PIAA Boys Basketball Notebook: West Catholic, North Allegheny Hire New Coaches
West Catholic didn’t have to go far to find the next person to lead their boys basketball program. James Lewis was announced as the Burrs’ new coach Thursday, according to a news release from the school.
Lewis was an assistant for West Catholic last season when the Burrs finished 15-14 and won the PIAA Class 3A championship by beating South Allegheny, 60-51.
The Burrs, who won the District 12 3A crown last season, have won two of the past three PIAA crowns. West Catholic also knocked off Deer Lakes in 2023 to win the state crown.
Lewis was previously the head coach at Philadelphia Electrical and Technology Charter High School and Del-Val Charter. Lewis led his teams to three District XII 3A City championships.
Lewis takes over for Miguel Bocachica, who resigned to take a coaching position in Atlanta, Georgia.
West Catholic Athletic Director Jazz Williams said he is happy with Lewis’ vision for the program.
“Coach Lewis is a proven winner, but more importantly, he understands the mission of West Catholic Prep and the role athletics play in forming young people,” Williams said in a written statement.
Niederberger takes on a new challenge
Rob Niederberger found success turning around the Burrell and Shaler boys basketball programs. After a season off, Niederberger will return to his alma mater in an attempt to resurrect North Allegheny basketball.
The Tigers announced Niederberger, a 1999 North Allegheny graduate, would be taking over the program earlier this week. Niederberger coached at Burrell from 2010-13 and led the Buccaneers to an appearance in the WPIAL Class 2A final in 2013.
Niederberger spent nine seasons at Shaler before resigning following the 2023-24 season. During his time with the Titans, Niederberger compiled a 106-98 record. Niederberger impressed at Shaler by sticking with his system to rebuild.
The Titans finished 2-20 in his first season and 3-19 during his second year in charge. However, that would quickly change. Shaler would make the state playoffs three times during his final six seasons in charge.
Niederberger led Shaler to a 25-4 record during his final season, which was the Titans first 20-win season since 2012. Shaler ended up reaching the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals and PIAA quarterfinals.
The Tigers had a rough season last year, finishing 7-15 overall with a 2-12 record in Section 1-6A play. North Allegheny last made the playoffs during the 2023-24 season, when the Tigers were bounced in the first round by Baldwin.
