Pittsburgh Area High School Football Schedule & Scores — September 11-13, 2025
Get Pittsburgh area schedules and scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continues on Thursday, September 11
There are 87 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Thursday, September 11, Friday, September 12, and Saturday, September 13. You can follow every game live on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The top matchups of the weekend include some of Pennsylvania's top-ranked teams as the Central Catholic Vikings take on the Woodland Hills in highly rated test.
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Thursday, September 11, including Preston vs Fairmont Senior. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Preston (0-2) vs Fairmont Senior (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Brashear (0-3) vs Carrick (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 83 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Friday, September 12, highlighted by Peters Township vs Trinity. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Connellsville (1-2) vs Spring Mills (1-1) at 4:00 PM
Hedgesville (0-0) vs Morgantown (2-0) at 4:00 PM
University (2-0) vs Buckhannon-Upshur (0-2) at 4:00 PM
Bridgeport (2-0) vs East Fairmont (1-1) at 4:00 PM
Valley (0-1) vs Clay-Battelle (1-1) at 4:00 PM
Southern (0-0) vs Hancock (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Mountain Ridge (0-0) vs Boonsboro (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Keystone (1-2) vs Kane (3-0) at 4:00 PM
Penns Manor (2-1) vs Homer-Center (2-1) at 4:00 PM
Jeannette (2-1) vs Frazier (3-0) at 4:00 PM
Fort Cherry (3-0) vs Chartiers-Houston (2-1) at 4:00 PM
Otto-Eldred (1-2) vs Redbank Valley (1-2) at 4:00 PM
Conemaugh Valley (0-3) vs Northern Cambria (1-2) at 4:00 PM
Neshannock (2-1) vs Rochester (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Clairton (2-1) vs Greensburg Central Catholic (2-1) at 4:00 PM
Monessen (3-0) vs Serra Catholic (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Northgate (0-3) vs Shenango (1-2) at 4:00 PM
Jefferson-Morgan (3-0) vs Mapletown (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Leechburg (2-1) vs Riverview (1-1) at 4:00 PM
Lakeview (0-3) vs Maplewood (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Purchase Line (0-3) vs West Shamokin (0-3) at 4:00 PM
South Allegheny (3-0) vs Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (1-2) at 4:00 PM
Tussey Mountain (2-1) vs North Star (1-2) at 4:00 PM
Riverside (1-2) vs Union Area (0-2) at 4:00 PM
Peters Township (3-0) vs Trinity (1-2) at 4:00 PM
South Park (3-0) vs Steel Valley (1-2) at 4:00 PM
Valley (0-2) vs Imani Christian Academy (3-0) at 4:00 PM
Ligonier Valley (0-3) vs Shady Side Academy (2-1) at 4:00 PM
Somerset (1-2) vs Westmont Hilltop (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Washington (2-1) vs Waynesburg Central (2-1) at 4:00 PM
Keystone Oaks (0-3) vs Sto-Rox (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Karns City (2-1) vs Moniteau (2-1) at 4:00 PM
Yough (2-1) vs New Castle (2-1) at 4:00 PM
New Brighton (3-0) vs Freedom Area (2-1) at 4:00 PM
Ellwood City (1-2) vs Mohawk Area (1-2) at 4:00 PM
Charleroi (0-3) vs Seton LaSalle (2-1) at 4:00 PM
Punxsutawney (3-0) vs Central Clarion (1-2) at 4:00 PM
Burgettstown (1-1) vs Cornell (2-1) at 4:00 PM
Springdale (0-2) vs Brentwood (1-2) at 4:00 PM
Laurel (3-0) vs Bishop Canevin (1-1) at 4:00 PM
Carmichaels (1-1) vs Bethlehem Center (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Bentworth (2-1) vs California (2-1) at 4:00 PM
West Greene (0-3) vs Avella (3-0) at 4:00 PM
Norwin (2-1) vs Seneca Valley (1-2) at 4:00 PM
Oil City (2-1) vs Meadville (1-2) at 4:00 PM
North Catholic (3-0) vs Quaker Valley (2-1) at 4:00 PM
Ambridge (0-3) vs Mt. Pleasant (1-2) at 4:00 PM
Grove City (2-1) vs Slippery Rock (1-2) at 4:00 PM
Ringgold (2-1) vs Greensburg Salem (2-1) at 4:00 PM
Marion Center (3-0) vs Cambria Heights (3-0) at 4:00 PM
Wilmington Area (2-1) vs Berlin Brothersvalley (2-0) at 4:00 PM
Montour (2-1) vs Knoch (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Western Beaver (3-0) vs Beaver Falls (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Carlynton (1-2) vs Apollo Ridge (1-2) at 4:00 PM
Laurel Highlands (2-1) vs Indiana (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Hampton (2-1) vs Upper St. Clair (3-0) at 4:00 PM
Uniontown (2-1) vs Taylor Allderdice (1-1) at 4:00 PM
General McLane (2-1) vs Franklin (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Plum (2-1) vs Shaler Area (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Penn-Trafford (3-0) vs Woodland Hills (1-2) at 4:00 PM
Pine-Richland (1-1) vs North Hills (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Moon Area (2-1) vs West Allegheny (2-1) at 4:00 PM
Elizabeth Forward (3-0) vs South Fayette (2-1) at 4:00 PM
Highlands (1-2) vs East Allegheny (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Deer Lakes (1-2) vs Freeport (3-0) at 4:00 PM
Kiski Area (1-2) vs Gateway (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Titusville (0-3) vs Conneaut (2-1) at 4:00 PM
Franklin Regional (0-3) vs Greater Latrobe (1-2) at 4:00 PM
McGuffey (0-3) vs Central Valley (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Fox Chapel (2-1) vs Penn Hills (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Burrell (1-2) vs Derry (2-1) at 4:00 PM
Southmoreland (3-0) vs Blackhawk (1-2) at 4:00 PM
Beaver (1-2) vs Hopewell (3-0) at 4:00 PM
Thomas Jefferson (3-0) vs Avonworth (3-0) at 4:00 PM
McKeesport (1-2) vs Belle Vernon (1-2) at 4:00 PM
Bethel Park (2-1) vs West Mifflin (1-2) at 4:00 PM
Chartiers Valley (2-1) vs Baldwin (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Central Catholic (2-1) vs Mt. Lebanon (0-3) at 4:00 PM
Northern (0-1) vs Albert Gallatin (3-0) at 4:00 PM
Aliquippa (1-1) vs Mars (3-0) at 4:00 PM
Armstrong (1-2) vs Canon-McMillan (1-2) at 4:00 PM
Hollidaysburg (3-0) vs Butler (3-0) at 4:00 PM
Hempfield (1-2) vs North Allegheny (3-0) at 4:30 PM
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Saturday, September 13. The final game, South Side vs Summit Academy, starts at 9:30 AM. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Cochranton (2-1) vs Greenville (2-1) at 6:00 PM
South Side (2-1) vs Summit Academy (0-3) at 11:30 AM
