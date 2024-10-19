Pittsburgh high school football team wins playoff with just 11 players
Pittsburgh’s Westinghouse High entered Friday’s City League football semifinal playoff game with a major handicap, as 38 of the team’s 49 man roster were suspended following a bench clearing fight during last week’s with University Prep.
That left just 11 players available to dress for Friday’s playoff game against Perry Traditional Academy, with those 11 players having to play every snap of the contest on offense, defense and special teams.
The task did not prove to be too much for the Bulldogs. They overwhelmed Perry Traditional early, building a 60-0 fist half lead on their way to a 68-0 victory.
The suspensions were handed out to players who participated in the fight and those who were identified as leaving the bench, by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA).
According to a report in the Pittsburg-Gazette, the fight broke out with 1:23 remaining in the third quarter and spilled over to the University Prep sideline. Video of the incident showed that several Westinghouse players left the team’s bench area, in violation of PIAA and National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHSAA) rules, and crossed the field. That action comes with an ejection and a one game suspension.
After the fight the game was called and Westinghouse, which was leading 43-6 at the time, was declared the winner.
Union City only had 10 players suspended, but it did not fare as well in the City League playoffs, losing 14-6 to Taylor Allderdice on Thursday. Westinghouse and Taylor Allderdice will meet in next week’s title game.