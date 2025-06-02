Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school baseball 2025 playoff brackets
The 2025 Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school baseball playoffs begin on June 2, and High School On SI has brackets for all six classifications.
The first round in on June 2, the quarterfinals are on June 5, the semifinals are on June 9 and the state championships are on June 13.
Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school baseball 2025 playoff brackets
CLASS 1A BRACKET
First Round
Christian School of York vs. MMI Preparatory School
Dock Mennonite vs. Nativity BVM
Cowanesque Valley vs. Mount Calvary Christian
Southern Fulton vs. Juniata Valley
Serra Catholic vs. Central Clarion
West Middlesex vs. Greensburg Central Catholic
DuBois Central Catholic vs. Eden Christian
Homer-Center vs. Carmichaels
CLASS 2A BRACKET
First Round
South Williamsport vs. Camp Hill
Faith Christian vs. Masterman
Holy Redeemer vs. Tri-Valley
Mt. Union vs. Montgomery
Freedom vs. Bishop McCort
Redbank Valley vs. Greenville
Tussey Mountain vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Riverview
CLASS 3A BRACKET
First Round
Berks Catholic vs. Hughesville
Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Philadelphia Academy Charter
Mount Carmel vs. Dunmore
Neumann-Goretti vs. Bermudian Springs
Riverside vs. Huntington
Titusville vs. Mohawk Area
Bedford vs. Quaker Valley
Forest Hills vs. South Park
CLASS 4A BRACKET
First Round
Archbishop Ryan vs. Fleetwood
Montoursville vs. Crestwood
Mid Valley vs. Boiling Springs
Northwestern Lehigh vs. Pope John Paul II
East Pennsboro vs. Archbishop Wood
Punxsy vs. Elizabeth Forward
Cathedral Prep vs. Central Valley
Indiana vs. Bellefonte
CLASS 5A BRACKET
First Round
Radnor vs. Elizabethtown
Pittston Area vs. Palmyra
Bangor vs. Hatboro-Horsham
Franklin Towne Charter vs. Upper Dublin
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Peters Twp.
Central Mountain vs. Pine-Richland
DuBois vs. Bethel Park
Shaler vs. Conestoga Valley
CLASS 6A BRACKET
First Round
North Penn vs. Ephrata
Hazleton vs. Hempfield
Parkland vs. Neshaminy
Bonner-Prendergast vs. Coatesville
Governor Mifflin vs. Perkiomen Valley
West Chester Henderson vs. Liberty
Cedar Cliff vs. Pennsbury
Seneca Valley vs. McDowell
Recommended Articles