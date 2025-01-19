Pittsburgh Central Catholic Graduate Highlights Group of Pennsylvania Players in CFP National Championship Game
The College Football Playoff's first national championship game in the 12-team playoff era nearly had a Pennsylvania university on center stage. However, Notre Dame knocked Penn State out in the semifinals, setting up a battle with Ohio State for the championship.
But that doesn't mean the Keystone State will be without representation Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Here's a look at the players on both teams' rosters who are in search of winning a national title.
Donovan Hinish, Defensive lineman, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh Central Catholic
Hinish has mostly served in a reserve role for Notre Dame this season. However, Hinish stepped up and played a big role in the Fighting Irish's quarterfinal win over Georgia. Hinish recorded a sack in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
Hinish has 4.5 sacks this season. He also has recorded 54 tackles and a pass breakup. During the regular season, Hinish's best game came during Notre Dame's 52-3 win over Florida State.
Against the Seminoles, Hinish finished with a season-high two sacks and five tackles. Hinish's family has strong ties with the Irish.
Donovan's brother, Kurt, played five seasons for Notre Dame from 2017 to 2021. After college, Kurt made the Houston Texans' roster as an undrafted free agent in 2022. While Kurt didn't play this season because he is on the injured reserve, he has 32 appearances and four starts under his belt with the Texans.
Max Hurleman, Cornerback, Notre Dame, Wyomissing
Hurleman is a transfer from Colgate who has appeared in two games this season.
Andrew Yanoshak, Tight end, Notre Dame, Bishop Guilfoyle
Yanoshak appeared in Notre Dame's win over Virginia on Nov. 16.
Jerry Rullo, Linebacker, Notre Dame, Penn Charter
Rullo appeared in two games during the result season for the Irish.
Peter Jones, Offensive lineman, Notre Dame, Malvern Prep
Jones appeared in three games for Notre Dame this season.
Keenan Nelson Jr., Defensive back, Ohio State, St. Joseph's Prep
Nelson transferred to Ohio State in 2024 from South Carolina. He hasn't appeared in a game since he played in three for the Gamecocks during the 2023 season. Nelson finished with five tackles in three games for South Carolina.
