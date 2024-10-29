High School

Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school football playoff 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets for every classification

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

The Oil City Oilers run onto the field in a game against the Corry Beavers on October 25, 2024.
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs are here.

High School on SI has brackets for all six classifications in Pennsylvania high school football. The playoffs begin on Thursday, October 31 with two games in Class 4A and continue with the remaining games on Friday, November 1.

CLASS 6A BRACKET

Round 1 Matchups

Wilkes-Barre vs. Scranton

Williamsport vs. Hazelton

Cumberland Valley vs. Governor Mifflin

Cedar Crest vs. Hempfield

Central Bucks South vs. Spring-Ford

Plum vs. Souderton

North Penn vs. Ridley

Haverford vs. Quakertown

Downington West vs. Coatesville

Owen J. Roberts vs. Neshaminy

Central Bucks West vs. Pennsbury

Perkiomen Valley vs. Downington East

Imhotep Charter vs. Central

Abraham Lincoln vs. Northeast

Easton vs. Stroudsburg

Emmaus vs. Nazareth

Parkland vs. Liberty

Freedom vs. Northampton

CLASS 5A BRACKET

Round 1 Matchups

Exeter Township vs. South Western

Shippensburg vs. Warwick

Cocalico vs. Hershey

Bishop McDevitt vs. Lower Dauphin

North Hills vs. Franklin Regional

Bethel Park vs. Greater Latrobe

Penn Hills vs. Moon Area

Penn-Trafford vs. South Fayette

Springfield vs. Academy Park

Pottsgrove vs. Marple Newtown

Strath Haven vs. Penncrest

Garnet Valley vs. Kennett

Bayard Rustin vs. Oxford

Chester vs. Upper Moreland

Phoenixville vs. Upper Perkiomen

Upper Dublin vs. Unionville

East Stroudsburg South vs. Pleasant Valley

Whitehall vs. Pocono Mountain East

Frankford vs. Mastery Charter North - Pickett Pumas

Roman Catholic vs Father Judge

Hollidaysburg vs. Taylor Allderdice

Cathedral Prep vs. DuBois

Abington Heights vs. Wyoming Valley West

Delaware Valley vs. Pittston

CLASS 4A BRACKET

Round 1 Matchups

Thomas Jefferson vs. West Allegheny

Aliquippa vs. Trinity

Montour vs. Mars

McKeesport vs. Belle Vernon

Punxsutawney vs. University Prep

Meadville vs. Oil City

Eastern Lebanan County vs. Octorara

East Pennsboro vs. Susquehannock

Blue Mountain vs. Lehighton

Bethlehem Catholic vs. East Stroudsburg North

Allentown Central Catholic vs. Pottsville

Southern Lehigh vs. Jim Thorpe

Bellefonte vs. Greater Johnstown

Jersey Shore vs. Selinsgrove

Shamokin Area vs. Athens

Springfield Township vs. Bishop Shanahan

Pope John Paul II vs. Lower Moreland

Dallas vs. Honesdale

Valley View vs. Crestwood

Archbishop Ryan vs. Cardinal O'Hara

Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic Friars vs. Archbishop Wood Vikings

West Philadelphia vs. Boys' Latin Charter

Benjamin Franklin vs. Martin Luther King

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Round 1 Matchups

Sharon vs. Conneaut

Titusville vs. Fairview

Hickory vs. Slippery Rock

Penn Cambria vs. Central

Forest Hills vs. Tyrone

Brockway vs. St. Marys

Southmoreland vs. Highlands

Avonworth vs. Greensburg Salem

Freeport vs. Mt. Pleasant

Deer Lakes vs. North Catholic

Mount Carmel vs. Milton

Montoursville vs. Mifflinburg

Schuylkill Valley vs. Littlestown

Biglerille vs. Berks Catholic

Simon Gratz vs. High School of the Future

Conwell-Egan Catholic vs. Neumann-Goretti

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. North Schuylkill

Northwesten Lehigh vs. Saucon Valley

Wyoming Area vs. Carbondale Area

Western Wayne vs. Beriwkc

Mid Valley vs. Lake-Lehman

Scranton Prep vs. Tunkhannock

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Round 1 Matchups

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers vs. Riverside

Steel Valley vs. Washington

Western Beaver vs. Carlynton

Mohawk Area vs. Keystone Oaks

South Allegheny vs. Waynesburg Central

Cambria Heights vs. Bishop McCort

River Valley vs. Bellwood-Antis

Mt. Union vs. Marion Center

Richland vs. United Valley

Farrell vs. Seneca

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Sharpsville

Central Clarion vs. Karns City

Lancaster Catholic vs. Camp Hill

Steelton-Highspire vs. Upper Dauphin Area

Berlin Brothersvalley vs. North Star

Bedford vs. Chestnut Ridge

Loyalsock Township vs. Warrior Run

Towanda vs. Bloomsburg

Southern Columbia Area vs. Hughesville

Troy vs. South Williamsport

CLASS 1A BRACKET

Round 1 Matchups

Keystone vs. Ridgway

Union/AC Valley Co-Op vs. otto-Eldred

Redbank Valley vs. Cameron County

Reynolds vs. Lakeview

Cambridge Springs vs. Saegertown

Fort Cherry vs. Brentwood

Leechburg vs. Cornell

Neshannock vs. Jeannette

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Monessen

Clairton vs. Rochester

Laurel vs. California

Bishop Canevin vs. Bentworth

Jefferson-Morgan vs. South Side

Northern Cambria vs. Prtage

Moshannon Valley vs. Penn Manor

Glendale vs. Claysburg-Kimmel

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Juniata Valley

Northern Bedford County vs. Meyersdale

Winder vs. Conemaugh Township

Morrisville vs. Jenkintown

Line Mountain vs. Montgomery

Muncy vs. Canton

Tri-Valley vs. Marian Catholic

Lackawanna Trail vs. Nativity BVM

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
