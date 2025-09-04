Pittsburgh Area High School Football Schedule & Scores — September 4-6, 2025
Get Pittsburgh area schedules and scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continues on Thursday, September 4
There are 84 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Thursday, September 4, Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6. You can follow every game live on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The top matchups of the weekend include some of Pennsylvania's top-ranked teams as the Central Catholic Vikings take on the Woodland Hills in highly rated test.
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There are 2 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Thursday, September 4, including Taylor Allderdice taking on Perry Traditional Academy. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Union/AC Valley Co-Op (2-0) vs Keystone (1-1)
5:00 PM
Taylor Allderdice (1-1) vs Perry Traditional Academy (0-2)
6:00 PM
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 78 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted by Armstrong traveling to Bethel Park. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
University Prep (0-1) vs Carrick (0-1)
3:30 PM
Mountain Ridge (0-0) vs Southern (0-0)
5:30 PM
Riverview (1-0) vs Cornell (1-0)
6:00 PM
Maplewood (0-1) vs Cochranton (1-0)
6:00 PM
Carmichaels (0-0) vs Frazier (2-0)
6:00 PM
Chartiers-Houston (0-1) vs Mapletown (0-2)
6:00 PM
Serra Catholic (0-2) vs Leechburg (1-1)
6:00 PM
Saegertown (0-2) vs Lakeview (0-2)
6:00 PM
Shady Side Academy (2-0) vs Clairton (1-1)
6:00 PM
Laurel (2-0) vs Riverside (0-1)
6:00 PM
West Shamokin (0-2) vs Penns Manor (1-1)
6:00 PM
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (1-0) vs Seton LaSalle (1-1)
6:00 PM
North Star (1-1) vs Meyersdale (1-0)
6:00 PM
New Brighton (2-0) vs Northgate (0-1)
6:00 PM
West Greene (0-1) vs Fort Cherry (1-0)
6:00 PM
United Valley (0-2) vs Northern Cambria (0-1)
6:00 PM
Washington (1-1) vs Union Area (0-1)
6:00 PM
Wilmington Area (1-1) vs Northern Bedford County (0-2)
6:00 PM
Shenango (0-2) vs Mohawk Area (1-1)
6:00 PM
Greensburg Salem (1-1) vs Valley (0-1)
6:00 PM
Homer-Center (2-0) vs Marion Center (2-0)
6:00 PM
Yough (2-0) vs Ringgold (1-1)
6:00 PM
Ligonier Valley (0-2) vs Jeannette (1-1)
6:00 PM
Western Beaver (2-0) vs Rochester (0-2)
6:00 PM
South Park (2-0) vs Keystone Oaks (0-2)
6:00 PM
Sharon (1-1) vs Slippery Rock (1-1)
6:00 PM
Trinity (1-1) vs Montour (1-1)
6:00 PM
Thomas Jefferson (2-0) vs McKeesport (1-1)
6:00 PM
Neshannock (1-1) vs Ellwood City (1-1)
6:00 PM
California (1-0) vs Waynesburg Central (1-1)
6:00 PM
Jefferson-Morgan (2-0) vs Burgettstown (0-0)
6:00 PM
Brentwood (0-2) vs Sto-Rox (0-1)
6:00 PM
Bishop Canevin (0-1) vs Steel Valley (1-1)
6:00 PM
Bethlehem Center (0-2) vs Monessen (1-0)
6:00 PM
Bentworth (1-0) vs Charleroi (0-2)
6:00 PM
Avella (2-0) vs Springdale (0-0)
6:00 PM
West Allegheny (1-1) vs McGuffey (0-2)
6:00 PM
New Castle (1-1) vs Highlands (1-1)
6:00 PM
Titusville (0-2) vs Grove City (1-1)
6:00 PM
Freeport (2-0) vs Quaker Valley (2-0)
6:00 PM
South Allegheny (2-0) vs Carlynton (1-1)
6:00 PM
Purchase Line (0-1) vs Cambria Heights (2-0)
6:00 PM
Brownsville (0-2) vs Uniontown (1-1)
6:00 PM
Laurel Highlands (2-0) vs Southmoreland (2-0)
6:00 PM
Beaver Falls (0-2) vs South Side (1-1)
6:00 PM
Apollo Ridge (1-1) vs Greensburg Central Catholic (1-1)
6:00 PM
Hampton (1-1) vs Shaler Area (0-2)
6:00 PM
Greater Johnstown (0-2) vs Somerset (0-2)
6:00 PM
General McLane (1-1) vs Oil City (2-0)
6:00 PM
Warren (0-2) vs Franklin (0-2)
6:00 PM
Seneca Valley (1-1) vs Pine-Richland (0-1)
6:00 PM
Mars (2-0) vs North Hills (0-2)
6:00 PM
Penn-Trafford (2-0) vs Moon Area (2-0)
6:00 PM
East Allegheny (0-2) vs Elizabeth Forward (2-0)
6:00 PM
Mt. Lebanon (0-2) vs Peters Township (2-0)
6:00 PM
Derry (1-1) vs Deer Lakes (1-1)
6:00 PM
Kiski Area (1-1) vs Hempfield Area (1-0)
6:00 PM
Norwin (1-1) vs Greater Latrobe (1-1)
6:00 PM
Plum (1-1) vs Gateway (0-2)
6:00 PM
Upper St. Clair (2-0) vs Franklin Regional (0-2)
6:00 PM
Fox Chapel (1-1) vs Knoch (0-2)
6:00 PM
Indiana (0-2) vs Chartiers Valley (1-1)
6:00 PM
Westinghouse (2-0) vs Brashear (0-2)
6:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant (1-1) vs Burrell (0-2)
6:00 PM
Bradford (1-1) vs Punxsutawney (2-0)
6:00 PM
Blackhawk (1-0) vs North Catholic (2-0)
6:00 PM
DuBois (1-1) vs Karns City (2-0)
6:00 PM
Belle Vernon (0-2) vs Central Valley (0-2)
6:00 PM
Hopewell (2-0) vs Ambridge (0-2)
6:00 PM
West Mifflin (0-1) vs Baldwin (0-2)
6:00 PM
Armstrong (1-1) vs Bethel Park (1-1)
6:00 PM
Albert Gallatin (1-0) vs Connellsville (1-1)
6:00 PM
Avonworth (1-0) vs Aliquippa (1-0)
6:00 PM
South Fayette (2-0) vs Canon-McMillan (0-2)
6:00 PM
Meadville (1-1) vs Butler (2-0)
6:00 PM
Redbank Valley (1-1) vs Brockway (0-1)
6:30 PM
Imani Christian Academy (2-0) vs Beaver (0-1)
6:30 PM
Penn Hills (0-2) vs North Allegheny (2-0)
6:35 PM
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025
There are 4 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Saturday, September 6, including Central Catholic vs Woodland Hills. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Freedom Area (1-1) vs Summit Academy (0-2)
11:30 AM
Woodland Hills (1-1) vs Central Catholic (1-1)
2:30 PM
Northern (0-0) vs Fort Hill (0-0)
5:30 PM
Bucktail (0-1) vs Moniteau (1-1)
6:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here