High School

Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school football playoff scores, live updates (11/22/2024)

High School on SI brings you live Pennsylvania high school football scores from the 2024 PIAA playoffs

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

La Salle takes on St. Joseph's Prep during the Philadelphia Catholic League 6A football championship game in Ambler on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
La Salle takes on St. Joseph's Prep during the Philadelphia Catholic League 6A football championship game in Ambler on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Daniella Heminghaus / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football season continues with another round of the PIAA playoffs.

You can follow all of the PIAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the High School on SI Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Pennsylvania high school football on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23.

Pennsylvania (PIAA) High School Football Playoff Scores

STATEWIDE PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCORES | CLASS 5A SCORES

CLASS 4A SCORES | CLASS 3A SCORES

CLASS 2A SCORES | CLASS 1A SCORES

KEYSTONE STATE (8 MAN) SCORES

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Pennsylvania high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH PIAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Pennsylvania