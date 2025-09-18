Pittsburgh Area High School Football Schedule & Scores — September 18-20, 2025
Get Pittsburgh area schedules and scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continues on Thursday, September 18
There are 89 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Thursday, September 18, Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20. You can follow every game live on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The top matchups of the weekend include some of Pennsylvania's top-ranked teams as North Allegheny takes on Norwin in a highly-ranked test.
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Thursday, September 18, including Hancock vs Northern. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Hancock (0-1) vs Northern (0-2) at 7:00 PM.
Brashear (0-4) vs Taylor Allderdice (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 85 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Friday, September 19, highlighted by West Allegheny vs Peters Township. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Fort Hill (1-1) vs Southern (0-0) at 6:30 PM.
University (3-0) vs Wheeling Park (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Morgantown (3-0) vs Connellsville (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
North Marion (3-0) vs Fairmont Senior (1-0) at 7:00 PM.
East Fairmont (1-2) vs Lewis County (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Byrd (1-2) vs Preston (0-2) at 7:00 PM.
Allegany (0-2) vs Mountain Ridge (0-1) at 7:00 PM.
Northgate (0-4) vs Neshannock (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Monessen (4-0) vs Fort Cherry (4-0) at 7:00 PM.
Penns Manor (2-2) vs Purchase Line (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Port Allegany (4-0) vs Redbank Valley (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Eisenhower (3-1) vs Cochranton (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Frazier (3-1) vs Clairton (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Carmichaels (1-2) vs Jefferson-Morgan (4-0) at 7:00 PM.
Shenango (2-2) vs South Side (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Riverview (1-2) vs Springdale (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Jeannette (3-1) vs Leechburg (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Laurel (3-0) vs Rochester (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Reynolds (4-0) vs Lakeview (0-4) at 7:00 PM.
South Allegheny (4-0) vs South Park (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Summit Academy (0-4) vs Serra Catholic (0-4) at 7:00 PM.
Homer-Center (3-1) vs River Valley (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
New Brighton (3-1) vs Riverside (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Mapletown (0-4) vs West Greene (0-4) at 7:00 PM.
Butler (3-1) vs Westinghouse (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Moniteau (2-2) vs Keystone (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Perry Traditional Academy (0-2) vs University Prep (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
North Star (2-2) vs Windber (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Bethel Park (3-1) vs Trinity (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
West Mifflin (1-3) vs Thomas Jefferson (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Quaker Valley (2-2) vs Valley (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Marion Center (4-0) vs West Shamokin (0-4) at 7:00 PM.
Titusville (0-4) vs Warren (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (1-3) vs Ligonier Valley (0-4) at 7:00 PM.
Ringgold (3-1) vs Southmoreland (4-0) at 7:00 PM.
Steel Valley (2-2) vs Waynesburg Central (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Slippery Rock (1-3) vs Sharpsville (0-4) at 7:00 PM.
Sto-Rox (0-4) vs Washington (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Punxsutawney (4-0) vs Karns City (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Freedom Area (3-1) vs Ellwood City (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Mars (3-1) vs Montour (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Keystone Oaks (1-3) vs Charleroi (0-4) at 7:00 PM.
Greensburg Central Catholic (2-2) vs Brentwood (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Cornell (3-1) vs Bishop Canevin (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
Bethlehem Center (1-3) vs Bentworth (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
California (3-1) vs Avella (4-0) at 7:00 PM.
North Allegheny (4-0) vs Norwin (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Mt. Pleasant (2-2) vs Laurel Highlands (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
McGuffey (0-4) vs North Catholic (4-0) at 7:00 PM.
Imani Christian Academy (4-0) vs Highlands (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Grove City (3-1) vs Fort LeBoeuf (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Fairview (1-3) vs Oil City (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Seton LaSalle (3-1) vs Carlynton (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Northern Cambria (2-2) vs Cambria Heights (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Bishop McCort (3-0) vs Somerset (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
New Castle (3-1) vs Knoch (0-4) at 7:00 PM.
Mohawk Area (1-3) vs Beaver Falls (0-4) at 7:00 PM.
Shady Side Academy (3-1) vs Apollo Ridge (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
McKeesport (2-2) vs Upper St. Clair (4-0) at 7:00 PM.
Shaler Area (1-3) vs Woodland Hills (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Franklin (0-4) vs North East (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Plum (2-2) vs Pine-Richland (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
West Allegheny (2-2) vs Peters Township (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Seneca Valley (1-3) vs Moon Area (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Baldwin (0-4) vs Elizabeth Forward (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Derry (3-1) vs Indiana (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
East Allegheny (0-4) vs Deer Lakes (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Kiski Area (2-2) vs Penn-Trafford (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Gateway (0-4) vs Franklin Regional (0-4) at 7:00 PM.
North Hills (0-4) vs Fox Chapel (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Chartiers Valley (3-1) vs Hampton (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Freeport (4-0) vs Burrell (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Blackhawk (1-3) vs Yough (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Central Valley (1-3) vs Beaver (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Hopewell (3-1) vs Avonworth (4-0) at 7:00 PM.
Belle Vernon (1-3) vs South Fayette (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Greensburg Salem (2-2) vs Ambridge (0-4) at 7:00 PM.
Hempfield Area (2-0) vs Central Catholic (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Uniontown (2-2) vs Albert Gallatin (4-0) at 7:00 PM.
Greater Latrobe (2-2) vs Armstrong (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Penn Hills (1-3) vs Aliquippa (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Mt. Lebanon (0-4) vs Canon-McMillan (2-2) at 7:00 PM.
Wilmington Area (3-1) vs Grand Valley (3-1) at 7:00 PM.
Conotton Valley (2-2) vs Brownsville (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Carrick (1-3) vs Buckeye Local (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Saturday, September 20. The first game, Union Area vs Western Beaver, starts at 12:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Union Area (0-2) vs Western Beaver (4-0) at 12:00 PM.
Chartiers-Houston (2-2) vs Burgettstown (1-2) at 2:00 PM.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.