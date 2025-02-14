PSFCA Announces Team Pennsylvania Roster for Big 33 football classic
The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association announced the 2025 Pennsylvania Big 33 Team and cheer squads on Friday morning. The 68th Big 33 Football Classic will be played on May 26 at Cumberland Valley High School.
Pennsylvania will take on Team Maryland. The Keystone State’s team will be led by Coatesville coach Matt Ortega.
“PSFCA, along with our coaches and the Big 33 staff, is incredibly proud of this year's exceptional roster of student-athletes, cheerleaders, and buddies who are part of one of the most prestigious games in high school football.,” Garry Cathell, Executive Director of PSFCA and the Big 33 class said in a news release. “We are thrilled to meet and watch these future collegiate stars, who are now part of the Big 33 family. Beyond the high-energy football, we are committed to providing our big-hearted Buddies with special needs a fun and meaningful experience as they team up with players and cheerleaders. Often, lifelong friendships are formed. We invite sports fans of all ages to join us for a weekend filled with military recognition, exciting football, family events, and much more."
The all-star game is proud to have had at least one representative in every Super Bowl. The streak started when Green Bay cornerback Herb Adderley, who was from the Philadelphia area, helped the Packers beat the Chiefs in the AFL-NFL World Championship game, which was rebranded as Super Bowl I, at the Los Angeles Coliseum in 1967.
2025 Team Pennsylvania Big 33 Classic
0 Daniel Batch - 6-0 - 190 lbs. - LB - Montour
1 Donald Barksdale - 5-10 - 175 lbs. - RB - Steel Valley
2 Dominic Diaz-Ellis - 6-0 - 175 lbs. - WR - Bishop McDevitt
3 Ty Salazer - 5-11 - 175 lbs. - WR - State College
4 Jabree Wallace-Coleman - 6-0 - 210 lbs. - RB - Imhotep Charter
5 Jalil Hall - 6-4 - 190 lbs. - WR - Bonner-Prendie
6 Eddie Bowen - 6-2 - 245 lbs. - DE - Central Bucks South
7 Samire Locks - 6-1 - 185 lbs. - CB - Imhotep Charter
8 Khalid Bueno - 6-2 - 225 lbs. - LB - Martin Luther King
9 Donovan Rodriguez - 5-11 - 185 lbs. - CB - Manheim Township
10 Michael Gelatko - 6-4 - 230 lbs. - TE - Marian Catholic
11 Lucas Lawler - 6-3 - 230 lbs. - DE - Bishop McDevitt
12 Ziyyon Bredell - 6-1 - 175 lbs. - WR - Abraham Lincoln
13 Madden Patrick - 6-0 - 175 lbs. - QB - Danville
14 Lazyaryus Toombs - 6-3 - 230 lbs. - DE - Roman Catholic
15 Jy’Aire Walls - 6-2 - 195 lbs. - QB - Pittsburgh Central Catholic
16 Christian Palmer, Jr. - 6-0 - 180 lbs. - CB - Roman Catholic
17 Aiden Eves - 6-1 - 225 lbs. - DE - North Penn
19 Ryan McDonald - 5-11 - 180 lbs. - S - St. Joseph’s Prep
20 Braden Reed - 5-10 - 175 lbs. - WR - Pope John Paul II
21 Amari Jackson - 6-1 - 183 lbs. - CB - Beaver
22 Louis Gaddy - 5-10 - 170 lbs. - S - Roman Catholic
23 Chris Ulmer - 6-1 - 225 lbs. - LB - Lansdale Catholic
25 Darian Nelson - 6-1 - 195 lbs. - S - Plum
33 Parker Johnson - 6-3 - 195 lbs. - K - Williamsport
34 Tasso Whipple - 6-1 - 205 lbs. - LB - Penn-Trafford
40 Gavin Mentzer - 6-1 - 210 lbs. - P - North Schuylkill
42 Michael Gaul - 6-1 - 215 lbs. - LB - State College
50 Parker Cunningham - 6-4 - 300 lbs. - OL - South Park
51 Justin Schmidt - 6-1 - 220 lbs. - LS - Thomas Jefferson
54 Jackson Bojanic-Hubbell - 6-3 - 270 lbs. - OL - Pine-Richland
55 Christopher Climes - 6-2 - 295 lbs. - DT - Elizabeth-Forward
56 Shep Turk - 6-5 - 285 lbs. - OL - Thomas Jefferson
58 Nate Stohl - 6-3 - 280 lbs. - OL - Upper Saint Clair
59 Mykell Ford - 6-1 - 275 lbs. - DT - Roman Catholic
68 Dyjeere Weekes - 6-2 - 310 lbs. - DT - Scranton
72 Sean Tanner - 6-7 - 310 lbs. - OL - Red Lion
74 Kahlil Stewart - 6-4 - 280 lbs. - OL - St. Joseph’s Prep
77 Cole Euker - 6-3 - 280 lbs. - OL - Perkiomen Valley
88 Nolan Buzalka - 6-3 - 230 lbs. - TE - Cumberland Valley
– Lex Cyrus - 6-0 - 180 lbs. - HON - Susquehanna Township
– Stone Saunders - 6-2 - 220 lbs. - HON - Southern Lehigh
– Saxton Suchanic - 6-3 - 190 lbs. - HON - Central York
– Matt Zollers - 6-4 - 210 lbs. - HON - Spring-Ford
