Holy Redeemer Royals

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Oakland Catholic

Runner-Up: Neumann-Goretti Saints

CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: South Fayette Lions

Runner-Up: Archbishop Wood Vikings

CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Upper Dublin Cardinals

Runner-Up: Dallastown Wildcats

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