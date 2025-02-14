High School

PSFCA Announces Team Pennsylvania Roster for Big 33 football classic

The event, which was first held in 1957, will hold its 68th edition this season

The Team Pennsylvania roster for the 2025 Big 33 Classic has been announced.
The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association announced the 2025 Pennsylvania Big 33 Team and cheer squads on Friday morning. The 68th Big 33 Football Classic will be played on May 26 at Cumberland Valley High School.

Pennsylvania will take on Team Maryland. The Keystone State’s team will be led by Coatesville coach Matt Ortega.

“PSFCA, along with our coaches and the Big 33 staff, is incredibly proud of this year's exceptional roster of student-athletes, cheerleaders, and buddies who are part of one of the most prestigious games in high school football.,” Garry Cathell, Executive Director of PSFCA and the Big 33 class said in a news release. “We are thrilled to meet and watch these future collegiate stars, who are now part of the Big 33 family. Beyond the high-energy football, we are committed to providing our big-hearted Buddies with special needs a fun and meaningful experience as they team up with players and cheerleaders. Often, lifelong friendships are formed. We invite sports fans of all ages to join us for a weekend filled with military recognition, exciting football, family events, and much more."

The all-star game is proud to have had at least one representative in every Super Bowl. The streak started when Green Bay cornerback Herb Adderley, who was from the Philadelphia area, helped the Packers beat the Chiefs in the AFL-NFL World Championship game, which was rebranded as Super Bowl I, at the Los Angeles Coliseum in 1967.

2025 Team Pennsylvania Big 33 Classic

0 Daniel Batch - 6-0 - 190 lbs. - LB - Montour

1 Donald Barksdale - 5-10 - 175 lbs. - RB - Steel Valley

2 Dominic Diaz-Ellis - 6-0 - 175 lbs. - WR - Bishop McDevitt

3 Ty Salazer - 5-11 - 175 lbs. - WR - State College

4 Jabree Wallace-Coleman - 6-0 - 210 lbs. - RB - Imhotep Charter

5 Jalil Hall - 6-4 - 190 lbs. - WR - Bonner-Prendie

6 Eddie Bowen - 6-2 - 245 lbs. - DE - Central Bucks South

7 Samire Locks - 6-1 - 185 lbs. - CB - Imhotep Charter

8 Khalid Bueno - 6-2 - 225 lbs. - LB - Martin Luther King

9 Donovan Rodriguez - 5-11 - 185 lbs. - CB - Manheim Township

10 Michael Gelatko - 6-4 - 230 lbs. - TE - Marian Catholic

11 Lucas Lawler - 6-3 - 230 lbs. - DE - Bishop McDevitt

12 Ziyyon Bredell - 6-1 - 175 lbs. - WR - Abraham Lincoln

13 Madden Patrick - 6-0 - 175 lbs. - QB - Danville

14 Lazyaryus Toombs - 6-3 - 230 lbs. - DE - Roman Catholic

15 Jy’Aire Walls - 6-2 - 195 lbs. - QB - Pittsburgh Central Catholic

16 Christian Palmer, Jr. - 6-0 - 180 lbs. - CB - Roman Catholic

17 Aiden Eves - 6-1 - 225 lbs. - DE - North Penn

19 Ryan McDonald - 5-11 - 180 lbs. - S - St. Joseph’s Prep

20 Braden Reed - 5-10 - 175 lbs. - WR - Pope John Paul II

21 Amari Jackson - 6-1 - 183 lbs. - CB - Beaver

22 Louis Gaddy - 5-10 - 170 lbs. - S - Roman Catholic

23 Chris Ulmer - 6-1 - 225 lbs. - LB - Lansdale Catholic

25 Darian Nelson - 6-1 - 195 lbs. - S - Plum

33 Parker Johnson - 6-3 - 195 lbs. - K - Williamsport

34 Tasso Whipple - 6-1 - 205 lbs. - LB - Penn-Trafford

40 Gavin Mentzer - 6-1 - 210 lbs. - P - North Schuylkill

42 Michael Gaul - 6-1 - 215 lbs. - LB - State College

50 Parker Cunningham - 6-4 - 300 lbs. - OL - South Park

51 Justin Schmidt - 6-1 - 220 lbs. - LS - Thomas Jefferson

54 Jackson Bojanic-Hubbell - 6-3 - 270 lbs. - OL - Pine-Richland

55 Christopher Climes - 6-2 - 295 lbs. - DT - Elizabeth-Forward

56 Shep Turk - 6-5 - 285 lbs. - OL - Thomas Jefferson

58 Nate Stohl - 6-3 - 280 lbs. - OL - Upper Saint Clair

59 Mykell Ford - 6-1 - 275 lbs. - DT - Roman Catholic

68 Dyjeere Weekes - 6-2 - 310 lbs. - DT - Scranton

72 Sean Tanner - 6-7 - 310 lbs. - OL - Red Lion

74 Kahlil Stewart - 6-4 - 280 lbs. - OL - St. Joseph’s Prep

77 Cole Euker - 6-3 - 280 lbs. - OL - Perkiomen Valley

88 Nolan Buzalka - 6-3 - 230 lbs. - TE - Cumberland Valley

– Lex Cyrus - 6-0 - 180 lbs. - HON - Susquehanna Township

– Stone Saunders - 6-2 - 220 lbs. - HON - Southern Lehigh

– Saxton Suchanic - 6-3 - 190 lbs. - HON - Central York

– Matt Zollers - 6-4 - 210 lbs. - HON - Spring-Ford

Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo

JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

