Pennsylvania (PIAA) boys basketball state playoff brackets, matchups (3/4/2025)
The 2025 Pennsylvania (PIAAA) boys basketball playoffs begin on March 7 and 8 across the state.
High School on SI has all six PIAA boys basketball brackets.
You can also play High School on SI's Playoff Pick 'Em throughout the Pennsylvania high school boys basketball playoffs.
Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School on SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!
Pennsylvania (PIAA) boys basketball state playoff brackets, matchups
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket)
First Round
High Point Baptist Academy vs. Nativity BVM
The Christian Academy vs. Ligouri Academy
Lincoln Leadership Academy vs. Philadelphia Montgomery
North Penn-Liberty vs. Lancaster County Christian
Bethlehem Christian vs. Bucktail
Sankofa Freedom Academy vs. York Country Day
Shalom Christian Academy vs. Our Lady of Lourdes Regional
Chester Charter Scholar Academy vs. Ephrata
Conemaugh Valley vs. LaAcademia Partnership Charter
Forbes Road vs. Cameron County
Elk County Catholic vs. Youngsville
Neighborhood Academy vs. Shanksville Stonycreek
Otto-Eldred vs. Nazareth Prep
Serra Catholic vs. St. Joseph's Prep
Turkeyfoot Valley Area vs. Johnsonburg
Erie First Christian Academy vs. Aquinas Academy
CLASS 2A BRACKET
First Round
Constituion vs. Dock Mennonite
Marian Catholic vs. Linville Hill
Old Forge vs. Sayre
Delaware County Christian vs. Science Leadership Academy
Northwest Area vs. Lackawanna Trail
York Catholic vs. Paul Robeson
Portage vs. Northgate
Central Clarion vs. Muncy
Jeannette vs. Marcyhurst Prep
Northern Cambria vs. Clarian-Limeston
McConnellsburg vs. Greensburg Central Catholic
Rocky Grove vs. Neshannock
Redbank Valley vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Union vs. Bishop McCort
Sewickley Academy vs. Windber
Lakeview vs. Chartiers-Houston
CLASS 3A BRACKET
First Round
West Catholic vs. Antietam
Warrior Run vs. Minersville
Math Civics & Sciences vs. Overbrook
Riverside vs. Southern Columbia Area
Catasauqua vs. Philadelphia Academy Charter
Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lansdale Catholic
University Audenried Charter vs. Mahanoy Area
Troy vs. Holy Cross
Trinity vs. Penn Cambria
North Star vs. Shady Side Academy
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Bishop Canevin
South Allegheny vs. Cranberry Area
Forest Hills vs. Keystone Oaks
Mohawk Area vs. Chestnut Ridge
Aliquippa vs. Westmont Hilltop
Mercer vs. Ellwood City
CLASS 4A BRACKETS
First Round
Devon Prep vs. Bishop McDevitt
Eastern York vs. Mount Carmel
Bishop Shanahan vs. Archbishop Carroll
Danville vs. Susquehanna Township
Allentown Central Catholic vs. West Philadelphia
Shamokin Area vs. Wyoming Area
Murrell Dobbins Vo-Tech vs. Saucon Valley
Valley View vs. Big Spring
Berks Catholic vs. Simon Gratz
Northwestern Lehigh vs. Scranton Prep
Belle Vernon vs. Farrell
Sharon vs. Avonworth
North Catholic vs. Hickory
Central vs. Beaver
Clearfield vs. Grove City
Cathedral Prep vs. Knock
CLASS 5A BRACKET
First Round
Upper Dublin vs. Octorara Area
Bangor vs. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast
Ablington Heights vs. Upper Moreland
Roxborough vs. York Suburban
Pottsville vs. Penncrest
Holy Ghost Prep vs. Lampeter-Strasburg
Neumann-Goretti vs. Marple Newtown
Pottsgrove vs, Pittston
Hershey vs. Penn-Trafford
Meadville vs. Uniontown
West York Area vs. Mars
Peters Township vs. Spring Grove
Chartiers Valley vs. Cocalico
Montour vs. Milton Hershey
Exeter Township vs. Greater Latrobe
Greater Johnstown vs. Moon Area
CLASS 6A BRACKET
First Round
Conestoga vs. Mechanicsburg
Northampton vs. Hazelton
Central Dauphin vs. Spring-Ford
Father Judge vs. Garnet Valley
Imhotep Charter vs. Central Bucks East
Chambersburg vs. Whitehall
Scranton vs. Cheltenham
Parkland vs. Downingtown West
Central York vs. Phoenixville
Lower Marion vs. Roman Catholic
Coatesville vs. William Allen
New Castle vs. Cumberland Valley
Plymouth Whitemarsh vs. Wilson
McDowell vs. Central Catholic
Upper St. Clair vs. William Penn
Governor Mifflin vs. Mt. Lebanon
Recommended Articles