Philadelphia Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-4, 2025
There are 129 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Thursday, October 2, Friday, October 3, and Saturday, October 4. including several featured games. You can follow every game live on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Pennsylvania's top-ranked teams as we have another exciting week of football ahead. La Salle College vs St Joseph's Prep will present the weekend with a highly anticipated Saturday contest.
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There are nine games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area, highlighted by Freedom vs Bethlehem Catholic on Thursday, October 2. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Roxborough (1-5) vs Olney (2-2) at 3:00 PM
Vaux (2-3) vs Kensington (1-2) at 3:00 PM
Woodstown (2-3) vs Pleasantville (3-2) at 6:00 PM
Vineland (1-4) vs Atlantic City (4-1) at 6:00 PM
Atlantic County Institute of Tech (2-2) vs Absegami (1-4) at 6:00 PM
Lindenwold (0-4) vs Pitman (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Freedom (3-3) vs Bethlehem Catholic (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Lampeter-Strasburg (5-1) vs Northern Lebanon (1-5) at 7:00 PM
Wyomissing (6-0) vs Daniel Boone (0-6) at 7:00 PM
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 94 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Friday, October 3, highlighted by Williamstown vs Rancocas Valley at 6 p.m. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Mainland Regional (2-2) vs Ocean City (3-2) at 3:00 PM
Mastery Charter North - Pickett (2-1) vs Central (4-2) at 3:00 PM
Dobbins-Randolph Vo-Tech (0-6) vs Edison/Fareira (5-0) at 3:00 PM
Martin Luther King (1-4) vs Frankford (1-4) at 3:00 PM
High School of the Future (1-2) vs Benjamin Franklin (2-4) at 3:00 PM
Overbrook (1-4) vs Academy at Palumbo (5-1) at 3:00 PM
Father Judge (3-3) vs Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (4-1) at 5:00 PM
Bishop Eustace Prep (4-0) vs Riverside (4-1) at 5:30 PM
Timber Creek Regional (2-3) vs Willingboro (1-4) at 6:00 PM
Williamstown (0-4) vs Rancocas Valley (4-1) at 6:00 PM
Paulsboro (5-0) vs Schalick (2-3) at 6:00 PM
Pinelands Regional (3-2) vs Long Branch (0-5) at 6:00 PM
Palmyra (0-5) vs Maple Shade (3-2) at 6:00 PM
Lenape (0-5) vs Washington Township (5-0) at 6:00 PM
West Windsor-Plainsboro South (0-5) vs Lawrence (2-3) at 6:00 PM
Highland Regional (2-3) vs Notre Dame (1-4) at 6:00 PM
Hammonton (1-4) vs Kingsway (4-1) at 6:00 PM
KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy (3-1) vs Ewing (3-2) at 6:00 PM
Lower Cape May (4-1) vs Egg Harbor Township (1-4) at 6:00 PM
Eastern (3-2) vs Trenton Central (3-2) at 6:00 PM
Glassboro (5-0) vs Deptford (2-3) at 6:00 PM
Delran (4-1) vs Hightstown (1-4) at 6:00 PM
Collingswood (3-2) vs Sterling (5-0) at 6:00 PM
Cinnaminson (2-3) vs Florence Township Memorial (0-5) at 6:00 PM
Triton (3-2) vs Cherry Hill West (2-3) at 6:00 PM
Clearview (0-5) vs Cherry Hill East (5-0) at 6:00 PM
Cherokee (2-3) vs Shawnee (3-2) at 6:00 PM
Oakcrest (2-3) vs Cedar Creek (4-1) at 6:00 PM
Burlington Township (5-0) vs Burlington City (5-0) at 6:00 PM
St. Joseph (3-1) vs Buena (1-4) at 6:00 PM
Allentown (1-4) vs Northern Burlington (4-1) at 6:00 PM
Bohemia Manor (2-2) vs Red Lion Christian Academy (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Pennsville Memorial (2-3) vs Penns Grove (0-5) at 6:30 PM
Brearley (2-3) vs South Hunterdon (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Holy Cross Prep Academy (4-1) vs Princeton (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Haddonfield (3-2) vs West Deptford (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Millville (1-4) vs Delsea (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Overbrook (3-2) vs Clayton (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Cumberland (4-1) vs Bridgeton (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Renaissance Academy (0-5) vs New Hope-Solebury (1-5) at 7:00 PM
Bishop Shanahan (5-1) vs Sun Valley (0-6) at 7:00 PM
Southern Lehigh (6-0) vs Tamaqua (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Lansdale Catholic (4-1) vs Delaware County Christian (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Salisbury Township (2-4) vs Saucon Valley (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Lower Moreland (4-2) vs Morrisville (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Schuylkill Valley (3-3) vs Columbia (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Wilson (5-1) vs Hempfield (1-6) at 7:00 PM
Perkiomen Valley (3-3) vs Spring-Ford (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Pennridge (6-0) vs Neshaminy (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Liberty (5-1) vs Nazareth (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Palmerton (2-4) vs Palisades (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Pen Argyl (5-0) vs Notre Dame-Green Pond (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Northwestern Lehigh (6-0) vs Pottsville (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Academy of the New Church (1-2) vs Bristol (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Jim Thorpe (2-4) vs Catasauqua (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Wissahickon (6-0) vs Plymouth Whitemarsh (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Upper Moreland (4-2) vs William Tennent (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Upper Merion Area (1-5) vs Upper Perkiomen (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Upper Dublin (2-4) vs Quakertown (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Pequea Valley (2-4) vs Hamburg (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Pottsgrove (2-4) vs Pope John Paul II (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Pottstown (0-5) vs Phoenixville (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Upper Darby (1-3) vs Penncrest (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Eastern Lebanon County (2-4) vs Octorara Area (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Twin Valley (6-0) vs Donegal (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Norristown (1-5) vs Methacton (1-5) at 7:00 PM
Lower Merion (2-4) vs Marple Newtown (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Springfield Township (3-2) vs Hatboro-Horsham (0-6) at 7:00 PM
Garnet Valley (4-2) vs Radnor (1-5) at 7:00 PM
Roman Catholic (3-2) vs Cardinal O'Hara (5-1) at 7:00 PM
John Bartram (3-1) vs Boys' Latin Charter (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Exeter Township (6-0) vs Muhlenberg (6-0) at 7:00 PM
East (4-2) vs Oxford (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Simon Gratz (0-6) vs George Washington (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Emmaus (2-4) vs Whitehall (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Garden Spot (2-4) vs Conrad Weiser (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Easton (6-0) vs Northampton (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Conestoga Valley (6-0) vs Governor Mifflin (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Great Valley (1-5) vs Downingtown West (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Bangor (0-6) vs North Schuylkill (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Council Rock South (4-2) vs Harry S. Truman (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Strath Haven (5-1) vs Conestoga (0-6) at 7:00 PM
Cheltenham (1-5) vs Council Rock North (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Henderson (4-2) vs Coatesville (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Downingtown East (4-1) vs Bayard Rustin (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Pennsbury (0-6) vs Central Bucks West (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Central Bucks South (3-3) vs North Penn (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Owen J. Roberts (5-1) vs Boyertown (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Souderton (5-1) vs Bensalem (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Parkland (5-0) vs Louis E. Dieruff (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Abington (1-5) vs Central Bucks East (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Avon Grove (1-4) vs Unionville (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Hopewell Valley Central (4-1) vs Seneca (4-1) at 7:15 PM
Archbishop Ryan (3-2) vs Archbishop Wood (2-3) at 7:30 PM
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There are 26 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Saturday, October 4. There are five games including ranked teams, highlighted by La Salle College vs St. Joseph's Prep at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Mastery (0-4) vs Wildwood (2-3) at 10:00 AM
Gateway Regional (3-2) vs Woodbury (1-4) at 11:00 AM
KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy (1-4) vs South Philadelphia (1-4) at 11:00 AM
Salem (2-3) vs Middle Township (0-5) at 12:00 PM
Hamilton West (3-2) vs Nottingham (1-4) at 12:00 PM
Camden Catholic (0-5) vs Haddon Heights (0-5) at 12:00 PM
Winslow Township (3-2) vs Camden (4-1) at 12:00 PM
Pennsauken (4-1) vs Eastside (3-2) at 12:00 PM
Northern Lehigh (2-3) vs Wilson Area (0-6) at 12:00 PM
Audubon (0-4) vs Gloucester Catholic (0-4) at 1:00 PM
Penn Wood (1-5) vs Interboro (1-5) at 1:00 PM
Conwell-Egan Catholic (0-5) vs Neumann-Goretti (3-2) at 1:00 PM
Chester (6-0) vs Academy Park (4-2) at 1:00 PM
Abraham Lincoln (3-3) vs Northeast (2-4) at 1:00 PM
Moorestown (1-4) vs Steinert (4-1) at 2:00 PM
Samuel Fels (3-3) vs Universal Audenried Charter School (2-1) at 3:00 PM
Reading (1-5) vs J.P. McCaskey (1-5) at 4:00 PM
Robbinsville (2-3) vs Bordentown (3-1) at 6:00 PM
Ridley (4-1) vs Harriton (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Haverford (5-2) vs Springfield (5-0) at 7:00 PM
West Philadelphia (2-3) vs Imhotep Charter (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Warwick (5-1) vs Fleetwood (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Berks Catholic (4-2) vs Kutztown (1-5) at 7:00 PM
Archbishop Carroll (2-4) vs West Catholic (3-1) at 7:00 PM
William Allen (3-2) vs Allentown Central Catholic (3-3) at 7:00 PM
La Salle College (4-1) vs St. Joseph's Prep (2-3) at 7:00 PM
