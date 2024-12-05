High School

Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school football playoff championship scores, live updates (12/5/2024)

High School on SI brings you live Pennsylvania high school football scores from the 2024 PIAA championship

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

La Salle's Gavin Muller, 23, Dylan Clair, 33, and Colton McAleer, 49, go to tackle St. Joseph's Prep's Jamir Rowe during the Philadelphia Catholic League 6A football championship game in Ambler on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
La Salle's Gavin Muller, 23, Dylan Clair, 33, and Colton McAleer, 49, go to tackle St. Joseph's Prep's Jamir Rowe during the Philadelphia Catholic League 6A football championship game in Ambler on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Daniella Heminghaus / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football season comes to an end this weekend.

You can follow all of the PIAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the High School on SI Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all Pennsylvania high school football playoff scores

Pennsylvania (PIAA) High School Football Championship Scores

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

Championship - Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. St. Joseph's Prep

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

Championship - Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt vs. Roman Catholic

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

Championship - Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

Championship - Dec. 7 at 12 p.m.

Avonworth vs. Northwestern Lehigh

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

Championship - Dec. 6 at 12 p.m.

Central Clarion vs. Troy

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

Championship - Dec. 5 at 12 p.m.

Port Allegany vs. Bishop Guilfoyle

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Pennsylvania high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH PIAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

