Philadelphia Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025
There are 132 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Thursday, October 9, Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11. including several featured games. You can follow every game live on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Pennsylvania's top-ranked teams as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Simon Gratz vs Imhotep Prep will present the weekend with a highly anticipated Saturday contest.
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are fourteen games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area, highlighted byCinnaminson vs Glassboro on Thursday, October 9. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Academy at Palumbo 5-1 vs Olney 2-2, 2:00 PM
Paulsboro 6-0 vs Pennsville Memorial 3-3, 5:00 PM
Pleasantville 3-2 vs Oakcrest 2-3, 5:00 PM
Pitman 3-2 vs Maple Shade 4-2, 5:00 PM
Pemberton 1-4 vs Florence Township Memorial 0-6, 5:00 PM
Cherry Hill East 6-0 vs Cherry Hill West 2-4, 5:00 PM
Lower Cape May 5-1 vs Cedar Creek 4-1, 5:00 PM
Camden 4-2 vs Timber Creek Regional 2-4, 5:00 PM
Mastery 0-5 vs Haddon Township 0-4, 6:00 PM
Haddon Heights 1-5 vs Woodstown 2-3, 6:00 PM
Cinnaminson 3-3 vs Glassboro 6-0, 6:00 PM
Kutztown 1-6 vs Lancaster Catholic 3-4, 6:00 PM
Columbia 3-4 vs Berks Catholic 5-2, 6:00 PM
Souderton 6-1 vs Council Rock South 5-2, 6:00 PM
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 92 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Friday, October 10, highlighted by Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic vs La Salle College at 6 p.m. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
South Philadelphia 2-4 vs Roxborough 1-5, 2:00 PM
John Bartram 4-1 vs Belmont Charter 6-0, 2:00 PM
Dobbins-Randolph Vo-Tech 0-7 vs Central 4-2, 2:00 PM
Benjamin Franklin 2-5 vs KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy 1-5, 2:00 PM
Murrell-Dobbins Vo-Tech 0-0 vs Central 4-2, 2:00 PM
Abraham Lincoln 4-3 vs West Philadelphia 2-4, 2:00 PM
Washington Township 6-0 vs Rancocas Valley 4-2, 5:00 PM
Shawnee 3-3 vs Pennsauken 5-1, 5:00 PM
Trenton Central 3-3 vs Northern Burlington 5-1, 5:00 PM
Middle Township 0-6 vs Ocean City 3-3, 5:00 PM
Palmyra 0-6 vs Lindenwold 0-4, 5:00 PM
St. Augustine Prep 4-1 vs Lenape 0-6, 5:00 PM
Highland Regional 2-4 vs Triton 4-2, 5:00 PM
Seneca 4-2 vs Hammonton 1-5, 5:00 PM
Gloucester City 3-2 vs Schalick 2-4, 5:00 PM
Egg Harbor Township 1-5 vs Mainland Regional 3-3, 5:00 PM
Barnegat 3-4 vs Pinelands Regional 4-2, 5:00 PM
Delsea 3-2 vs Holy Spirit 2-3, 5:00 PM
Penns Grove 0-6 vs Delran 5-1, 5:00 PM
Deptford 2-4 vs Cumberland 4-2, 5:00 PM
Clayton 4-2 vs Sterling 5-1, 5:00 PM
Riverside 5-1 vs Bordentown 4-1, 5:00 PM
Collingswood 4-2 vs Audubon 1-4, 5:00 PM
Atlantic City 4-1 vs Eastern 4-2, 5:00 PM
South Hunterdon 0-5 vs Belvidere 2-4, 6:00 PM
Woodbury 2-4 vs Willingboro 2-4, 6:00 PM
Notre Dame 2-4 vs Paul VI 3-2, 6:00 PM
Robbinsville 2-4 vs Moorestown 1-5, 6:00 PM
Hightstown 1-5 vs West Windsor-Plainsboro South 0-5, 6:00 PM
Kingsway 5-1 vs Clearview 0-6, 6:00 PM
Cherokee 3-3 vs Williamstown 1-4, 6:00 PM
Overbrook 4-2 vs Camden Catholic 0-6, 6:00 PM
Holy Cross Prep Academy 4-2 vs Bishop Eustace Prep 4-1, 6:00 PM
Absegami 1-4 vs Bridgeton 4-2, 6:00 PM
New Hope-Solebury 2-5 vs Jenkintown 3-3, 6:00 PM
Octorara Area 3-4 vs Northern Lebanon 1-5, 6:00 PM
Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic 5-1 vs La Salle College 5-1, 6:00 PM
Sun Valley 0-7 vs Lower Moreland 5-2, 6:00 PM
Reading 2-5 vs Manheim Township 6-1, 6:00 PM
Plymouth Whitemarsh 4-3 vs Springfield Township 3-3, 6:00 PM
Penn Manor 2-4 vs Wilson 6-1, 6:00 PM
Northampton 3-4 vs Freedom 3-3, 6:00 PM
Palmerton 2-5 vs Salisbury Township 2-5, 6:00 PM
Palisades 5-2 vs Notre Dame-Green Pond 5-0, 6:00 PM
Executive Education Academy 1-4 vs High School of the Future 2-2, 6:00 PM
Catasauqua 3-3 vs Northern Lehigh 3-3, 6:00 PM
Northwestern Lehigh 7-0 vs Jim Thorpe 3-4, 6:00 PM
Whitehall 6-1 vs William Allen 3-3, 6:00 PM
Upper Moreland 5-2 vs Wissahickon 6-1, 6:00 PM
Hamburg 2-5 vs Schuylkill Valley 4-3, 6:00 PM
Strath Haven 6-1 vs Harriton 2-5, 6:00 PM
Springfield 6-0 vs Radnor 1-6, 6:00 PM
Pottsgrove 2-5 vs Upper Merion Area 1-6, 6:00 PM
Phoenixville 2-4 vs Upper Perkiomen 5-2, 6:00 PM
Eastern Lebanon County 3-4 vs Lampeter-Strasburg 5-1, 6:00 PM
Penn Wood 1-6 vs Jersey Shore 5-2, 6:00 PM
Methacton 1-6 vs Owen J. Roberts 6-1, 6:00 PM
Penncrest 5-2 vs Marple Newtown 3-4, 6:00 PM
Kensington 1-2 vs Samuel Fels 3-4, 6:00 PM
William Tennent 2-5 vs Hatboro-Horsham 1-6, 6:00 PM
Haverford 5-3 vs Ridley 5-1, 6:00 PM
Quakertown 3-4 vs Harry S. Truman 0-6, 6:00 PM
Upper Darby 1-4 vs Garnet Valley 5-2, 6:00 PM
Garden Spot 3-4 vs Bristol 5-1, 6:00 PM
Fleetwood 2-5 vs Manheim Central 4-3, 6:00 PM
Father Judge 3-4 vs Cardinal O'Hara 5-2, 6:00 PM
Boys' Latin Charter 3-3 vs Martin Luther King 1-5, 6:00 PM
Exeter Township 7-0 vs Hempfield 1-9, 6:00 PM
Bethlehem Catholic 5-1 vs Nazareth 5-1, 6:00 PM
Ephrata 4-3 vs Muhlenberg 6-1, 6:00 PM
East 5-2 vs Henderson 4-3, 6:00 PM
Daniel Boone 0-6 vs Donegal 2-5, 6:00 PM
Conrad Weiser 4-3 vs Warwick 6-1, 6:00 PM
Liberty 5-2 vs Easton 7-0, 6:00 PM
Downingtown West 5-2 vs Bishop Shanahan 6-1, 6:00 PM
Bangor 0-7 vs Southern Lehigh 7-0, 6:00 PM
Archbishop Wood 2-4 vs Lansdale Catholic 5-1, 6:00 PM
Upper Dublin 3-4 vs Cheltenham 2-5, 6:00 PM
Coatesville 6-0 vs Downingtown East 4-2, 6:00 PM
Bayard Rustin 5-2 vs Great Valley 1-6, 6:00 PM
Allentown Central Catholic 4-3 vs Parkland 6-0, 6:00 PM
Pennridge 7-0 vs Central Bucks West 5-2, 6:00 PM
Neshaminy 5-2 vs Central Bucks East 5-2, 6:00 PM
Bensalem 3-4 vs Council Rock North 0-6, 6:00 PM
Avon Grove 2-4 vs Oxford 5-2, 6:00 PM
Louis E. Dieruff 1-5 vs Emmaus 2-5, 6:00 PM
Central Bucks South 3-4 vs Abington 1-6, 6:00 PM
Lebanon 0-7 vs Governor Mifflin 2-5, 6:00 PM
Unionville 4-3 vs Kennett 3-1, 6:00 PM
St. Joseph's Prep 2-4 vs Roman Catholic 4-2, 6:00 PM
Pope John Paul II 6-1 vs Pottstown 0-6, 7:00 PM
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025
There are 28 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Saturday, October 11. There are five games including ranked teams, highlighted bySimon Gratz vs Imhotep Charter at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Burlington Township 6-0 vs Hopewell Valley Central 5-1, 9:30 AM
Nottingham 1-5 vs Princeton 5-1, 10:00 AM
Gateway Regional 3-3 vs Gloucester Catholic 0-5, 10:00 AM
Interboro 2-5 vs Chester 7-0, 10:00 AM
Archbishop Ryan 4-2 vs Archbishop Carroll 2-5, 10:00 AM
West Deptford 5-1 vs Salem 3-3, 11:00 AM
KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy 3-1 vs Wildwood 3-3, 11:00 AM
Burlington City 5-1 vs Lawrence 2-3, 11:00 AM
Malvern Prep 4-1 vs Germantown Academy 2-1, 11:00 AM
Pottsville 2-5 vs Wilson Area 0-7, 11:00 AM
North Penn 5-2 vs Pennsbury 0-7, 11:00 AM
Eastern 4-2 vs Governor Livingston 3-3, 12:00 PM
St. Joseph 4-1 vs Atlantic County Institute of Tech 2-2, 12:00 PM
Eastside 3-3 vs Winslow Township 4-2, 12:00 PM
Morrisville 4-3 vs Academy of the New Church 1-3, 12:00 PM
Renaissance Academy 0-6 vs York County Tech 0-6, 12:00 PM
Vaux 2-3 vs Overbrook 1-4, 12:00 PM
Edison/Fareira 6-0 vs Universal Audenried Charter School 3-1, 12:00 PM
George Washington 2-4 vs Northeast 2-5, 12:00 PM
Conestoga 0-7 vs Lower Merion 2-5, 12:00 PM
Twin Valley 7-0 vs Wyomissing 6-0, 12:30 PM
Saucon Valley 4-3 vs Pen Argyl 5-0, 12:30 PM
Allentown 1-5 vs Ewing 3-2, 1:00 PM
Frankford 2-5 vs Mastery Charter North - Pickett 2-1, 1:00 PM
Boyertown 4-2 vs Spring-Ford 3-4, 1:00 PM
Simon Gratz 0-7 vs Imhotep Charter 4-3, 2:00 PM
Tower Hill 0-0 vs Delaware County Christian 2-4, 5:00 PM
West Catholic 4-1 vs Neumann-Goretti 4-2, 6:00 PM
