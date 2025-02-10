High School

Pennsylvania natives Jahan Dotson, Justin Watson play roles in Super Bowl LIX

Nazareth graduate and Philadelphia Eagles receiver Jahan Dotson helped the Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX Sunday night in New Orleans

Josh Rizzo

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (83) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (83) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson came inches away from scoring the first touchdown of Super Bowl LIX Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Dotson, who attended high school at Nazareth and played in the Big 33 football all-star game representing Pennsylvania, won’t complain much about the result.

The Eagles blasted the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win the team’s second championship.

On Philadelphia’s second possession, Dotson worked his way open along the sidelines.

Hurts found him and initially, it was ruled that Dotson carried his defender into the endzone for a 28-yard score. However, instant replay showed that Dotson’s knee was down at the 1-yard line.

Philadelphia would score on the next play, a scoring run by Hurts. Dotson finished with two catches for 42 yards. He ended up with the Eagles before this season after being traded from the Washington Commanders.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) reacts after making a catch for a two point conversion against the Buffalo Bills during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

South Fayette product Justin Watson also made an appearance in the game for the Chiefs. The veteran receiver hauled in a two-point conversion from Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter.

Watson’s score came when the game was far out of hand. His catch cut the deficit to 40-14 with 2 minutes, 54 seconds remaining.

Watson has been no stranger to the Super Bowl in his career. Since Watson came into the league in 2018, he has played with the Chiefs and Buccaneers. Watson is a three-time Super Bowl champion.

During the Chiefs’ win over the 49ers last season, Watson had a career-best three catches for 54 yards in the Super Bowl.

--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo

Josh Rizzo
