Pittsburgh Central Catholic Graduate Highlights Group of Pennsylvania Players in CFP National Championship Game

Donovan Hinish leads a group of former Pennsylvania high school standouts who will represent Notre Dame and Ohio State Monday night

Josh Rizzo

Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills, right, and defensive lineman and Pittsburgh Central Catholic graduate Donovan Hinish, left, celebrate getting a stop during an NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills, right, and defensive lineman and Pittsburgh Central Catholic graduate Donovan Hinish, left, celebrate getting a stop during an NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The College Football Playoff's first national championship game in the 12-team playoff era nearly had a Pennsylvania university on center stage. However, Notre Dame knocked Penn State out in the semifinals, setting up a battle with Ohio State for the championship.

But that doesn't mean the Keystone State will be without representation Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Here's a look at the players on both teams' rosters who are in search of winning a national title.

Donovan Hinish, Defensive lineman, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh Central Catholic

Hinish has mostly served in a reserve role for Notre Dame this season. However, Hinish stepped up and played a big role in the Fighting Irish's quarterfinal win over Georgia. Hinish recorded a sack in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

Hinish has 4.5 sacks this season. He also has recorded 54 tackles and a pass breakup. During the regular season, Hinish's best game came during Notre Dame's 52-3 win over Florida State.

Against the Seminoles, Hinish finished with a season-high two sacks and five tackles. Hinish's family has strong ties with the Irish.

Donovan's brother, Kurt, played five seasons for Notre Dame from 2017 to 2021. After college, Kurt made the Houston Texans' roster as an undrafted free agent in 2022. While Kurt didn't play this season because he is on the injured reserve, he has 32 appearances and four starts under his belt with the Texans.

Max Hurleman, Cornerback, Notre Dame, Wyomissing

Hurleman is a transfer from Colgate who has appeared in two games this season.

Andrew Yanoshak, Tight end, Notre Dame, Bishop Guilfoyle

Yanoshak appeared in Notre Dame's win over Virginia on Nov. 16.

Jerry Rullo, Linebacker, Notre Dame, Penn Charter

Rullo appeared in two games during the result season for the Irish.

Peter Jones, Offensive lineman, Notre Dame, Malvern Prep

Jones appeared in three games for Notre Dame this season.

Keenan Nelson Jr., Defensive back, Ohio State, St. Joseph's Prep

Nelson transferred to Ohio State in 2024 from South Carolina. He hasn't appeared in a game since he played in three for the Gamecocks during the 2023 season. Nelson finished with five tackles in three games for South Carolina.

--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

