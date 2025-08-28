Philadelphia Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-30, 2025
Get Philadelphia area schedules and scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continues on Thursday, August 28
There are 94 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Thursday, August 28, Friday, August 29, and Saturday, August 30. including two featured games. You can follow every game live on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Pennsylvania's top-ranked teams as La Salle College travels to face Malvern Prep, and St Joseph's Prep takes on Dematha in an early season showdown.
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28, 2025
There are 24 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by Owen J Roberts facing off against Pottsgrove. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Dobbins-Randolph Vo-Tech (0-1) vs KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy (0-1) - 12:00 PM
Archbishop Carroll (1-0) vs Delaware County Christian (0-1) - 1:00 PM
Executive Education Academy (0-1) vs Berks Catholic (0-1) - 3:00 PM
Eastern York (1-0) vs Frankford (1-0) - 3:00 PM
Quakertown (0-1) vs Pennsbury (0-1) - 4:00 PM
Northwestern Lehigh (1-0) vs Northern Lehigh (1-0) - 4:00 PM
Wissahickon (1-0) vs Upper Merion Area (0-1) - 4:00 PM
Owen J. Roberts (1-0) vs Pottsgrove (1-0) - 4:00 PM
Norristown (0-1) vs Phoenixville (0-1) - 4:00 PM
Penncrest (1-0) vs Strath Haven (1-0) - 4:00 PM
Henderson (1-0) vs Hatboro-Horsham (0-1) - 4:00 PM
Upper Perkiomen (0-1) vs Fleetwood (1-0) - 4:00 PM
Upper Moreland (1-0) vs East (1-0) - 4:00 PM
Schuylkill Valley (0-1) vs Daniel Boone (0-1) - 4:00 PM
Eastern Lebanon County (0-1) vs Conrad Weiser (1-0) - 4:00 PM
Lehighton (0-1) vs Bangor (0-1) - 4:00 PM
Council Rock South (0-1) vs North Penn (1-0) - 4:00 PM
Neshaminy (1-0) vs Council Rock North (0-1) - 4:00 PM
Bayard Rustin (1-0) vs Interboro (0-1) - 4:00 PM
Allentown Central Catholic (1-0) vs Liberty (0-1) - 4:00 PM
Pennridge (1-0) vs Bensalem (1-0) - 4:00 PM
Louis E. Dieruff (0-1) vs Pleasant Valley (0-1) - 4:00 PM
IMG Academy National (1-0) vs Winslow Township (0-0) - 4:00 PM
Shawnee (0-0) vs Pope John Paul II (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025
There are 56 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Friday, August 29, highlighted by La Salle vs Malvern Prep. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Vaux (0-1) vs Jenkintown (1-0) at 9:00 AM
Abraham Lincoln (0-1) vs Germantown Academy (0-0) at 9:00 AM
Sussex Central (0-0) vs West Philadelphia (0-1) at 12:00 PM
Lower Moreland (1-0) vs Samuel Fels (0-1) at 12:00 PM
Pequea Valley (1-0) vs Edison/Fareira (1-0) at 12:00 PM
Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (0-0) vs Central (1-0) at 12:00 PM
Olney (0-1) vs Girard College (0-0) at 1:00 PM
Boys' Latin Charter (0-0) vs Conwell-Egan Catholic (0-1) at 2:00 PM
La Salle College (1-0) vs Malvern Prep (0-0) at 3:00 PM
William Penn Charter (0-0) vs Calvert Hall (0-0) at 4:00 PM
Twin Valley (1-0) vs Selinsgrove (0-1) at 4:00 PM
West Catholic (1-0) vs Dover (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Simon Gratz (0-1) vs Episcopal Academy (0-0) at 4:00 PM
Palisades (1-0) vs Saucon Valley (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Bucktail (0-1) vs Renaissance Academy (0-1) at 4:00 PM
William Allen (1-0) vs Martin Luther King (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Wilson (1-0) vs Plymouth Whitemarsh (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Overbrook (0-1) vs Springfield Township (0-0) at 4:00 PM
Notre Dame-Green Pond (1-0) vs Salisbury Township (1-0) at 4:00 PM
York County Tech (0-1) vs Kutztown (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Wilson Area (0-1) vs Catasauqua (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Pottstown (0-0) vs Bristol (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Whitehall (1-0) vs Nazareth (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Midd-West (1-0) vs Hamburg (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Octorara Area (1-0) vs Solanco (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Roman Catholic (0-1) vs Cardinal Newman (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Radnor (0-1) vs Harriton (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Oxford (1-0) vs Northern Lebanon (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Reading (1-0) vs Muhlenberg (1-0) at 4:00 PM
William Tennent (0-1) vs Methacton (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Springfield (1-0) vs Marple Newtown (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Sun Valley (0-1) vs Great Valley (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Perkiomen Valley (0-1) vs Governor Mifflin (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Haverford (1-0) vs Garnet Valley (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Blue Mountain (0-1) vs Southern Lehigh (1-0) at 4:00 PM
High School of the Future (0-1) vs Bishop Shanahan (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Elizabethtown (1-0) vs Kennett (0-0) at 4:00 PM
East Stroudsburg South (0-1) vs Northampton (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Freedom (0-1) vs Parkland (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Emmaus (0-1) vs Bethlehem Catholic (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Easton (1-0) vs Spring-Ford (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Downingtown East (0-1) vs Northeast (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Upper Darby (0-1) vs Conestoga (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Cardinal O'Hara (1-0) vs Archbishop Wood (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Smyrna (0-0) vs Coatesville (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Belmont Charter (1-0) vs Academy at Palumbo (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Upper Dublin (0-1) vs Central Bucks West (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Central Bucks East (1-0) vs Cheltenham (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Souderton (1-0) vs Central Bucks South (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Exeter Township (1-0) vs Boyertown (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Penn Wood (1-0) vs Avon Grove (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Abington (0-1) vs Harry S. Truman (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Unionville (0-1) vs Academy Park (0-1) at 4:00 PM
St. John's (0-0) vs Downingtown West (1-0) at 5:00 PM
St. Augustine Prep (0-0) vs McKinley (1-0) at 5:00 PM
Monsignor Farrell (0-0) vs Holy Spirit (0-0) at TBA
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Saturday, August 30, 2025
There are 14 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Saturday, August 30, highlighted by St Joseph's vs Dematha. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lansdale Catholic (1-0) vs Father Judge (0-1) at 8:00 AM
George Washington (0-1) vs Chester (1-0) at 8:00 AM
John Bartram (1-0) vs South Philadelphia (0-1) at 9:00 AM
Eagle Academy II (0-0) vs Imhotep Charter (0-1) at 9:00 AM
Roxborough (0-1) vs Mastery Charter North - Pickett (0-0) at 10:00 AM
Ridley (0-1) vs Lower Merion (1-0) at 10:00 AM
Morrisville (1-0) vs Columbia Montour Vo-Tech (1-0) at 10:00 AM
Palmerton (0-1) vs Pen Argyl (1-0) at 10:30 AM
Haverford (1-0) vs Wyomissing (1-0) at 10:30 AM
Benjamin Franklin (1-0) vs Neumann-Goretti (0-1) at 1:00 PM
Middletown (0-0) vs Bishop Watterson (1-0) at 1:30 PM
Kensington (0-1) vs New Hope-Solebury (0-1) at 2:00 PM
Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (1-0) vs Archbishop Ryan (1-0) at 4:00 PM
St. Joseph's Prep (0-1) vs DeMatha (0-0) at 4:00 PM
