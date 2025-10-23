Philadelphia Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-25, 2025
There are 133 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Thursday, October 23, Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25, including several featured games. You can follow every game live on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Pennsylvania's top-ranked teams, as we have another exciting week of football ahead. La Salle College vs Father Judge will present the weekend with a highly anticipated Saturday contest.
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Thursday, October 23. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Hammonton 1-7 Shawnee 5-3 6:00 PM
Clearview 0-8 Pennsauken 5-2 6:00 PM
Burlington Township 8-0 Cinnaminson 4-4 6:00 PM
Atlantic County Institute of Tech 2-5 Egg Harbor Township 1-7 6:00 PM
Willingboro 3-4 Seneca 6-2 7:00 PM
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 94 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Friday, October 25, highlighted by Benjamin Franklin vs Dobbins-Randolph Vo-Tech. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Benjamin Franklin 3-5 Dobbins-Randolph Vo-Tech 0-8 10:00 AM
Bishop Eustace Prep 6-1 KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy 5-2 11:00 AM
West Catholic 4-2 Archbishop Ryan 6-2 1:00 PM
Lansdale Catholic 6-2 Conwell-Egan Catholic 1-6 5:00 PM
Toms River East 4-4 Pinelands Regional 6-2 6:00 PM
Timber Creek Regional 2-5 Washington Township 8-0 6:00 PM
West Deptford 7-1 Overbrook 6-2 6:00 PM
St. Augustine Prep 6-1 Millville 2-4 6:00 PM
St. Joseph 6-1 Middle Township 0-8 6:00 PM
Oakcrest 2-6 Lower Cape May 6-2 6:00 PM
Williamstown 2-5 Kingsway 6-2 6:00 PM
Lindenwold 1-6 Holy Cross Prep Academy 4-4 6:00 PM
Hightstown 3-5 Hopewell Valley Central 6-2 6:00 PM
Sterling 7-1 Haddon Township 2-4 6:00 PM
Haddon Heights 2-6 Northern Burlington 5-3 6:00 PM
Pleasantville 5-3 Gloucester City 4-2 6:00 PM
Eastern 6-3 Highland Regional 2-6 6:00 PM
Triton 6-2 Deptford 2-5 6:00 PM
Delsea 4-3 Mainland Regional 4-4 6:00 PM
Pennsville Memorial 4-4 Collingswood 5-3 6:00 PM
Winslow Township 6-2 Cherokee 3-5 6:00 PM
Cedar Creek 7-1 Ocean City 4-4 6:00 PM
Wildwood 3-5 Buena 2-5 6:00 PM
Bridgeton 6-2 Cherry Hill East 7-0 6:00 PM
Pemberton 1-6 Bordentown 6-1 6:00 PM
Notre Dame 2-5 Allentown 1-7 6:00 PM
Cumberland 5-3 Absegami 3-5 6:00 PM
South Hunterdon 0-7 Dunellen 0-7 7:00 PM
Trenton Central 5-3 Robbinsville 3-5 7:00 PM
Princeton 6-2 West Windsor-Plainsboro South 0-8 7:00 PM
Paul VI 4-3 Haddonfield 4-2 7:00 PM
Glassboro 8-0 Woodstown 2-6 7:00 PM
Gateway Regional 5-3 Pitman 4-3 7:00 PM
Hamilton West 5-2 Ewing 6-2 7:00 PM
Episcopal Academy 3-0 Malvern Prep 6-1 7:00 PM
Renaissance Academy 0-8 Morrisville 4-3 7:00 PM
Schuylkill Valley 5-4 Lancaster Catholic 3-4 7:00 PM
Northern Lehigh 4-3 Saucon Valley 5-4 7:00 PM
Salisbury Township 2-6 Palisades 6-3 7:00 PM
Lower Moreland 5-4 New Hope-Solebury 2-6 7:00 PM
Manheim Township 8-1 Wilson 8-1 7:00 PM
William Tennent 2-6 Plymouth Whitemarsh 6-3 7:00 PM
Neshaminy 6-3 Pennsbury 1-8 7:00 PM
Wilson Area 0-9 Notre Dame-Green Pond 7-0 7:00 PM
Southern Lehigh 9-0 Northwestern Lehigh 9-0 7:00 PM
Kutztown 1-7 Pequea Valley 3-5 7:00 PM
Palmerton 3-6 Catasauqua 3-5 7:00 PM
Morrisville 4-3 Bristol 6-2 7:00 PM
Wyomissing 7-1 Lampeter-Strasburg 6-2 7:00 PM
Springfield Township 3-4 Wissahickon 8-1 7:00 PM
Upper Perkiomen 6-2 Spring-Ford 4-4 7:00 PM
Upper Dublin 4-5 Souderton 7-2 7:00 PM
Hamburg 2-7 Columbia 4-4 7:00 PM
Strath Haven 8-1 Springfield 8-0 7:00 PM
Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic 5-3 Roman Catholic 5-3 7:00 PM
Harriton 2-7 Penncrest 6-3 7:00 PM
Eastern Lebanon County 4-5 Northern Lebanon 1-7 7:00 PM
Donegal 2-6 Octorara Area 4-5 7:00 PM
Marple Newtown 4-5 Radnor 1-8 7:00 PM
Lower Merion 2-6 Upper Darby 2-5 7:00 PM
Oxford 6-2 Kennett 4-2 7:00 PM
Hempfield 3-10 Reading 2-6 7:00 PM
Hatboro-Horsham 2-7 Upper Moreland 5-4 7:00 PM
Garnet Valley 6-3 Ridley 7-1 7:00 PM
La Salle College 6-1 Father Judge 3-7 7:00 PM
Northampton 4-5 Bethlehem Catholic 5-3 7:00 PM
Ephrata 5-4 Governor Mifflin 3-5 7:00 PM
Elizabethtown 4-4 Exeter Township 7-2 7:00 PM
East 6-3 Great Valley 1-8 7:00 PM
Archbishop Carroll 2-7 Hanover 3-6 7:00 PM
Annville-Cleona 8-1 Berks Catholic 6-2 7:00 PM
Emmaus 4-5 Parkland 7-0 7:00 PM
Daniel Boone 1-6 Twin Valley 9-0 7:00 PM
Easton 9-0 Nazareth 6-2 7:00 PM
Conestoga Valley 9-0 Muhlenberg 8-1 7:00 PM
Fleetwood 2-7 Cocalico 3-6 7:00 PM
Downingtown East 6-2 Downingtown West 7-2 7:00 PM
Pen Argyl 6-1 Bangor 0-8 7:00 PM
Council Rock South 8-1 Council Rock North 0-8 7:00 PM
Chichester 3-2 Penn Wood 1-8 7:00 PM
Conestoga 0-8 Haverford 6-4 7:00 PM
Neumann-Goretti 4-2 Archbishop Wood 3-5 7:00 PM
Bishop Shanahan 6-3 Coatesville 6-2 7:00 PM
Cheltenham 3-5 Quakertown 4-5 7:00 PM
Henderson 5-4 Bayard Rustin 7-2 7:00 PM
Whitehall 7-1 Allentown Central Catholic 5-4 7:00 PM
Academy Park 4-4 Interboro 2-7 7:00 PM
Central Bucks West 6-3 Central Bucks East 5-4 7:00 PM
Central Bucks South 5-4 Pennridge 8-1 7:00 PM
Harry S. Truman 0-7 Bensalem 4-5 7:00 PM
Avon Grove 3-5 Sun Valley 1-8 7:00 PM
Abington 1-8 North Penn 7-2 7:00 PM
Cardinal O'Hara 6-2 St. Joseph's Prep 4-4 7:00 PM
Conrad Weiser 4-5 Unionville 5-4 7:00 PM
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025
There are fourteen games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Saturday, October 25. There are five games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Lenape vs Rancocas Valley. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Schalick 2-6 Woodbury 3-4 11:00 AM
Mastery 0-7 Gloucester Catholic 0-7 11:00 AM
Florence Township Memorial 1-7 Maple Shade 5-3 11:00 AM
Clayton 4-3 Paulsboro 7-1 11:00 AM
Cherry Hill West 2-5 Vineland 2-5 11:00 AM
Burlington City 7-1 Palmyra 0-8 11:00 AM
Penns Grove 0-8 Salem 4-4 12:00 PM
Steinert 5-2 Nottingham 1-6 12:00 PM
Lenape 0-8 Rancocas Valley 4-4 1:00 PM
Delran 7-1 Moorestown 1-7 1:00 PM
Executive Education Academy 1-4 Academy of the New Church 1-3 1:00 PM
Liberty 6-3 Freedom 4-4 1:00 PM
Lawrence 3-5 Riverside 6-2 1:30 PM
Louis E. Dieruff 1-7 William Allen 3-5 2:00 PM
