National Preps is Here: Blair, Lake Highland, Malvern Load the Brackets; 126 Might Steal the Show
After weeks of lineup speculation and intrigue, the National Prep teams presented their final wrestling lineups as they took to the mats for their various qualifiers, and as usual, there were a few surprise omissions, some shifting of weights, and new wrestlers emerging that now command a seed.
How the Seeds Got Made: Qualifier Chaos, a Long Call, Then Appeals
After the weekend chaos, the National Prep Board and yours truly convened on a video conference call on Monday Night, of which the seeding portion of the meeting lasted for roughly two hours. The work completed turned the final rankings into seeds based on results from the qualifiers and prior happenings.
Those were distributed to the coaches after the meeting, resulting in a handful of appeals, in which half of the requests were honored, and not enough existed to allow the other proposed changes. Tuesday’s discussion was over in less than an hour, leaving us with the final seeds presented here.
Rivalry Watch: Blair vs. Lake Highland Has Traded Blows All Season
After the back-and-forth nature of the rivalry this year with No. 2 Lake Highland Prep from Florida, the event's defending champion, and New Jersey’s No. 3 Blair Academy, the National Prep Tournament will be the final say in their end of year ranking order. The Highlanders have 12 in the seeds while the entire Bucs lineup was placed on the brackets.
Blair outpaced Lake Highland at Ironman, Beast of the East, and a dual meet. The Highlanders came out ahead of the Bucs at PowerAde and Escape the Rock. Looking at their December lineups compared to now; Lake Highland has fortified their outfit with the addition of top-seeded Shamus Regan at 132 pounds, while Blair has lost Beast of the East placer Finn O’Brien (126) from theirs, although Wyatt Stauffer, a prep placer last year for Wyoming Seminary is sliding in here.
Lake Highland’s Advantage: Seven Top Seeds and a Championship Core
Beyond that, the results of the seeding meeting paint Lake Highland as the favorite over Blair with seven of their wrestlers being granted number one seeds. Blair received three such designations.
Three of the number ones are defending National Prep Champions – Liam Davis (113 pounds), Charlie DeSena (150), and Zeno Moore (157). In addition, Regan won a prep title as a Wyoming Seminary freshman two seasons ago. Regan received his top spot based on a common opponent win with second seeded Vincenzo Anello of Blair. Regan beat Brentsville, Virginia’s Evan Sanati at Escape the Rock after Sanati defeated Anello.
Davis and Moore should join the five-time placer club as long as nothing crazy trips them up. Both placed as eight-graders. Davis got seeded higher than Malvern Prep’s Justin Farnsworth since he is a returning champ and Farnsworth was runner-up a year ago. They have not met, but Farnsworth was second at Fargo to Davis’ fourth, with Farnsworth beating Michigan’s Jarrett Smith, and Davis falling to Smith. Fargo results are not a factor in the National Prep seeding criteria.
Moore sits atop a 157-pound field that is filled with chaos as the eighth seeded Joseph Schinder of Blair owns a win over second seeded Jeremy McGrath of Connecticut’s Greens Farms Academy. Schinder has losses to Moore and Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary) twice as well as failing to place at the Beast of the East where Archbishop Spalding’s Zane Leitzel was sixth, losing to someone Leitzel beat.
McGrath has pinned Chamberlain and beat Shea Morris (New York Military Academy) two times this year, including a 19 second fall in the New England Qualifier finals. Morris recently beat Cole Albert (Hill School, PA), who upset Chamberlian in the finals of the Pennsylvania Qualifier. We could continue listing the wildness but for time purposes we will move along after giving you that snapshot.
DeSena is a three-time prep All-American and has met the number two seed, Wyoming Seminary’s Michael Turi, once at PowerAde where DeSena authored a 5-0 shutout.
Lake Highland’s other grapplers coming in as top seeds are Liam McGettigan (106 pounds), Tyler DeKraker (144), and Nadav Nafshi (175). McGettigan was a two-time placer for Maryland’s Gilman School, and those accolades earned him the top billing at 106.
DeKraker stood on the prep podium as a freshman repping Blair. After that he went nomad for a year before surfacing in Virginia and wrestling for Chantilly as a junior. For his senior campaign, DeKraker migrated south and has picked up two wins over second seeded Matt O’Neill of Malvern Prep, with both being close matches with little room for error.
Nafshi has been on the move a lot in the last few years as well. A season ago, Nafshi transferred from a public school in Pennsylvania, Harriton, to the Germantown Academy where he was a prep runner-up to Lucas Boe. Nafshi was placed at number one as he was in the same bracket as No. 2 Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) last year and Tucker placed fourth.
As alluded to in the Nafshi blurb, the Highlanders are returning a fourth wrestler who struck prep gold a year ago, Boe at 165 pounds. The junior has taken some lumps this year and earned his fifth seed after splitting with Blair’s Barry Norman (losing the most recent) and taking losses against top-seeded Titus Norman from Tennessee’s Baylor School and No. 3 Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School). Barry Norman is the four seed. Greens Farms Academy’s Blake Jacobson is seeded second based on his win at the Bissell Tournament over Waltenbaugh.
Highlanders seeded third are Yandel Morales (138 pounds) and Jackson Angelo (190). Morales and Angelo joined the Highlanders for their final high school seasons. Morales came in from Andover, Massachusetts and Angelo departed Pennsylvania’s Frazier.
Angelo (8th at PA AA states) was a Beast of the East silver medalist at 175 and beat Bullis’ Tucker there but has since moved up to 190. Morales captured a New England Championship and placed second at the NHSCA Junior Nationals. The senior was third at the Beast and PowerAde.
Colton Bell is seeded fourth at 215 for Lake Highland with Grant Silverfield being slotted in the number eight seat at 285 pounds. Ethan Reilly is an alternate at 126.
The alternate will be randomly placed in the bracket along with the rest of the entries if there are no scratches. If there is a scratch, the alternate will move into the seeds. Each weight was seeded to 16.
Blair’s Counters: Three No. 1s — and a Full Lineup Seeded
Blair’s three number ones are Michael Batista (120 pounds), Salah Tsarni (190), and Cael Mielnik (285). Batista was second last year, losing to Lake Highland’s Davis. Batista beat the second seed, New York Military Academy’s Cooper Merli at Escape the Rock.
Tsarni is a two-time placer, who rolled in from Bullis this year. The junior will be looking to improve his second place showing of a year ago as the favorite. Tsarni has not met Malvern Prep’s Mason Chamberlian, the number two seed, but did drop a major decision on Angelo in a dual.
Mielnik came into the preps as an unknown freshman and made a run to the finals before his juju ended. Injuries derailed his sophomore campaign. As a top-seeded man, Mielnik won’t be sneaking up on anybody this time, instead he will be the hunted after splitting with Malvern’s Lukas Zalota, taking their most recent meeting to gain the higher seed.
Vincenzo Anello was the Bucs’ only number two seed. Weston Borgers is seeded third at 144 pounds. Two come in as fours, Jack Anello (106) and Barry Norman. Eric Bocanegra (113 pounds) and Ryan Meier (175) are fifth seeds.
Ryan Rios (138 pounds) and Connor Bercume (215) are seeded sixth. Stauffer is the 7th seed at 126, Schinder (8th at 157), and Ben Koch comes in at number ten at 150 pounds.
Malvern’s Depth Play: Six No. 2 Seeds and a Bracket-Buster at 126
Malvern Prep did not have anyone gain a top seed but six of their grapplers were placed second on the brackets, Evan Cies (106 pounds), Farnsworth, Conroy, O’Neill, Mason Chamberlain, and Zalota. Farnsworth, Conroy, and O’Neill are two-time All-Americans.
In all, 12 Friars received seeds with Declan O’Byrne being third at 150 pounds. Chase Hetrick is fourth at 175. Bradley DiMiglio (215) is seeded fifth and traded wins with the fourth seeded Bell. Lukas Littleton-Mascaro is seeded sixth at 126 pounds. Rocco Lombardo comes in at 7th at 120 with Raymond Fitzgerald occupying the ninth spot at 157 pounds.
O’Byrne, Hetrick, Littleton, and Fitzgerald have placed at National Preps in the past. Littleton-Mascaro could very well end up being a bracket buster. Prior to his qualifier, the senior was ranked number one at this weight. The Friar suffered an upset loss at his qualifier to standout freshman Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary), which sent him down to the sixth position.
As a freshman, Littleton-Mascaro was inserted into the Malvern lineup down the stretch and came out of nowhere to win the 113-pound title. A fifth-place finish came as a sophomore and last year, Littleton-Mascaro did not wrestle here.
No slight to the other teams we will mention next, but in the interest of brevity we are only going to point out important information and not mention every wrestler.
Wyoming Seminary’s Rebuild Has Teeth: Corbin Leads the Charge
The rebuild is on at No. 8 Wyoming Seminary and first year head coach Will Weber has them moving quickly towards the top as a recent dual meet victory over No. 6 Delbarton out of New Jersey testifies too. There’s still work to be done to get back to their former standing at the top of the ratings and to see them with just one top-seeded wrestler, Dale Corbin (138 pounds), speaks to that. Overall, the Blue Knights had ten seeded with one alternate.
Corbin is a junior that made his first appearance at preps last year, coming in second. It will take an upset to keep Corbin from improving upon that finish as he’s taken care of Malvern’s Conroy twice this season at Ironman and their qualifier.
Greens Farms’ Statement: Konopka at 215 and 14 Wrestlers Seeded
No. 23 Greens Farms Academy has one number one as well, Max Konopka at 215 pounds, but had all 14 of their guys be seeded. Konopka transferred in from Simsbury, where he was a New England and NHSCA Sophomore National Champion, and won the Walsh Ironman in December.
As a new prep wrestler, Konopka’s title run at Ironman was given more credence than being a returning prep placer in the discussion on this one in regard to Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) who is a two-time National Prep placer and second last year.
While they are not nationally ranked, last year’s next two teams in the final standings, Northfield Mount Hermon (MA) and New York Military Academy, are likely to finish that way again (they were 2nd and 3rd to GFA last weekend). NMH has 12 seeded wrestlers and the NYMA comes in with nine seeded.
The “Trickiest of the Tricky,” Why 126 Pounds Could Break the Brackets
The final wrestler granted a top spot was Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA). Novod’s 126-pound bracket was difficult to position as it had many of those A>B>C>A situations and a few other twists thrown in. The trickiest of the tricky ones is what she always said, and she meant it when referring to the 126-pound class.
These were the notes I sent the board on Sunday night after situating this conundrum:
Novod beat Heslin at NE Q in finals. Has 2-1 edge over Green in wins and beat Green at Q.
Heslin beat Baron, Green, and Marchetti.
Green beat Marchetti at Bissell, which is where he picked up his one win against Novod.
Marchetti beat Littleton and Baron at PA Q. Losses to Heslin, Green, and Baron.
Baron now hops Littleton because he has a common opponent win over him with his earlier win over Marchetti at PowerAde.
The debate is over. The table is set. This Friday and Saturday (20th and 21st) at the Stabler Arena on the campus of Lehigh University is the date and place. We will list the times below (which are always subject to change). If you can’t attend in person, the whole tournament will be Live on Flo Wrestling (and available for replay).
The National Prep Website has a ton of great information about past champions and more history. This will be the 91st version.
https://www.nationalprepwrestling.org/
National Preps Schedule
Friday, February 20, 2026
- 6:30am Doors open for Teams
- 7:30am Boys Weigh-In
- 9:00am Boys Wrestling Begins
- 10:30am Girls Weigh-In
- 12:00pm Girls Wresting Begins
Saturday, February 21, 2026
- 6:30am Doors for Teams
- 7:30am Boys & Girls Weigh In
- 8:30am Wrestling Begins for Boys/Girls Finals & Consolation Finals
- 12:00 or 12:30pm Boys Finals
2026 National Preps Seeds
106-Pounds
1- Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
2- Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
3- Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
4- Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
5-Charles Cooper (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) FR
6-Carter Lirgg (Cardinal Newman, SC) FR
7-Braidyn Taby (McDonogh School, MD) FR
8-Damian DuChez (Bullis School, MD) SO
9- Will Hughes (Athens Christian, GA)
10- Dylan Deck (Germantown Academy, PA) FR
11- Lane Gowl (Archbishop Spalding, MD) FR
12- Braxton Rankin (St. Christopher’s, VA) FR
13- Zane Messiter (St. John’s College, D.C.) SO
14- Mateo Montanaro (Belmont Hill, MA) 8th
15- Logan Bailey (Greens Farms Academy, CT) FR
16- Rei Pate (Paul VI, VA) FR
A - Colt Brewer (Benedictine Prep, VA) FR
113-Pounds
1-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
3-Royce Wetzler (Benedictine Prep, VA) JR
4-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO
5-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
6-Riley Alcantar (Baylor School, TN) FR
7-Charlie Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
8-Jacob Naylor (McDonogh School, MD) SO
9-Cash Waymire (Brentwood Academy, TN) SR
10-Knox Ritchie (McCallie School, TN) FR
11-Jaxson Sgurletta (Greens Farms Academy, CT) FR
12-Aiden Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) SO
13-Miles Molina (Gilman School, MD) JR
14-James Wright (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SR
15-Ferris Gottlich (St. Mark’s School, TX) SO
16-Jonathan Toriello (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) FR
120-Pounds
1-Mikey Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
2-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
3-Christopher Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR
4-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) SR
5-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
6-Max Berman (Germantown Academy, PA) SO
7-Rocco Lombardo (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
8-Carmello Kolb (Western Reserve, OH) SO
9-Max Lu (Haverford School, PA) FR
10-Chase Kastner (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
11-Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SO
12-Nathan Matthis (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
13-Eli Chesla (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
14-Christian Wirts (Gilman School, MD) SO
15-Henry Evans (Kinkaid School, TX) SO
16-Pierce Ritchey (St. Thomas, TX) SO
A-Brody Sayers (Belmont Hill, MA) SO
126-Pounds
1-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR
2-Jackson Heslin (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
3-Johnny Green (New York Military Academy, NY)
4-Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
5-Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
6-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
7- Wyatt Stauffer (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
8-Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
9-Jayden Jackson (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SR
10- Peter Rincan (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
11-Samuel Comes (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SR
12-Alex Choo (St. John’s, TX) SO
13-Axel Ritchie (McCallie School, TN) SR
14-Chris Phillips (Baylor School, TN) JR
15-Brady Haskell (Phillips Andover, MA) SO
16-Bradley Ament (St. Christopher’s, VA) SO
A -Ethan Reilly (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
132-Pounds
1-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
2-Vince Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
3-Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) SO
4-Shai Sabag (Germantown Academy, PA) JR
5-Marcus Heck (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
6-Jake Tamai (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SR
7-Jaxsen Bailey (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
8- Drew Roggie (St Christopher’s, VA) SR
9 -AJ Stover (Peddie School, NJ) SO
10-Triston Johnson (Cardinal Newman, SC) SO
11-Josh White (Athens Christian, GA) JR
12-Garrett Clark (Kinkaid, TX) SR
13-Braedon Goes (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
14-Landon Herdic (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
15-Braydden Crum (Western Reserve, OH) SO
16-Clayton Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA)
A-Isaac Cicchetti (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
138-Pounds
1-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
2-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
3-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
4- Jack Dragoumanos (Belmont Hill, MA) SR
5- Brighton Karvoski (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
6- Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
7-Malachi Puckett (Baylor School, TN) JR
8-Matteo DeFilippo (Norfolk Academy, VA) SO
9-Noah Rankin (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
10-Gavin Ulrich (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) SR
11-Landon Lill (Peddie School, NJ) FR
12-Adam Seidman (Germantown Academy, PA) JR
13- Matt Mercado (New York Military Academy, NY)
14- Solomon Johns (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
15-Robert Douangmala (Mount Saint Charles Academy, RI) SO
16-Quentin Bailey (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
A-George Mamakos (Linsly School, WV) SO
144-Pounds
1-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
3-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
4-Matthew Dailey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
5-George Emendorfer (Baylor School, TN) SR
6-William Hamilton (McCallie School, TN) JR
7-Tyler Stephens (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) JR
8-Joseph Mahoney (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
9-Josh Hale (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SR
10-Nicholas Arado (Charlotte Country Day School, NC)
11-Lance Bordeleau (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
12 – Ethan Glessner (St John’s, DC) SR
13-Jack Quigley (Webb School of Knoxville, TN) SR
14-Jonathan Graham (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SO
15-Braden Lane (St. John’s, TX) JR
16 – Carter Cox (First Baptist Academy, TX) JR
150-Pounds
1-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
3-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
4-Colby Houle (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
5-Andrew McCarthy (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
6-Spear Gorelick (Charlotte Latin, NC) SR
7-Kimoni Giles (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
8-Elliott Crews (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
9-Niko Colavecchio (Paul VI, VA) JR
10-Ben Koch (Blair Academy, NJ)
11-Henry Haufrect (St. John’s School, TX) JR
12-Connor Allison (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) JR
13-Ryder Kolat (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
14-Jack Signor (Episcopal Academy, PA) SR
15-Nicholas Raptis (Poly Prep, NY)
16– Kohlton Vargas (Christian Brothers, TN) JR
A-Henry Santini (Belmont Hill, NE) JR
157-Pounds
1-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
3-Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
4-Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR
5-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
7-Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
8-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
9-Raymond Fitzgerald (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
10-Myles Burroughs (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
11-Charles Lussier (St. Paul’s School, NH) SR
12-William Phillips (Baylor School, TN) SR
13-Ziko Majidov (Poly Prep, NY) SR
14-Joshua Stonebraker (Cary School, NC) JR
15-Cainan Williams (McCallie School, TN) SO
16-Ruger Pennington (Montgomery Bell, TN) 8th
A-Grant Hay (St. Thomas, TX) JR
165-Pounds
1-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
2-Blake Jacobson (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
3-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR
4-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
5-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
6-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
7-Xavier Stoops (Cornerstone Christian, TX) SR
8-Jet Rank (St. Thomas, TX) JR
9-Cole Wilson (Paul VI, VA) SR
10-Jack Degl (Brunswick School, CT) SR
11-Jackson Moffit (Athens Christian, GA)
12-Liam Kilner (Heights School, MD) SR
13-Dominic Manna (McDonogh, MD) JR
14- Jameson Burns (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
15- Soshiant Ahanj-Elias (Bullis School, MD) SO
16- Jon Cross (McCallie School, TN) JR
A- Joseph Guastella (Wyoming Seminary) FR
175-Pounds
1-Nadav Nafshi (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR
3-Lucas Parietti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
4-Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
5-Ryan Meier (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
6-Brodie Bedford (All Saints, TX) SR
7-Declan Bligh (Roxbury Latin School, MA)
8-Jack Harty (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
9-Casey Liess (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
10-William Childs (Athens Christian, GA)
11-Arthur Konschak (Gilman School, MD) JR
12-Findley Smout (Christian Brothers Academy, TN) SR
13-Gunner Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SO
14-Ryan Barone (Fishburne Military School, VA) SR
15-Oliver Loehr (St. Mark’s School, TX) JR
16-Zaydan Morgan (McCallie School, TN) JR
A-Jet Ward (Gonzaga College, DC) SR
190-Pounds
1-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
2-Mason Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
3-Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
4-Bojan Sulc (Gonzaga, D.C.) SR
5-Lucas Alvan (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
6-Kaleb Jackson (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
7-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
8-Dylan Reel (Baylor School, TN) SR
9-George Tate (Good Counsel, MD) SR
10-Townsend Winans (Cape Henry Collegiate, VA) JR
11-Brody Belville (Brentwood Academy, TN) SR
12-Jackson Laws (Cannon School, NC) JR
13-Jordan Crouch (Pope Saint John Paul II, TN) SR
14-Cooper Ledbetter (McCallie School, TN) SO
15-John Bramlett (Christian Brothers Academy, TN) SO
16-TC Wills (All Saints, TX) SR
A-Malaki Washington (Linsly, WV) SR
215-Pounds
1-Max Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
2-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR
3-Gabriel Smith (Hill School, PA)
4-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
5-Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
6-Connor Bercume (Blair Academy, NJ)
7-Cooper Gentle (McCallie School, TN) SR
8-Ty Brown (Chattanooga Christian School, TN)
9-Rock Shurette (Baylor School, TN) SO
10- Preston Burroughs (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SO
11- Evan Gavin (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
12-Nolan Addeo (Hammond School, SC)
13-Madden Morgan (Episcopal, TX) SR
14-Cooper Lussier (St. Paul’s School, NH)
15-Lerrod Smalls (New York Military Academy)
16-Tyler Rebick (Avon Old Farms, CT)
A-Konrad Kutt (Philips Exeter, NH) JR
285-Pounds
1-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
2-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
3-Alex Bajoras (Wyoming Seminary, PA)
4-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
5-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) SR
6- Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR
7- Ryan Schneider (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
8-Grant Silverfield (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
9-Preston Broadway (Metrolina Christian, NC)
10-Sean Boyd (Benedictine Prep, VA) JR
11-Lance Clelland (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
12-Cameron Black (DeMatha, MD) SR
13-Grant Goodman (Bethlehem Christian Academy, GA) JR
14-Asher Wheatley (Bishop Lynch, TX) SR
15-Deacon Morgan (Episcopal, TX) JR
16-Deantowan Malone (Father Ryan, TN) SR
A-Cannon Voiles (McCallie School, TN) JR