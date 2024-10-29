Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school football playoff 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs are here.
High School on SI has brackets for all six classifications in Pennsylvania high school football. The playoffs begin on Thursday, October 31 with two games in Class 4A and continue with the remaining games on Friday, November 1.
2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets
CLASS 6A BRACKET
Round 1 Matchups
Wilkes-Barre vs. Scranton
Williamsport vs. Hazelton
Cumberland Valley vs. Governor Mifflin
Cedar Crest vs. Hempfield
Central Bucks South vs. Spring-Ford
Plum vs. Souderton
North Penn vs. Ridley
Haverford vs. Quakertown
Downington West vs. Coatesville
Owen J. Roberts vs. Neshaminy
Central Bucks West vs. Pennsbury
Perkiomen Valley vs. Downington East
Imhotep Charter vs. Central
Abraham Lincoln vs. Northeast
Easton vs. Stroudsburg
Emmaus vs. Nazareth
Parkland vs. Liberty
Freedom vs. Northampton
CLASS 5A BRACKET
Round 1 Matchups
Exeter Township vs. South Western
Shippensburg vs. Warwick
Cocalico vs. Hershey
Bishop McDevitt vs. Lower Dauphin
North Hills vs. Franklin Regional
Bethel Park vs. Greater Latrobe
Penn Hills vs. Moon Area
Penn-Trafford vs. South Fayette
Springfield vs. Academy Park
Pottsgrove vs. Marple Newtown
Strath Haven vs. Penncrest
Garnet Valley vs. Kennett
Bayard Rustin vs. Oxford
Chester vs. Upper Moreland
Phoenixville vs. Upper Perkiomen
Upper Dublin vs. Unionville
East Stroudsburg South vs. Pleasant Valley
Whitehall vs. Pocono Mountain East
Frankford vs. Mastery Charter North - Pickett Pumas
Roman Catholic vs Father Judge
Hollidaysburg vs. Taylor Allderdice
Cathedral Prep vs. DuBois
Abington Heights vs. Wyoming Valley West
Delaware Valley vs. Pittston
CLASS 4A BRACKET
Round 1 Matchups
Thomas Jefferson vs. West Allegheny
Aliquippa vs. Trinity
Montour vs. Mars
McKeesport vs. Belle Vernon
Punxsutawney vs. University Prep
Meadville vs. Oil City
Eastern Lebanan County vs. Octorara
East Pennsboro vs. Susquehannock
Blue Mountain vs. Lehighton
Bethlehem Catholic vs. East Stroudsburg North
Allentown Central Catholic vs. Pottsville
Southern Lehigh vs. Jim Thorpe
Bellefonte vs. Greater Johnstown
Jersey Shore vs. Selinsgrove
Shamokin Area vs. Athens
Springfield Township vs. Bishop Shanahan
Pope John Paul II vs. Lower Moreland
Dallas vs. Honesdale
Valley View vs. Crestwood
Archbishop Ryan vs. Cardinal O'Hara
Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic Friars vs. Archbishop Wood Vikings
West Philadelphia vs. Boys' Latin Charter
Benjamin Franklin vs. Martin Luther King
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Round 1 Matchups
Sharon vs. Conneaut
Titusville vs. Fairview
Hickory vs. Slippery Rock
Penn Cambria vs. Central
Forest Hills vs. Tyrone
Brockway vs. St. Marys
Southmoreland vs. Highlands
Avonworth vs. Greensburg Salem
Freeport vs. Mt. Pleasant
Deer Lakes vs. North Catholic
Mount Carmel vs. Milton
Montoursville vs. Mifflinburg
Schuylkill Valley vs. Littlestown
Biglerille vs. Berks Catholic
Simon Gratz vs. High School of the Future
Conwell-Egan Catholic vs. Neumann-Goretti
Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. North Schuylkill
Northwesten Lehigh vs. Saucon Valley
Wyoming Area vs. Carbondale Area
Western Wayne vs. Beriwkc
Mid Valley vs. Lake-Lehman
Scranton Prep vs. Tunkhannock
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Round 1 Matchups
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers vs. Riverside
Steel Valley vs. Washington
Western Beaver vs. Carlynton
Mohawk Area vs. Keystone Oaks
South Allegheny vs. Waynesburg Central
Cambria Heights vs. Bishop McCort
River Valley vs. Bellwood-Antis
Mt. Union vs. Marion Center
Richland vs. United Valley
Farrell vs. Seneca
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Sharpsville
Central Clarion vs. Karns City
Lancaster Catholic vs. Camp Hill
Steelton-Highspire vs. Upper Dauphin Area
Berlin Brothersvalley vs. North Star
Bedford vs. Chestnut Ridge
Loyalsock Township vs. Warrior Run
Towanda vs. Bloomsburg
Southern Columbia Area vs. Hughesville
Troy vs. South Williamsport
CLASS 1A BRACKET
Round 1 Matchups
Keystone vs. Ridgway
Union/AC Valley Co-Op vs. otto-Eldred
Redbank Valley vs. Cameron County
Reynolds vs. Lakeview
Cambridge Springs vs. Saegertown
Fort Cherry vs. Brentwood
Leechburg vs. Cornell
Neshannock vs. Jeannette
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Monessen
Clairton vs. Rochester
Laurel vs. California
Bishop Canevin vs. Bentworth
Jefferson-Morgan vs. South Side
Northern Cambria vs. Prtage
Moshannon Valley vs. Penn Manor
Glendale vs. Claysburg-Kimmel
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Juniata Valley
Northern Bedford County vs. Meyersdale
Winder vs. Conemaugh Township
Morrisville vs. Jenkintown
Line Mountain vs. Montgomery
Muncy vs. Canton
Tri-Valley vs. Marian Catholic
Lackawanna Trail vs. Nativity BVM
