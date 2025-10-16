Philadelphia Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-18, 2025
There are 133 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Thursday, October 16, Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18, including several featured games. You can follow every game live on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Pennsylvania's top-ranked teams, as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Lampeter-Strasburg vs Twin Valley will present the weekend with a highly anticipated Saturday contest.
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Thursday, October 16. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Olney (2-2) vs South Philadelphia (2-5), 3:00 PM
Nottingham (1-6) vs Notre Dame (2-5), 6:00 PM
Cherry Hill East (7-0) vs Deptford (2-5), 6:00 PM
Gloucester City (4-2) vs Haddonfield (4-2), 7:00 PM
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 102 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Edison/Fereira vs Samuel Fels. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Edison/Fareira (6-1) vs Samuel Fels (4-4), 3:00 PM
KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy (1-6) vs Frankford (1-7), 3:00 PM
Benjamin Franklin (3-5) vs Roxborough (2-5), 3:00 PM
George Washington (2-5) vs West Philadelphia (3-4), 3:00 PM
Belmont Charter (7-0) vs Central (5-2), 3:00 PM
Imhotep Charter (5-3) vs Abraham Lincoln (4-4), 3:00 PM
Princeton (6-1) vs Trenton Central (4-3), 6:00 PM
Willingboro (2-4) vs Pleasantville (5-2), 6:00 PM
Pinelands Regional (5-2) vs Manchester Township (0-7), 6:00 PM
Oakcrest (2-5) vs St. Joseph (5-1), 6:00 PM
Mainland Regional (4-3) vs Winslow Township (5-2), 6:00 PM
Sterling (6-1) vs Lindenwold (1-5), 6:00 PM
Ocean City (4-3) vs Holy Spirit (3-3), 6:00 PM
Vineland (1-5) vs Highland Regional (2-5), 6:00 PM
Schalick (2-5) vs Glassboro (7-0), 6:00 PM
Triton (5-2) vs Egg Harbor Township (1-6), 6:00 PM
Cumberland (5-2) vs Lower Cape May (5-2), 6:00 PM
Clearview (0-7) vs Eastern (5-3), 6:00 PM
Moorestown (1-6) vs Cinnaminson (3-4), 6:00 PM
Pennsauken (5-2) vs Cherry Hill West (2-5), 6:00 PM
Cedar Creek (6-1) vs Timber Creek Regional (2-4), 6:00 PM
Maple Shade (5-2) vs Burlington City (6-1), 6:00 PM
Bordentown (5-1) vs Florence Township Memorial (1-6), 6:00 PM
Hightstown (2-5) vs Allentown (1-6), 6:00 PM
Middle Township (0-7) vs Absegami (2-5), 6:00 PM
Eastside (3-4) vs Shawnee (4-3), 6:00 PM
Spotswood (6-1) vs South Hunterdon (0-6), 7:00 PM
Salem (3-4) vs Woodstown (2-5), 7:00 PM
Seneca (5-2) vs Paul VI (4-2), 7:00 PM
Lawrence (3-4) vs Pennsville Memorial (3-4), 7:00 PM
Kingsway (6-1) vs Washington Township (7-0), 7:00 PM
Mastery (0-6) vs Gateway Regional (4-3), 7:00 PM
Ewing (5-2) vs West Windsor-Plainsboro South (0-7), 7:00 PM
Delsea (3-3) vs Williamstown (2-4), 7:00 PM
Camden Catholic (0-7) vs Collingswood (4-3), 7:00 PM
Wildwood (3-4) vs Bishop Eustace Prep (5-1), 7:00 PM
Atlantic County Institute of Tech (2-4) vs Bridgeton (5-2), 7:00 PM
Hun (1-0) vs St. Frances (6-1), 7:00 PM
Morrisville (4-3) vs Jenkintown (4-3), 7:00 PM
Academy of the New Church (1-3) vs Delaware County Christian (3-4), 7:00 PM
Wilson Area (0-8) vs Palisades (5-3), 7:00 PM
Springfield Township (3-4) vs William Tennent (2-6), 7:00 PM
Saucon Valley (5-3) vs Southern Lehigh (8-0), 7:00 PM
Northern Lehigh (4-3) vs Salisbury Township (2-6), 7:00 PM
Freedom (4-3) vs Easton (8-0), 7:00 PM
New Hope-Solebury (2-6) vs Executive Education Academy (1-4), 7:00 PM
Springfield (7-0) vs William Tennent (2-6), 7:00 PM
Spring-Ford (4-4) vs Owen J. Roberts (7-1), 7:00 PM
Northeast (3-5) vs Simon Gratz (0-8), 7:00 PM
Nazareth (6-1) vs Northampton (3-5), 7:00 PM
Notre Dame-Green Pond (6-0) vs Palmerton (3-5), 7:00 PM
Tamaqua (3-5) vs Northwestern Lehigh (8-0), 7:00 PM
Columbia (3-4) vs Kutztown (1-6), 7:00 PM
Catasauqua (3-4) vs Pen Argyl (5-1), 7:00 PM
Lampeter-Strasburg (6-1) vs Twin Valley (8-0), 7:00 PM
Parkland (7-0) vs Whitehall (7-1), 7:00 PM
Harriton (2-6) vs Upper Darby (1-5), 7:00 PM
Upper Perkiomen (6-2) vs Pottstown (1-6), 7:00 PM
Plymouth Whitemarsh (5-3) vs Upper Moreland (5-3), 7:00 PM
Pope John Paul II (6-2) vs Upper Merion Area (1-7), 7:00 PM
Springfield (7-0) vs Garnet Valley (6-2), 7:00 PM
Phoenixville (2-5) vs Pottsgrove (3-5), 7:00 PM
Penncrest (6-2) vs Ridley (6-1), 7:00 PM
Oxford (6-2) vs Reading (2-6), 7:00 PM
Donegal (2-5) vs Eastern Lebanon County (3-5), 7:00 PM
Methacton (1-7) vs Perkiomen Valley (3-4), 7:00 PM
Marple Newtown (3-5) vs Conestoga (0-7), 7:00 PM
Lower Merion (2-5) vs Strath Haven (7-1), 7:00 PM
Kensington (1-3) vs Overbrook (2-4), 7:00 PM
Wilson (7-1) vs J.P. McCaskey (1-7), 7:00 PM
Wissahickon (7-1) vs Hatboro-Horsham (2-6), 7:00 PM
Radnor (1-7) vs Haverford (5-4), 7:00 PM
Great Valley (1-7) vs Henderson (4-4), 7:00 PM
Solanco (7-1) vs Fleetwood (2-6), 7:00 PM
Roman Catholic (4-3) vs Father Judge (3-5), 7:00 PM
Cardinal O'Hara (6-2) vs La Salle College (5-1), 7:00 PM
Bethlehem Catholic (5-2) vs Liberty (5-3), 7:00 PM
Berks Catholic (5-2) vs Hamburg (2-6), 7:00 PM
Governor Mifflin (3-5) vs Elizabethtown (4-4), 7:00 PM
Schuylkill Valley (5-3) vs Annville-Cleona (7-1), 7:00 PM
William Allen (3-4) vs Emmaus (3-5), 7:00 PM
Northern Lebanon (1-6) vs Daniel Boone (0-6), 7:00 PM
Exeter Township (7-1) vs Conestoga Valley (8-0), 7:00 PM
Cocalico (2-6) vs Conrad Weiser (4-4), 7:00 PM
Bishop Shanahan (6-2) vs Downingtown East (5-2), 7:00 PM
Jim Thorpe (3-5) vs Bangor (0-8), 7:00 PM
Council Rock South (6-1) vs Quakertown (4-4), 7:00 PM
Council Rock North (0-7) vs Souderton (6-1), 7:00 PM
Interboro (2-6) vs Chichester (2-2), 7:00 PM
Downingtown West (6-2) vs Coatesville (6-1), 7:00 PM
Harry S. Truman (0-7) vs Cheltenham (3-5), 7:00 PM
Bayard Rustin (6-2) vs East (6-2), 7:00 PM
Academy Park (4-3) vs Muhlenberg (7-1), 7:00 PM
Central Bucks West (6-2) vs North Penn (6-2), 7:00 PM
Central Bucks East (5-3) vs Pennridge (7-1), 7:00 PM
Neshaminy (6-2) vs Central Bucks South (4-4), 7:00 PM
Boyertown (4-3) vs Norristown (2-5), 7:00 PM
Bensalem (4-4) vs Upper Dublin (3-5), 7:00 PM
Kennett (4-1) vs Avon Grove (2-5), 7:00 PM
Allentown Central Catholic (4-4) vs Louis E. Dieruff (1-6), 7:00 PM
Pennsbury (0-8) vs Abington (1-7), 7:00 PM
Sun Valley (1-7) vs Unionville (4-4), 7:00 PM
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025
There are 27 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Saturday, October 18. There are five games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by St. Joseph's Prep vs Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
West Deptford (6-1) vs Paulsboro (7-0), 11:00 AM
Hopewell Valley Central (5-2) vs Steinert (5-1), 11:00 AM
Camden (4-2) vs Lenape (0-7), 11:00 AM
Buena (1-5) vs Palmyra (0-7), 11:00 AM
Overbrook (5-2) vs Audubon (2-4), 11:00 AM
Atlantic City (6-1) vs Hammonton (1-6), 11:00 AM
Penn Wood (1-7) vs Chester (8-0), 11:00 AM
Rancocas Valley (4-3) vs St. Augustine Prep (5-1), 12:00 PM
Woodbury (2-4) vs Penns Grove (0-7), 12:00 PM
Delran (6-1) vs Haddon Heights (2-5), 12:00 PM
Bristol (5-2) vs Lower Moreland (5-3), 12:00 PM
Haverford School (3-0) vs Malvern Prep (5-1), 1:00 PM
Martin Luther King (1-6) vs John Bartram (4-2), 1:00 PM
Archbishop Wood (2-5) vs West Catholic (4-1), 1:00 PM
Lansdale Catholic (6-1) vs Archbishop Ryan (5-2), 1:00 PM
Northern Burlington (5-2) vs Burlington Township (7-0), 1:30 PM
Octorara Area (4-4) vs Wyomissing (6-1), 1:30 PM
Riverside (5-2) vs Pemberton (1-5), 2:00 PM
Robbinsville (3-4) vs Hamilton West (4-2), 2:00 PM
Cherokee (3-4) vs Millville (1-4), 2:00 PM
Archbishop Carroll (2-6) vs Conwell-Egan Catholic (0-6), 2:00 PM
Long Island Lutheran (1-4) vs Pennington (0-0), 2:30 PM
Mastery Charter North - Pickett (3-1) vs Boys' Latin Charter (4-3), 4:00 PM
Gloucester Catholic (0-6) vs Haddon Township (1-4), 6:00 PM
Montrose (2-6) vs Renaissance Academy (0-7), 7:00 PM
Academy at Palumbo (5-1) vs High School of the Future (2-2), 7:00 PM
St. Joseph's Prep (3-4) vs Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (5-1), 7:00 PM
