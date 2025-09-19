High School

Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — September 19, 2025

Get PIAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continues September 19, 2025

Ben Dagg

Scenes from St. Joseph's Prep vs Central Catholic
Scenes from St. Joseph's Prep vs Central Catholic / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 250 high school football games are scheduled across Pennsylvania on Friday, September 19, continuing the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.

One marquee matchup to look out for will be Mars hitting the road to play Montour. This contest will be one of the highlights of the week.

Pennsylvania High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 19, 2025

PIAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

Class 6A has 53 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Freedom vs William Allen.

View full 6A scoreboard

PIAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

PIAA Class 5A features 63 games across the state. One key contest to note is Bethel Park taking on Trinity.

View full 5A scoreboard

PIAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

PIAA Class 4A features 65 games across the state, Mars vs Montour being one of the highlights.

View full 4A scoreboard

PIAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

PIAA Class 3A features 69 games across the state. Neumann-Goretti vs Lansdale Catholic will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.

View full 3A scoreboard

PIAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

PIAA Class 2A features 67 games across the state. Look out for South Allegheny and South Park.

View full 2A scoreboard

PIAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

PIAA Class 1A features 53 games across the state. Frazier vs Clairton will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.

View full 1A scoreboard

PIAA 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

PIAA Class 8 Man features 3 games across the state.

View full 8 Man scoreboard

