Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school baseball 2025 playoff brackets

See brackets for all six classifications from the Pennsylvania high school baseball 2025 playoffs

Jack Butler

The 2025 Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school baseball playoffs begin on June 2, and High School On SI has brackets for all six classifications.

The first round in on June 2, the quarterfinals are on June 5, the semifinals are on June 9 and the state championships are on June 13.

CLASS 1A BRACKET

First Round

Christian School of York vs. MMI Preparatory School 

Dock Mennonite vs. Nativity BVM

Cowanesque Valley vs. Mount Calvary Christian

Southern Fulton vs. Juniata Valley 

Serra Catholic vs. Central Clarion

West Middlesex vs. Greensburg Central Catholic 

DuBois Central Catholic vs. Eden Christian 

Homer-Center vs. Carmichaels

CLASS 2A BRACKET

First Round

South Williamsport vs. Camp Hill

Faith Christian vs. Masterman

Holy Redeemer vs. Tri-Valley

Mt. Union vs. Montgomery

Freedom vs. Bishop McCort

Redbank Valley vs. Greenville 

Tussey Mountain vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Riverview

CLASS 3A BRACKET

First Round

Berks Catholic vs. Hughesville

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Philadelphia Academy Charter

Mount Carmel vs. Dunmore

Neumann-Goretti vs. Bermudian Springs

Riverside vs. Huntington

Titusville vs. Mohawk Area

Bedford vs. Quaker Valley 

Forest Hills vs. South Park 

CLASS 4A BRACKET

First Round 

Archbishop Ryan vs. Fleetwood 

Montoursville vs. Crestwood 

Mid Valley vs. Boiling Springs

Northwestern Lehigh vs. Pope John Paul II

East Pennsboro vs. Archbishop Wood 

Punxsy vs. Elizabeth Forward

Cathedral Prep vs. Central Valley 

Indiana vs. Bellefonte

CLASS 5A BRACKET

First Round

Radnor vs. Elizabethtown

Pittston Area vs. Palmyra

Bangor vs. Hatboro-Horsham

Franklin Towne Charter vs. Upper Dublin

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Peters Twp.

Central Mountain vs. Pine-Richland

DuBois vs. Bethel Park

Shaler vs. Conestoga Valley

CLASS 6A BRACKET

First Round

North Penn vs. Ephrata

Hazleton vs. Hempfield

Parkland vs. Neshaminy

Bonner-Prendergast vs. Coatesville 

Governor Mifflin vs. Perkiomen Valley 

West Chester Henderson vs. Liberty

Cedar Cliff vs. Pennsbury 

Seneca Valley vs. McDowell

