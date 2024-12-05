Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school football playoff championship scores, live updates (12/5/2024)
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football season comes to an end this weekend.
You can follow all of the PIAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the High School on SI Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all Pennsylvania high school football playoff scores
Pennsylvania (PIAA) High School Football Championship Scores
Championship - Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. St. Joseph's Prep
Championship - Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt vs. Roman Catholic
Championship - Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic
Championship - Dec. 7 at 12 p.m.
Avonworth vs. Northwestern Lehigh
Championship - Dec. 6 at 12 p.m.
Central Clarion vs. Troy
Championship - Dec. 5 at 12 p.m.
Port Allegany vs. Bishop Guilfoyle
