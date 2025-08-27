Pittsburgh Area High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Aug. 27, 2025
Pittsburgh Central Catholic tested itself against one of the best teams in the state in Class 6A in Week Zero. The Vikings’ offense couldn’t figure out a way to put up points against La Salle College.
Central Catholic, which is No. 2 in our initial Pittsburg Area High School Football Top 10 Rankings, will get another stiff test this Friday when it welcomes top-ranked 5A Pine-Richland to Carnegie Mellon University’s Gesling Stadium. The Rams are loaded with strong players -- including quarterback Aaron “Oobi” Strader, Florida State commit Jay Timmons and Penn State commit Khalil Taylor -- and are coming off a 38-7 win over Findlay (Ohio).
The Rams won the meeting between the teams 22-17 last season.
Here’s a look at the top 10 teams in the Pittsburgh area, regardless of class.
1. Pine-Richland Rams, Class 5A
Last week’s result: W, 38-7, Findlay (Ohio)
The Rams crushed Findlay on the road to open the season. Pine-Richland was led by running back Maclane Miller, who piled up 127 rushing yards and scored twice. Strader passed for 242 yards and threw two touchdowns.
The Rams are the defending Class 5A WPIAL champions.
2. Central Catholic Vikings, Class 6A
Last week’s result: L, 23-6, La Salle College
The Vikings game last week could possibly be a preview of the PIAA 6A title game. La Salle College beat eventual state champions St. Joseph’s Prep in the regular season last year and should be a contender once the state playoffs come along.
Central Catholic is strong up front and will be a major test for every team in the WPIAL.
3. North Allegheny Tigers, Class 6A
Last week’s result: W, 28-26, Woodland Hills
The Tigers showed their mettle last week, scoring a touchdown with 50 seconds remaining to earn a narrow win on the road. Luke Rohan hauled in the winning pass late in the game.
The Tigers should find a way past Gateway this weekend. The Gators struggled with State College last week.
4. Peters Township Indians, Class 5A
Last week’s result: W, 42-14, Canon-McMillan
The Indians will have a tough test against McKeesport. Peters Township showcased a balanced offense last week with quarterback Nolan DiLucia and running back Cole Neupaver.
5. Upper St. Clair Panthers, Class 5A
Last week’s result: W, 35-14, Mt. Lebanon
The Panthers have to play five non-conference games before they get into Allegheny Six Conference play. Upper St. Clair’s toughest test will be Sept. 19 when they host McKeesport.
6. McKeesport Tigers, Class 4A
Last week’s results: W, 51-24, Delaware Valley
The Tigers will be tested early and often. Running back Kemon Spell dazzled last week -- scoring five total touchdowns -- but McKeesport will have a difficult test this week against Peters Township.
7. Woodland Hills Wolverines, Class 5A
Last week’s result: L, 28-26, North Allegheny
The Wolverines will have a matchup with rival Penn Hills this Friday. The Indians took a surprising shutout loss in Week Zero to New Castle. Woodland Hills gave North Allegheny all it can handle next week.
8. Bethel Park Black Hawks, Class 5A
Last week’s result: W, 43-26, Seneca Valley
The Black Hawks have their first three games at home. Bethel Park’s matchup with Mars this weekend should be interesting, as the Planets crushed Beaver last week.
9. Thomas Jefferson Jaguars, Class 4A
Last week’s result: W, 69-6, Baldwin
The Jaguars crushed an overmatched Baldwin team to open the season. Thomas Jefferson will get a feel for where it is at over the next three weeks. The Jaguars host a tough Central Valley team this Friday.
Thomas Jefferson will then go on the road to the defending Class 3A champions, Avonwoth, and regional rival, McKeesport.
10. Imani Christian Saints, Class 3A
Last week’s result: W, 19-12, Clairton
Penn State recruits Gabe Jenkins and David Davis showed up and played well in a strong win over Clairton. The Saints’ defense shutting down Clairton was a good sign of things to come.
Other teams to watch: Aliquippa, Avonworth, Central Valley, Clairton, Mars, Moon, North Catholic, Plum, Steel Valley, Westinghouse.