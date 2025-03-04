High School

Pennsylvania (PIAA) boys basketball state playoff brackets, matchups (3/4/2025)

See every bracket of the Pennsylvania high school boys basketball 2025 playoffs

Jack Butler

St. Peter's beat Mechanicsburg, 65-58, in the Boys National Division championship game at the Josh Palmer Fund Clarion Classic Basketball Tournament on Dec. 30, 2024 at Elmira High School.
The 2025 Pennsylvania (PIAAA) boys basketball playoffs begin on March 7 and 8 across the state.

High School on SI has all six PIAA boys basketball brackets.

Pennsylvania (PIAA) boys basketball state playoff brackets, matchups

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket)

First Round

High Point Baptist Academy vs. Nativity BVM

The Christian Academy vs. Ligouri Academy

Lincoln Leadership Academy vs. Philadelphia Montgomery

North Penn-Liberty vs. Lancaster County Christian

Bethlehem Christian vs. Bucktail

Sankofa Freedom Academy vs. York Country Day

Shalom Christian Academy vs. Our Lady of Lourdes Regional

Chester Charter Scholar Academy vs. Ephrata

Conemaugh Valley vs. LaAcademia Partnership Charter

Forbes Road vs. Cameron County

Elk County Catholic vs. Youngsville

Neighborhood Academy vs. Shanksville Stonycreek

Otto-Eldred vs. Nazareth Prep

Serra Catholic vs. St. Joseph's Prep

Turkeyfoot Valley Area vs. Johnsonburg

Erie First Christian Academy vs. Aquinas Academy

CLASS 2A BRACKET

First Round

Constituion vs. Dock Mennonite

Marian Catholic vs. Linville Hill

Old Forge vs. Sayre

Delaware County Christian vs. Science Leadership Academy

Northwest Area vs. Lackawanna Trail

York Catholic vs. Paul Robeson

Portage vs. Northgate

Central Clarion vs. Muncy

Jeannette vs. Marcyhurst Prep

Northern Cambria vs. Clarian-Limeston

McConnellsburg vs. Greensburg Central Catholic

Rocky Grove vs. Neshannock

Redbank Valley vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Union vs. Bishop McCort

Sewickley Academy vs. Windber

Lakeview vs. Chartiers-Houston

CLASS 3A BRACKET

First Round

West Catholic vs. Antietam

Warrior Run vs. Minersville

Math Civics & Sciences vs. Overbrook

Riverside vs. Southern Columbia Area

Catasauqua vs. Philadelphia Academy Charter

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lansdale Catholic

University Audenried Charter vs. Mahanoy Area

Troy vs. Holy Cross

Trinity vs. Penn Cambria

North Star vs. Shady Side Academy

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Bishop Canevin

South Allegheny vs. Cranberry Area

Forest Hills vs. Keystone Oaks

Mohawk Area vs. Chestnut Ridge

Aliquippa vs. Westmont Hilltop

Mercer vs. Ellwood City

CLASS 4A BRACKETS

First Round

Devon Prep vs. Bishop McDevitt

Eastern York vs. Mount Carmel

Bishop Shanahan vs. Archbishop Carroll

Danville vs. Susquehanna Township

Allentown Central Catholic vs. West Philadelphia

Shamokin Area vs. Wyoming Area

Murrell Dobbins Vo-Tech vs. Saucon Valley

Valley View vs. Big Spring

Berks Catholic vs. Simon Gratz

Northwestern Lehigh vs. Scranton Prep

Belle Vernon vs. Farrell

Sharon vs. Avonworth

North Catholic vs. Hickory

Central vs. Beaver

Clearfield vs. Grove City

Cathedral Prep vs. Knock

CLASS 5A BRACKET

First Round

Upper Dublin vs. Octorara Area

Bangor vs. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast

Ablington Heights vs. Upper Moreland

Roxborough vs. York Suburban

Pottsville vs. Penncrest

Holy Ghost Prep vs. Lampeter-Strasburg

Neumann-Goretti vs. Marple Newtown

Pottsgrove vs, Pittston

Hershey vs. Penn-Trafford

Meadville vs. Uniontown

West York Area vs. Mars

Peters Township vs. Spring Grove

Chartiers Valley vs. Cocalico

Montour vs. Milton Hershey

Exeter Township vs. Greater Latrobe

Greater Johnstown vs. Moon Area

CLASS 6A BRACKET

First Round

Conestoga vs. Mechanicsburg

Northampton vs. Hazelton

Central Dauphin vs. Spring-Ford

Father Judge vs. Garnet Valley

Imhotep Charter vs. Central Bucks East

Chambersburg vs. Whitehall

Scranton vs. Cheltenham

Parkland vs. Downingtown West

Central York vs. Phoenixville

Lower Marion vs. Roman Catholic

Coatesville vs. William Allen

New Castle vs. Cumberland Valley

Plymouth Whitemarsh vs. Wilson

McDowell vs. Central Catholic

Upper St. Clair vs. William Penn

Governor Mifflin vs. Mt. Lebanon

